Israeli opera returns with full force, starting with 'Mothers'

“Mothers,” the original opera by David Zeba, finally premiered at the Tel Aviv Opera House , starring Israeli Opera soloists and actresses from the Gesher Theater, and sponsored by Tova and Sami Sagol.





Among those at the event: Chairman of the Friends of the Israeli Opera Association, Aliza Jaffa and her husband Prof. Ariel Jaffa; Chairman of the Israeli Opera Board Danny Gillerman and his wife Janice; Opera director Zach Granit and friends of the Opera. The opera tells the stories of the book of Genesis from the point of view of its women . Following the performance, a reception was held on behalf of members of the Friends of the Opera Association and friends of the Gesher Theater, together with the creators and artists of the production.

The next day, a special concert was held at the Opera House, initiated by Opera Director Zach Granit and the musician Nabil Abboud Ashkar, director of the Polyphony Foundation for Musical Education from Nazareth.

Participants in the concert entitled “In One Voice” included the Galilee Chamber Orchestra, its soloists, and Opera singers, and together, through the music, they conveyed a message of coexistence. Among the guests at the concert were Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron, guests and youth from Deir al-Asad, Nazareth, and others.

The Israeli Opera is coming back to life and increasing the tempo.