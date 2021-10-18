Prince of Monaco visits Israel-based sports-tech company Pixellot

Pixellot , the sports-tech company that provides automated solutions for broadcasting, producing, and analyzing sporting events, received an official visit from Albert II, Prince of Monaco, and an official delegation from the Royal House of Monaco.

The Petakh Tikva-based company was chosen to present to the delegation, led by the Prince, the groundbreaking technology that produces and automatically broadcasts over 100,000 games a month, from 140 leagues and tournaments, from 18,000 venues, and from 57 countries around the world – all without a camera or production team.

The demonstration also included an explanation of the use of artificial intelligence in the world of video in sports and the company’s achievements around the world.

The visit took place during the SPORTEL Monaco 2021 conference, an annual conference that attracts all the major figures in the world of sports and broadcasting rights.

The conference has been held in Monaco since 1990 and is the place where production companies, federations, leagues, sports channels, and supporting technology platforms meet. This is the third year in a row in which Pixellot is taking part in the conference.