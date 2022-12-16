On the road, road signs, signs, markings and agreed colors are the common language of drivers. It is clear to everyone that the hand-drawn sign on it does not instruct you to wave goodbye, what does the number given on the round sign and the light on the traffic light mean. The same is true of the colors of sidewalks in cities. In gray, parking is allowed, in blue and white it is allowed under the parking guidelines and for a fee, and if you stand in red and white, you may find on the windshield a reminder of the diligence of the parking department in the municipality.

Based on these agreed-upon signs, many residents of Ramat Hasharon found themselves confused when the city's central and busiest Sokolov and Usishkin streets, which are also its main commercial streets, were painted red and white overnight by the municipality - that is, those where parking is prohibited. Moreover, in some places the painting was sloppy so that the street sidewalks presented a unique pattern of blue-white-red, perhaps as a tribute to the French flag.

Although those who went to the beginning of the street found a sign there announcing that it is allowed to park at this marking for a period of 120 minutes. However, as mentioned, for many residents who did not pay attention to the sign, the situation created great confusion. Even for those who did notice the sign, it was easy not to understand the street parking issue at all. The sign says that parking is limited to 120 minutes and that the directive is valid Sunday-Thursday from 9:00 to 19:00 and on Fridays from 9:00 to 14:00 - however, in light of the red-white painting of the sidewalk, it is not clear what the parking rules are There after hours of restrictions. Is it possible to park freely or is the pavement marking the determining factor?

It should be noted that the essence of the move is correct and very good. Parking in cities is a resource in short supply and in high demand and it is right to limit it in order to make it useful for as many people as possible. A turnover of cars on the street and preventing it from turning into a "parking lot" allows those who come to the shops on the street to park there comfortably, and once this turnover is created, more people are allowed to park there and reduce the phenomena of standing in "double parking", that double parking that blocks the travel path of other cars.

Why limit parking hours?

Limiting parking to two hours forces the car owners to move them and allows turnover on the street. The enforcement through cameras capable of identifying license plates and cars should prevent or at least significantly reduce the chance of smart people taking the car out of the parking lot just before the end of the two hours and then parking it again or in a nearby place.

However, even using these technological means, not all loopholes can be blocked, such as someone who parks the car a little after 5:00 p.m. and can take advantage of the two hours allowed and then leave the vehicle in the parking lot for the rest of the hours since the time limit ends at 7:00 p.m.

In addition, even when the intention is good for the residents of these streets there is still concern. Some are not satisfied with the new arrangement due to the fact that some houses are assigned one parking space per apartment, while families own two vehicles and sometimes more. Other residents, who live in the nearby streets, expressed fear that with the parking restrictions on the main street, the congestion would "spill over" to the nearby streets as a solution to parking longer than two hours.

Ramat Hasharon Municipality's response

The move of two hours of free parking is to benefit the merchants and allow shoppers to shop and buy and continue on their way. For a long time, Sokolov and Usishkin streets suffer from the phenomenon of double parking, which makes it difficult to get around on these streets. For all of these the enforcement through cameras comes to provide a solution. The municipality's position is that by appropriate signs, including red and white markings, it will be possible to enforce the "two-hour law".

We are convinced that after several days of adaptation the public will understand the new parking regulations and all parties will benefit. The municipality will continue to monitor the move and examine whether it will be necessary to take additional steps to clarify the issue.