Like a bull in a china shop: Bull charges into Israeli hardware store

"[He] is spilling paint," an onlooker can be heard screaming in a video posted to TikTok as the animal rampaged through the store before exiting through the front door.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 01:23
A bull ran through a hardware store in Israel stirring shock in shoppers.

 "[He] is spilling paint," an onlooker can be heard screaming in a video posted to TikTok as the animal rampaged through the store before exiting through the front door. 

While the bull made a mess, no damage or injuries were reported. The video has amassed more than 12,000 likes on TikTok.

@osherpor #גחיון ♬ צליל מקורי - Osher Por

The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Who let the bulls out?

Back in August, another Israeli bull got loose and ran amok in a bank in Lod before it was chased out and eventually caught. Unlike the hardware store bull which left on its own, the bank bull was eventually caught by Israel Police officers who shot it with a tranquilizer dart.

“We were walking toward Bank Leumi, and suddenly a big bull entered the building,” a Lod resident told N12 at the time. “We stood still so as not to anger him. We tried to act normally while other people ran away and closed doors.”



Tags Israel israeli cows animals TikTok
