Only sharp-sighted viewers were able to spot the error in the following photo of several people sitting around a table playing a card game. The drawing was recently published on the social media platform TikTok and proved to challenge those who tried to solve it.

In today's puzzle, you can see two women and two men sitting around a table with each of them holding a number of cards while two are placed on the table. Now you have to take a good look at the drawing and understand what is wrong. At first, you probably won't notice it, but if you take a few moments - you might be able to discover the mistake.

Did you manage to find out what is wrong with the picture? Even if you didn't, don't worry. Most surfers reported that they had no idea what it was about, while others concluded that there was indeed a detail that was not correct. Take one more look before you scroll to the solution.

Well, if you haven't found the error, the answer is in front of you. The man and woman who are sitting with their backs to us - each of them has an ace card - a detail that doesn't make sense since each deck of cards contains only one such card.