Five surprising facts about tattoos: What you need to know

Considering getting a tattoo? Before making a decision, it's essential to be aware of some important facts. Don't worry, we're here to provide you with valuable information without alarming you.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 16:20
SACRED GEOMETRY tattoo, by artist Yasmine Bergner. (photo credit: YASMINE BERGNER)
SACRED GEOMETRY tattoo, by artist Yasmine Bergner.
(photo credit: YASMINE BERGNER)

If you thought tattoos were predominantly popular among men, think again. Statistics reveal that there are actually more women with tattoos than men. While common tattoo designs often feature angels and hearts, the tattoo industry sees a higher number of male clients. This balance among tattoo enthusiasts showcases the diverse appeal of body art.

Tattoos have a rich history dating back centuries. Surprisingly, the term "tattoo" itself can be traced back to ancient times. It even appears in the Bible, with a passage in Leviticus 19:20 forbidding the practice, which is why religious Jews eschew the practice to this day. Archaeological excavations have unearthed tattooing tools used in ancient cultures, indicating the existence of tattoo inscriptions as early as the late Paleolithic period (between 38,000 BC and 10,000 BC). Interestingly, Thomas Edison invented the tattooing machine in 1876, revolutionizing the modern process of creating tattoos.

During the tattooing process, the skin is pricked multiple times per minute—anywhere from 50 to a mind-boggling 3,000 times. While tattoos can be inked on various body parts, the most accepted areas for tattoo placement are the shoulders and the back. However, practically any part of the body can be tattooed. It's worth noting that the level of pain experienced can vary depending on the location. If you're seeking a less painful experience, consider getting a tattoo on your shoulder, as it tends to be a less sensitive area. On the other hand, the most painful areas to tattoo are under the armpit and above the waist.

Tattoo removal: Not an easy process

If you ever decide to remove a tattoo, be aware that it's a complex procedure. While it might be easier to burn a tattoo than to remove it, eliminating it entirely without leaving any marks is a challenge. On average, only about 20 percent of tattoo removal cases achieve complete eradication. Additionally, the cost of tattoo removal can be four times higher than the initial tattoo, and the process itself is both lengthy and painful. As an alternative, you may consider temporary tattoos or "permanent makeup," which can last between three and five years. These options provide different shades and colors, allowing you to experiment without long-term commitments.

If you're contemplating tattoo removal, bear in mind that the ease of removal varies depending on the tattoo's color. Black ink is generally the easiest to remove, while green and yellow pigments pose greater challenges. Removing a tattoo requires specialized procedures and techniques tailored to individual cases. Understanding the intricacies involved will help you make informed decisions about your tattoo choices.

Now that you're armed with these intriguing facts, you can approach tattooing with a newfound perspective. Whether you choose to embrace body art permanently or opt for temporary alternatives, make sure to consider your preferences, pain tolerance, and long-term commitment.



