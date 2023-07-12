The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Only one in five people can find the hidden crown in this picture

Put your eyesight to the test with this intriguing picture that conceals a challenging-to-find item.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 12, 2023 16:39
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

A picture of a bustling palace courtyard filled with people celebrating an event surfaced on video sharing platform TikTok recently. The content creator behind the image challenged viewers to uncover a hidden item within the scene. The current record for finding it stands at an impressive 9 seconds.

In today's puzzle, your task is to scan between the individuals and objects and determine the crown's whereabouts. Observe the background closely and locate it. The content creator asserts that only individuals with a high IQ can swiftly spot it.

For the majority of commenters, this task proved to be quite challenging. Many admitted that they were unable to pinpoint the crown's hiding place, while others spent over a minute searching for it.

Have you managed to find the item? Take another look before scrolling down to reveal the solution.

Have you discovered the crown? Even if you haven't, there's no need to worry. The answer is right in front of you.

Look at the blue balloon:

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok


