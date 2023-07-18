Test your IQ: Can you identify the cat's owner among the three girls?

In the image before you, carefully observe the three girls and determine who the true owner of the cat is in this visual puzzle and optical illusion found on TikTok.

Think you have what it takes to decipher the puzzle and uncover the hidden truth within this image? Take a chance and put your skills to the test!

Which girl does the cat belong to?

Upon closer examination of the image, it becomes clear which girl is the rightful owner of the cat.

While the girl in the blue shirt on the left claims ownership of the feline, the cat's actions reveal the truth. The blonde girl on the right is the real owner, as evidenced by the cat having torn her shirt.