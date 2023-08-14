Test your IQ: Can you identify the error in this picture?

Only those with keen eyesight managed to detect the flaw in the captivating image featuring a ship docked in the harbor. Recently shared on TikTok, this drawing posed quite a conundrum for internet surfers.

In today's brain teaser, your task is to examine a harbor scene complete with a crane and an anchored ship.

Take a good, long look at the image and try to identify the issue. It might not jump out at you initially, but with a little patience, you could uncover the mistake.

Were you successful in pinpointing the error?

Credit: TikTok

Don't worry if you could not. Many surfers confessed that they were stumped, while a few astute individuals deduced that something was amiss.

Take another glance before you read on for the solution.

In case you're still puzzled, let's reveal the answer.

Direct your attention to the channel through which the ships are meant to enter. It's conspicuously narrow, preventing the ship from navigating through.