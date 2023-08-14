The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Can you spot the hidden word? 82% of people struggle

An optical illusion shared by a TikTok user has gone viral on the internet, leaving many people puzzled. Follow the directions and discover the hidden word in the middle of the picture.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 15:42

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2023 15:53
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

A rising sensation on TikTok, @outofthehat, captivates his vast audience with optical illusions and personality tests. In his latest video, he presents a puzzling image composed of black and white lines, challenging viewers to uncover the concealed word positioned at the center.

He poses the question, "What do you discern in this image?"

Out of all the viewers, only 82% managed to pinpoint the hidden word, leaving a substantial number grappling with the task.

The solution can be found at the end of this article.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok

The solution

Numerous viewers admitted to overlooking the hidden word. Some expressed only perceiving "lines," while others described attempting to flip their mobile devices and still coming up empty-handed.

Several mentioned glimpsing fragments of lines, but the majority failed to identify the correct answer. For those struggling, the TikTok sensation advised taking a step back and observing the image from a distance.

The hidden word is: SEE

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok


Related Tags
art
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by