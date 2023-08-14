Can you spot the hidden word? 82% of people struggle

A rising sensation on TikTok, @outofthehat, captivates his vast audience with optical illusions and personality tests. In his latest video, he presents a puzzling image composed of black and white lines, challenging viewers to uncover the concealed word positioned at the center.

He poses the question, "What do you discern in this image?"

Out of all the viewers, only 82% managed to pinpoint the hidden word, leaving a substantial number grappling with the task.

The solution can be found at the end of this article.

Credit: TikTok

The solution

Numerous viewers admitted to overlooking the hidden word. Some expressed only perceiving "lines," while others described attempting to flip their mobile devices and still coming up empty-handed.

Several mentioned glimpsing fragments of lines, but the majority failed to identify the correct answer. For those struggling, the TikTok sensation advised taking a step back and observing the image from a distance.

The hidden word is: SEE