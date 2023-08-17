Can you solve this? Manipulate a single match to find the equation

A fresh and exciting challenge has recently surfaced on TikTok, stumping many of those who try to solve it. The concept is straightforward yet engaging: you must unravel the equation accurately, but with a twist – you're only allowed to shift a single matchstick to arrive at the correct solution.

Presented is an erroneous equation: 7X6=58, comprising a total of 25 matchsticks. Your mission is to reposition a single matchstick, thereby altering a digit and transforming it into the correct equation. The solution awaits below in this article.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Did you conquer the challenge? Even if not, worry not. The solution is within your reach.

To find the correct answer, simply adjust the upper-right vertical matchstick in the number eight (58), effectively reshaping it into the number six. Then, position the matchstick vertically in the vacant upper section of the number six, seamlessly molding it into the number eight.

And there you have it – the correct equation: 7X8=56.