The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Can you solve this? Manipulate a single match to find the equation

Puzzle for those with intense focus: Incorrect exercise depicted. Rectify using just one match. Can you crack this solitary move challenge?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 15:46

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 15:48
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

A fresh and exciting challenge has recently surfaced on TikTok, stumping many of those who try to solve it. The concept is straightforward yet engaging: you must unravel the equation accurately, but with a twist – you're only allowed to shift a single matchstick to arrive at the correct solution.

Presented is an erroneous equation: 7X6=58, comprising a total of 25 matchsticks. Your mission is to reposition a single matchstick, thereby altering a digit and transforming it into the correct equation. The solution awaits below in this article.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Did you conquer the challenge? Even if not, worry not. The solution is within your reach.

To find the correct answer, simply adjust the upper-right vertical matchstick in the number eight (58), effectively reshaping it into the number six. Then, position the matchstick vertically in the vacant upper section of the number six, seamlessly molding it into the number eight.

And there you have it – the correct equation: 7X8=56.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by