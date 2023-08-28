Attention to Detail Test: Three akin silhouettes stand before you, yet a solitary element separates them. Your task: pinpoint the extraordinary horse within 15 seconds.
In a puzzle circulating on TikTok, generating significant traction, a trio of animated equines grace a blank backdrop. The content's architect clarified that a deviation exists among them—your mission is to discriminate this distinct creature. The solution awaits below.
The disparity, barely perceptible, reveals itself solely to the keenest of eyes.
Did you succeed in singling it out?
If not, fret not; the answer lies ahead.
Observe the top left horse's front left hoof. It boasts a slimmer profile compared to its two counterparts.