Decode the triangle counting puzzle and test your intellect

This puzzle on social media dared people to find hidden shapes. Many couldn't get it right, but a few solved it easily.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 06:56
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

In a recent internet sensation, a perplexing enigma urged participants to meticulously tally the number of triangles concealed within a given illustration. The task proves anything but elementary, characterized by its perplexing and intricate nature.

This illustration showcases an arrangement of black lines against a pristine white backdrop, giving rise to various geometric forms.

Endeavor to enumerate the quantity of triangles woven into the sketch. The majority of netizens found themselves at sea, grappling with the elusive total.

Feeling up to the task?

Put your skills to the test. The solution awaits below.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok

Have you successfully deciphered the enigmatic triangle count?

Should you find yourself entangled in uncertainty, take heed: every trio of lines aligns parallel to a second set. Moreover, the tally of triangles populating the upper segment mirrors that of its lower counterpart.

Whether you've cracked the code or still remain adrift, fret not – the answer beckons.

If half the image encompasses 11 triangles, it logically ensues that the complete depiction harbors a grand sum of 22 triangles.



