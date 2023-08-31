The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Test your visual acuity: How many circles are in the picture?

The challenge of visual speed: Can you solve this focus-driven puzzle by testing your quick thinking and observation skills?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 07:04
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

The viral riddle we have for you today has left many internet users confused.

It was shared on TikTok, known for its quizzes and personality tests.

Your task is simple: Determine the number of circles in the picture below. To find the right answer, you'll need to think outside the box and examine closely. The solution can be found at the end of this article.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Were you able to find the answer?

Don't worry if you couldn't. Most people claim to see five circles, but there are also those who believe they're mistaken. So, how many circles can you see?

The answer is revealed below.

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok) (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)


