Discover your greatest fear: Interpreting picture insights

There are various types of optical illusions, some tricking the mind while others unveil aspects of your personality. The following drawing could reveal the type of person you are, depending on what you see first.

In the picture, you can perceive a human head, but some surfers claimed to see a rat.

How did this do online?

This illusion garnered nearly 60,000 views. It was shared by the viral TikTok account @psychologylove100, which has amassed 356,000 followers and received 3.5 million likes. Take a look at the test and determine what you saw first.

(credit: TIKTOK)

The Rat

"What's the first thing you notice in this personality test when you look at the picture?" asked the content creator. "If you spotted a rodent first, it indicates a fear of humiliation and ridicule. These two things are particularly distressing for you and can sometimes diminish your self-confidence and sense of worth."

He continued, "You always strive to be independent, and merely the thought of asking someone for a favor or relying on them is exceedingly difficult for you. Additionally, you fear losing control over aspects of your life, causing you to reject any outside opinions or influences imposed upon you. You invest your time in turning every dream into reality."

(credit: TIKTOK)

"Conversely, if the first thing you saw was a person's head, your biggest fear is being alone, and you ensure that you surround yourself with others. You view them as a form of security. While you excel independently, you need to feel that someone is there for you – someone you can rely on when needed. Loneliness paralyzes you."