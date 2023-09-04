Viral riddle: Can you identify the unusual elements?

Only the eagle-eyed managed to uncover the flaw within this image portraying two boys engrossed in a TV game. Recently shared on TikTok, this illustration left netizens scratching their heads.

What you'll see in the image

Within the image, you'll find two gaming buddies, seated and engrossed in a TV game. Now, cast your gaze upon the drawing and discern the anomaly. Initially, nothing may jump out, but if you invest a few moments, you might spot the peculiarities.

Can you see it?

Were you successful in identifying the anomalies in the picture? If not, fret not. Many online users admitted to being stumped, while others pinpointed not one but two discrepancies. Give it one more look before scrolling down to reveal the solution.

Now, if you haven't detected the irregularities yet, the answer awaits you.

Take note of the guy on the right, who has donned his sweatshirt upside down, with the cap facing forward. Conversely, the guy on the left holds the gamepad upside down.