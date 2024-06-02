Man missing for 26 years found after sister of kidnapper whistleblows on social media

A man who disappeared in 1998 was found alive in a surprising turn of events in the basement of his captor's house - just 90 meters from his family's home in Algeria.

The investigation revealed that he had been held there for 26 years and watched through a narrow slit in the window his family getting older, unable to call for help.

Omar Ben Omran was 17 when he was kidnapped on his way to school and taken to his neighbor's basement, reported Algerian media. Omar, now 45, was rescued from the basement under a hay covered courtyard in his neighbor's house, which served as a kind of sheep pen, as seen in a viral video on social networks depicting the moment of his rescue.

The accused kidnapper, a 61-year-old man living alone, was arrested after attempting to flee the area, according to the general prosecutor's office of the Jelfa province. After several days of investigation, Algerian authorities announced that five additional suspects were arrested, with two others placed under court supervision.

The secondary suspects in the case were charged with aiding a crime, reportedly concealing information about the whereabouts of Omran and not informing authorities.

According to reports, investigators received new information from the victim's family after the suspect's sister revealed her brother's involvement in their neighbors' kidnapping in a social media post. The sister decided to expose the information due to a dispute between the two over inheritance.

Following her post, the National Gendarmerie (the military body involved in surveillance activities) reopened the investigation into the disappearance and conducted a search of the suspect's house. Police discovered a closed door under the courtyard on the floor and found Omar behind it, confused and disoriented.

Omar's resilience

"They found him in a stable, where the suspect keeps his sheep. The basement door was covered with hay, and fortunately, [Omran was] alive," said Khalid Rajab, Omar's cousin. According to him, the family was in shock when they received the news that Omar was alive, "The family is overwhelmed. He himself seems disoriented.

He managed to talk to me and recognize me. His condition is not critical or bad. He's relatively in a good condition, but currently, he's receiving help to reintegrate into society and overcome what he went through," he stated.

Omar was taken to a medical center for physical and psychological treatment, while the suspect was taken to stand trial for "the heinous crime," as stated by the government's legal advisory office.

The kidnapper of the boy was further accused of killing his dog, seen in photos with him in the year of his disappearance, according to reports in Algerian news networks. When Omar disappeared, his dog roamed outside his neighbor's house for weeks before allegedly being killed by the kidnapper in an attempt to deter the family from tracing his whereabouts.

The dog's body was left outside Omar's family home.

Unfortunately, Omar's mother, who never stopped searching for her missing son - one of her nine children - passed away in 2013, his cousin told Algerian media. His family searched for him for years across the country, even appearing on television to appeal for any information that could help find him. While other family members believed he was killed during the civil war in the country in the 1990s and early 2000s, his mother always claimed she felt in her heart that he was still alive. Her last wish was, "Please, don't stop looking for Omar. I'm sure he's still alive."

Omar's cousin, Karim Rajab, said it was "a true tragedy, and we thank God that we were able to find our kid." According to reports, the victim told his family that sometimes he would watch them through a small crack in the window of his kidnapper's house, but he couldn't speak or call out to them - feeling as if he was under some "black magic" spell, he said. Rajab said, "This whole thing is perplexing. Even when we asked him why he didn't shout, try to resist, or leave the house, his answer was very simple. He simply said, 'I couldn't speak or even walk.'"

"Omar disappeared in 1998 under mysterious circumstances during a period when Algeria was in a state of heightened security," said his cousin Khalid Rajab. "All his relatives searched for him for years. We searched in every potential place, from the north to the south of the country. The family even participated in TV programs to reach people who might have seen him, but eventually they gave up and assumed he was dead and buried in an unknown place."

Algeria found itself in a protracted conflict between its government and insurgent Islamist groups, which began in 1991 and effectively ended in 2002 with a victory for the Algerian government. It's estimated that the conflict claimed over a hundred thousand lives and left thousands of people declared missing, including Omar ben Omaran.