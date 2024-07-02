To marry him and take his land: Man says he was tricked into sex reassignment surgery

Indian police are investigating the case of a man who was allegedly tricked last month into undergoing a medical gender reassignment procedure at the hospital - only so that another man could marry him and inherit his land.

The 20-year-old Mujahid, who is from Sanjhak village in the Uttar Pradesh state in northern India, made headlines after he claimed another man named Omprakash Pal convinced him he had an urgent medical problem that needed testing and encouraged him to accompany him to the medical college in Rajpur, where a team of doctors anesthetized him and performed gender reassignment surgery on him without his knowledge, he claimed.

In the hallucinatory incident, it was claimed that Omprakash allegedly cooperated with the doctors and apparently paid them to perform the surgery as part of his plot. When Mujahid woke up the day after the operation, the poor man was told that he was no longer a man but a woman.

आरोप हैं:- मुज़फ्फरनगर मे ओमप्रकाश ने मुजाहिद का बहला-फुसलाकर उसका लिंग कटवाकर लड़की बना दिया ओमप्रकाश ओर डॉक्टर रज़ा फारुकी पर FIR अब मुजाहिद को लड़की क़ी तरह जिंदगी बितानी होगी !! pic.twitter.com/TYn8gKe9Tz — Avkush Singh (@AvkushSingh) June 21, 2024

Although the nature of the relationship between the men is still unclear, Mujahid claims that Omprakash abused and harassed him for the past two years, as reported in the Hindustan Times.

"He brought me here and I underwent an operation. When I regained consciousness, they told me that I had changed from a man to a woman," said Mujahid in an interview with NDTV. "When I woke up, Omprakash told me that I was a woman now and that he would take me to Lucknow to marry me. He threatened to kill my father If I object. He said, 'I have changed you from a man to a woman, and now you must live with me. I have arranged for a marriage in court. Now your land will be in my name.'" An operation room of a plastic surgery clinic is seen in Cheonan, South Korea, August 31, 2021. (credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)

How valid are his claims?

Mujahid is convinced that the doctors at the medical college in Rajpur colluded with Omprakash, even though the staff there insist that he underwent the gender reassignment surgery voluntarily. Mujahid says that the accused wanted to build a house on his property, and withdrew 35,000 rupees ($419) from his account.

According to reports, after the operation, a demonstration was held in front of the medical college demanding action against Omprakash and the hospital staff. Mujahid also accused the doctors of involvement in illegal organ trade.

The hospital authorities replied that the procedure was voluntary. According to chief medical inspector Kirti Goswami, the 20-year-old had been coming to the hospital regularly for two months to meet with a plastic surgeon who had prepared him for the operation.

Goswami claimed that the man identified as a woman and wanted to undergo gender-affirming surgery, a procedure that a transgender or non-binary person can choose to undergo in order to achieve physical characteristics that match their gender identity.

After a complaint filed by Mujahid's father later in June, the police arrested Omprakash, IndiaToday reported. He denies all the charges against him. Hospital staff are also under investigation for their involvement, but many details still remain to be clarified, such as why did Mujahid go to the hospital with a man he claims has been harassing him for years?

Police informed the public that an investigation is underway to find out Omprakash's involvement in the process. "There was an incident here in which sex reassignment surgery was performed on a young man. The young man's family members claimed that the other party performed the surgery by deceiving him," stated a police officer. "The accused will be investigated. Additional legal steps will be taken as the facts become clear."