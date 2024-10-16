Researchers explain why gorillas have small genitals

Gorillas are big, strong, and loud—but their size might be compensating for something else. Researchers have found that gorillas have significantly smaller genitals compared to humans and other primates, and there’s an evolutionary reason behind this.

Male silverback mountain gorillas can reach heights of 1.5-1.8 meters, with arm spans of up to 2.25 meters and weighing 204-227 kg. However, their genitalia are much smaller than expected—measuring no more than 3 centimeters in length.

"It's hard to measure the true strength of a gorilla, but estimates suggest they are 4 to 10 times stronger than the average human," notes a gorilla guide from BBC Wildlife Magazine. "The strength of a mountain gorilla is indeed formidable."

Gorillas are capable of toppling banana trees with ease, bending iron bars to escape enclosures, and have a bite force of around 1,300 psi—double that of a lion. Despite these impressive physical capabilities, there’s another surprising fact about gorillas: they have the smallest genitals of all primates relative to body size. Their genitalia, around 3 centimeters in length, is shorter than that of a newborn human baby.

Beyond this, gorillas also have small testicles, low sperm counts, and even their sperm has low mobility. A study published earlier this year in eLife revealed, "Gorilla sperm has particularly low mitochondrial function, slow swimming speed, and weak swimming power." The study further explained that "gorillas have a large proportion of immotile and morphologically abnormal sperm," meaning their reproductive capabilities are limited compared to other species. A mountain gorilla in the Volcano National Park. (credit: ATZMON DAGAN)

Why are gorilla genitals so small?

It might seem counterintuitive that the largest and strongest primate—often perceived as the ultimate "alpha"—would have such small genitals. However, researchers have identified a clear reason. According to Susan Harvey, an expert writing in 2012 for UCL, "The massive size of a male gorilla is actually why he has such a small penis."

Gorillas live in hierarchical and typically polygynous groups, where one dominant male has exclusive mating rights with all the females in the group. Harvey explained, "When male competition is resolved through physical aggression, the alpha male can secure his mating opportunities without the need for sperm competition." Smaller males have less access to females, so their reproductive success depends more on physical dominance than on sexual competition.

This differs starkly from chimpanzees, who live in large, mixed-sex groups where females can mate with multiple males. In such groups, sperm competition is a significant factor. "Sperm can live up to four days after ejaculation, so when females mate with two males in succession, sperm from both males can compete directly," Harvey explained.

For a male chimpanzee hoping to spread his DNA, it's in his best interest to produce strong, efficient sperm. The result is large testicles capable of producing vast quantities of sperm multiple times a day.

Where do humans fit on the scale?

On a scale between gorillas and chimpanzees, humans occupy a unique position. "Humans have a much longer and wider penis than most hominids," wrote Mark Maslin, a professor of paleoclimatology at UCL in a 2017 article for The Conversation. However, he added, "Our testicles are quite small and produce a relatively small amount of sperm." In essence, humans are more impressive in penis size but not in terms of sperm production.

Maslin also noted that, despite the size of the human penis, it lacks the bumps, ridges, or other features found in some primates. This simplicity typically indicates monogamy, which makes it surprising to find in humans. "This conflicts with the fact that men are significantly larger than women," Maslin wrote, suggesting that human evolution involved some degree of polygynous mating.

Many theories attempt to resolve this contradiction. Some suggest that the size difference between men and women evolved to help protect offspring. Others propose that the shape of the human penis might have unique evolutionary advantages. Ultimately, Maslin suggested that looking at human genital evolution through the lens of broader ape biology might be misleading.

"If we view the evolution of mating systems in humans through the lens of human society, it is clear that an enormous amount of social effort is required to maintain and protect more than one partner at a time," he wrote. "Only when males have access to additional resources and power can they protect multiple females."

Essentially, a man’s status, resources, and societal standing play a more significant role than physical attributes when it comes to attracting partners. While gorillas might display their dominance through chest-thumping, humans often rely on social status, intelligence, or wealth to form long-term bonds.

"Somewhere in our evolutionary past, our social abilities and intelligence became the primary determinants of our access to sexual partners," Maslin concluded, "not the size or grandeur of our penis."