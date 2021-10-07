The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Brazil police find 3 mln euro Nazi haul at home of suspected pedophile

The haul was discovered after police went to the man's home to serve an arrest warrant on suspicions he had raped a minor and abused other children in his condominium.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 01:11
Nazi uniforms and a Swastika flag that were confiscated by the Berlin police during raids against German neo-Nazis (photo credit: REUTERS)
Nazi uniforms and a Swastika flag that were confiscated by the Berlin police during raids against German neo-Nazis
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Police in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday they had found a haul of Nazi memorabilia and weapons worth an estimated 3 million euros at the home of a Brazilian man suspected of raping a minor.
Rio's civil police said they found more than 1,000 items at the home of the 58-year-old unnamed suspect, including Nazi uniforms, periodicals, paintings, Nazi insignia, images of Adolf Hitler, flags and medals of the Third Reich. They also found guns and ammunition from the era.
The haul was discovered after police went to the man's home to serve an arrest warrant on suspicions he had raped a minor and abused other children in his condominium in the west of the city. The suspect was also charged with illegal possession of a weapon and racial discrimination.
"He is a smart guy and articulate, but he's a Holocaust denier, he's homophobic, he's a pedophile and he says he hunts homosexuals," Luis Armond, the lead detective on the case, told Reuters. "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."
Rio de Janiero APRio de Janiero AP
Armond said the suspect came from a wealthy family of investors and likely had used his inheritance to build the collection. Armond estimated a high-ranking Nazi uniform would cost around 250,000 euros.
Police are probing the suspect's connection to Nazi and other far-right groups and trying to ascertain if he was active in the marketplace for such objects.
Armond said a museum would need to be found for the collection.
"This is something that is totally unusual and shocking," he said.


