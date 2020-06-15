The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Kansas man faces 1,245 years in jail after spraying town with manure

“Everyone was freaking out, complaining about s**t falling from the skies, fearing a biological attack from Islamic terrorists or the Democrats.”

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 15, 2020 17:15
A crop duster plane. Illustrative. (photo credit: UESLEI MARCELINO/REUTERS)
A crop duster plane. Illustrative.
(photo credit: UESLEI MARCELINO/REUTERS)
An agricultural plane pilot is facing 269 criminal charges after he dumped four tonnes of liquid manure over the town of El Dorado, Kansas, while flying under the influence of alcohol.
Residents of the town were horrified as the manure rained down from the sky, causing several car accidents and completely ruining an outdoor wedding ceremony, World News Daily Report has reported.
According to the police report, pilot Barry Woods, 51, had a blood alcohol level of 0.48% at the time of his arrest, six times over the legal limit to drive a motor vehicle, and 12 times the limit allowed to fly a plane. Consequently, his vision was too impaired for him to realize that instead of spreading the manure over his employer's fields, he had taken a wrong turn, releasing his cargo over the town and its residents instead.
“Everyone was freaking out, complaining about s**t falling from the skies, fearing a biological attack from Islamic terrorists or the Democrats,” Butler County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Lt. John Fitzpatrick said.
Emergency lines were swamped as more than 900 calls came in within five minutes of the town being crop-sprayed, but the local deputies jumped quickly to action. By the time Mr Woods returned to the landing strip, they had already identified his plane and were waiting nearby.
“We’re a small community. We knew Barry was a drunkard, and we saw him fly hazardously before, so we guessed it was him. But I had never seen him this drunk before,” Mr Fitzpatrick said. He added that Wood was so drunk when arrested, he had urinated upon himself and wasn't able to stand when arrested only moments after landing.
Wood is now facing a total 269 criminal charges including criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and performing an aviation function while over the prescribed alcohol limit. If found guilty on all charges, he is liable for a total 1,235 years of jail time, a fine of $2,335,500 and the suspension of his pilot's license by the FAA.
His trial has been scheduled for January at the Butler County courthouse.


Tags crime Kansas aviation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hebron violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by