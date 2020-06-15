Kansas man faces 1,245 years in jail after spraying town with manure

An agricultural plane pilot is facing 269 criminal charges after he dumped four tonnes of liquid manure over the town of El Dorado, Kansas, while flying under the influence of alcohol. Residents of the town were horrified as the manure rained down from the sky, causing several car accidents and completely ruining an outdoor wedding ceremony, World News Daily Report has reported. According to the police report, pilot Barry Woods, 51, had a blood alcohol level of 0.48% at the time of his arrest, six times over the legal limit to drive a motor vehicle, and 12 times the limit allowed to fly a plane. Consequently, his vision was too impaired for him to realize that instead of spreading the manure over his employer's fields, he had taken a wrong turn, releasing his cargo over the town and its residents instead. “Everyone was freaking out, complaining about s**t falling from the skies, fearing a biological attack from Islamic terrorists or the Democrats,” Butler County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Lt. John Fitzpatrick said. Emergency lines were swamped as more than 900 calls came in within five minutes of the town being crop-sprayed, but the local deputies jumped quickly to action. By the time Mr Woods returned to the landing strip, they had already identified his plane and were waiting nearby. “We’re a small community. We knew Barry was a drunkard, and we saw him fly hazardously before, so we guessed it was him. But I had never seen him this drunk before,” Mr Fitzpatrick said. He added that Wood was so drunk when arrested, he had urinated upon himself and wasn't able to stand when arrested only moments after landing. Wood is now facing a total 269 criminal charges including criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and performing an aviation function while over the prescribed alcohol limit. If found guilty on all charges, he is liable for a total 1,235 years of jail time, a fine of $2,335,500 and the suspension of his pilot's license by the FAA. His trial has been scheduled for January at the Butler County courthouse.