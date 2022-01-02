The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
It's time for leadership: Pick a new Jewish Agency chair - opinion

A very problematic message is being sent to the Jewish world; a message that the Diaspora is there to serve Israel and not a relationship of mutual responsibility.

By MICHAEL JANKELOWITZ
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 21:08
THEN-INCOMING Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog with then-outgoing chair Natan Sharansky, at the Board of Governors conference in Jerusalem in 2018. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
As a professional and former spokesperson to the international media at the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI) and World Zionist Organization (WZO) I had the privilege of a front row seat over the span of four decades to witness and work with six Jewish Agency chairmen. 
If my long career as the voice of JAFI taught me one thing, it is this: the agency needs a strong and capable chair, who can understand the needs of Jewish communities around the world and translate them to actionable content and build bridges with Israeli society. As we face a global pandemic and Jews are being barred from entering Israel, active leadership from the agency is needed more than ever.
Instead, we find ourselves in an untenable situation in which the selection of the chair is being held hostage by domestic Israeli political considerations. This sends a very problematic message to the Jewish world; a message that the Diaspora is there to serve Israel and not a relationship of mutual responsibility.
Having moved from South Africa to Israel in 1971, I studied at Bar-Ilan University where I served on the student government and was later appointed as international secretary of the National Union of Israel Students. 
I started my professional career in 1978 at the student division of The World Zionist Organization, working with Jewish students around the world and mobilizing activists and lay leaders to engage, connect, and strengthen the bridge between Israel and the Diaspora. I saw firsthand the importance of engaging the Diaspora not only in sharing Israel’s story but also embracing and loving it.
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
I transitioned to the spokesperson’s office of JAFI in 1998, where I had the privilege of sharing its messages through many different outlets. During my tenure at WZO and JAFI, I worked with six of the agency’s last chairs – Arieh Dulzin, Simcha Dinitz, Avraham Burg, Sallai Meridor, Ze’ev Bielski, and Natan Sharansky – all Zionist giants to which the Jewish people owe a debt of gratitude. What I learned from them was the crucial role that this organization plays in galvanizing the Jewish world and representing its voice within Israeli life.
Today, we need that voice and leadership. Not just because of the growing disenfranchisement in the Diaspora, but because olim and Diaspora Jewry are lacking any effective representation. Hearing stories of olim whose families are unable to enter the country and are unable to travel back and forth to make a living, exposes the need for having an advocate and a voice for these communities. 
Combined with the challenges world Jewry is facing nowadays with rising antisemitism and deepening disengagement from its spiritual homeland, one should rightly be concerned for the future of the connection between the two sides of the Jewish world.
IN THIS void, the Jewish Agency has a proud heritage of being involved in some of the most critical and pivotal efforts in Jewish history:
  • Serving as the interim government before the state’s founding, leading to David Ben-Gurion stepping from the role of its chair into the role of the first prime minister in 1948.
  • Facilitating the aliyah and absorption of hundreds of thousands of olim from North Africa and the Middle East in Israel’s early years.
  • Building bridges and strong educational programs between the Diaspora and Israel.
  • Absorbing the wave of over a million olim from the former USSR in the 1990s, as well as Ethiopian aliyah.
  • Building and managing absorption centers that provide olim with a “soft” landing in Israel and a chance to kick-start their lives conveniently.
As I follow the political football that is being played between the selection committee and the government, I fear that the role of the chair and its importance are being underestimated and marginalized. 
JAFI’s voice serves the critical function of the “glue” connecting the two sides of the Jewish world. It deserves a leader who embodies that spirit; one who can be a bridge-builder; who knows how to be an ambassador for these messages; who understands, in his/her essence, the story of aliyah; and can shape JAFI’s message to make it relevant in the 21st century.
After serving for six male chairs, I think it behooves the Jewish Agency to consider a female chair. That is a message that will resonate on college campuses, where we need to engage the next generation of Zionists; to olim; and to at least 50% of our community who thus far have not had their voices heard. It also signals that JAFI does not only know how to speak about inclusion and diversity, but also knows how to practice it.
But more than the gender of the new chair, what is critical is that one will be elected posthaste. The idea that this role waits indefinitely while Israeli politicians squabble, is a slap in the face to all of the Diaspora communities. 
It sends an embarrassing message that the Israeli government looks to use this role for political patronage, rather than appointing a leader who can represent the needs of this constituency effectively. This must be addressed, and not a moment too soon. 
I look forward to members of the Diaspora communities who have been so pivotal in shaping the agency’s values and culture, to once again step up and assert their rights as 50% owners of the Jewish Agency, and demand that a worthy leader be put in place immediately. 
I also call on the selection committee and Israeli politicians involved in the process to show us what true leadership looks like and choose a worthy chair.
The writer is currently a commentator on World Jewry. He resides in Jerusalem and retired from the Jewish Agency for Israel in 2011 after 33 years of service.


