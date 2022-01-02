US withdrawal from Iraq doesn't send the right message - opinion

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Iraq flag (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Biden administration announced that the American military’s combat mission in Iraq has ended. Yet, the US will preserve some security presence in Iraq, whose members will engage in intelligence cooperation, training, and act as advisers for the Iraqi Army.For more than a decade, Americans have been trying to get out of the Middle East. It began in 2009 with president Barack Obama’s decision to withdraw most of America’s 200,000 troops from Iraq. President Donald Trump also withdrew American forces, this time from northern Syria.Like the Trump and Obama administrations, the Biden administration over the past months has been focused on fulfilling a particular mission – victory over ISIS, the heir of al-Qaeda, defeated in Iraq during the Obama era.There is no question that the international coalition has succeeded in eradicating ISIS rule. And it is still true, even though ISIS terrorist cells are currently operating on the ground in both Syria and Iraq – and perhaps even around the world.The question is: has the danger to Middle East stability passed? Have we gotten rid of the phenomenon of radical Islamism, and can we now build prosperous and democratic societies in the Middle East? Supposedly, everything is going in the right direction, as Syria and Iraq both even held elections.