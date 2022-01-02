The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Sexual abuse won't end if we don't stand with victims - editorial

How can we expect women to come forward and file police complaints when people in power like Chief Rabbi David Lau refuse to automatically stand with them?

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 21:40
Chief rabbi David Lau (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Chief rabbi David Lau
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
December saw a whirlwind of alleged sexual assault, abuse and fallout.
The “prison pimping” affair, as it is now known, took Israel by storm. The report of guards pimping out female soldiers who served in Gilboa Prison to Palestinian security detainees initially came out in 2018 but was closed with barely an investigation. It came back in November after the Gilboa Prison escape and its consequent scrutiny. Police have now opened an investigation and a number of female guards have already come forward to give their accounts.
A week into December, a student accused of raping several teens in a Tel Aviv high school was placed under house arrest. A gag order was imposed on the affair, but two of his victims shared their struggles on social media, saying their “abuser walks the halls of [their] school” and that they are constantly tormented by the experience.
Then there was Chaim Walder, the Israeli haredi (ultra-Orthodox) author of children’s books who was recently accused by dozens of young women of sexual abuse. In November, Haaretz published its now-famous expose, revealing that Walder had allegedly raped minors and young adults, all of whom he met in his line of work as a therapist and as a children’s author.
A total of 22 people have since come forward to testify before a beit din (rabbinical court) about the sexual-assault allegations. On December 27, Walder was found dead near his son’s grave in what is a suspected suicide.
ZAKA leader Rabbi Yehuda Meshi-Zahav and members of ZAKA, attend a simulation drill on June 21, 2011. Members of ZAKA, most of whom are Orthodox Jews, assist ambulance crews, aid in the identification of the victims of terror, road accidents and other disasters, and where necessary gather body parts (credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)ZAKA leader Rabbi Yehuda Meshi-Zahav and members of ZAKA, attend a simulation drill on June 21, 2011. Members of ZAKA, most of whom are Orthodox Jews, assist ambulance crews, aid in the identification of the victims of terror, road accidents and other disasters, and where necessary gather body parts (credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)
The Walder case was reminiscent of another recent suicide attempt in the haredi sector, that of Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the founder of Zaka, who tried to kill himself after he came under media scrutiny for allegedly raping young boys and girls over decades. Meshi-Zahav allegedly used tactics of fear and intimidation to silence his victims.
Last March, a police investigation was officially launched, after an initial report opened a floodgate of abuse accusations against him from men, women and teenage boys and girls of all ages.
And then there was the case of Tzipi Dinar, a prominent teacher from Nofei Ayalon who Yediot Aharonot revealed last week sexually assaulted students at the religious girls’ Sha’alvim Ulpana (high school). Dinar would allegedly attack her victims in bed, in her car and on class trips.
What we are seeing in Israel is a wave of sexual assault within every corner of society, no matter the religion or the level of observance. It allegedly happens within the haredi sector (Walder and Meshi-Zahav), within the national-religious sector (Dinar) and in the secular sector (Tel Aviv high school).
Something bad is happening in Israel, and it needs to be confronted. On the one hand, we need better sex education in our schools. Children need to be taught what is right and what is wrong, and educators need to put in place stronger safeguards to prevent attacks.
But that is not enough. We also need public officials to stand with victims and not follow in the footsteps of Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau, who refused to apologize for going to the Walder family for the shiva mourning period and instead said the women who were allegedly assaulted had a responsibility to come forward and report the alleged crimes to the authorities.
Social media blew up in response to the statement, with people saying Lau was shifting responsibility and blaming the victims when they were in a sensitive and traumatized state.
On Sunday, Lau issued a clarification, saying everyone must stand with the victims and that he, personally, believes them. He added that no sexual-harassment or assault allegation may be ignored.
The clarification was nice, but it was too late. Lau showed his true face, and that is one of a rabbi who first sides with the attacker and only then – after coming under public criticism – with the victims.
How can we expect women to come forward and file police complaints when people in power like Lau refuse to automatically stand with them?
And that is the problem. Education is key, but it is not enough. Victims need to feel support. Lau has shown them the opposite.


Tags rape sexual assault sexual abuse Chief Rabbi David Lau
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Sexual abuse won't end if we don't stand with victims - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Sivan Felder

Six things they don't tell you about working in hi-tech

 By SIVAN FELDER
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by