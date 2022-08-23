Integrating US companies into Iran’s economy - opinion

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, revival talks have become one of the most important pieces of news today, with all eyes on Vienna for an all-important final decision. Although the Russian representative welcomed the talks positively, the United States warned of the possibility of success at the UN Security Council meeting, saying the decision deadline would likely expire.

After former president Donald Trump’s departure from the JCPOA led to catastrophic consequences for the Iranian economy, Tehran wants guarantees for the continuation and maintenance of the final agreement. However, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed his opposition to any simultaneous negotiations in other areas with the US.

He said the negotiations taking place – part of which includes negotiations with the US – involve nuclear issues. No other negotiations with the US are currently taking place. Khamenei said there were no discussions related to domestic, regional or international issues.

Unlike Trump, Khamenei was not interested in further dialogue, leading the former US president to put pressure on the Middle East country in the form of sanctions. In May 2016, Trump announced the White House was officially withdrawing from the agreement, at a time when the Iranian economy needed foreign investments.

The Iran Planning and Budget Organization released a report that said Iran should be able to attract $65 billion (NIS 214 b.) annually to meet its planned developments. This amount is an estimate that coincides with the sale of gas, oil and other non-oil exports.

Iran’s oil industry is one of the country’s most crucial financing sources but is worn out, and needs foreign investment and technology to continue production. According to some estimates, about $300 billion (NIS 987 b.) is needed to maintain production and repair aging oil wells. While it appears the country needs to open its doors to revive its economy, its leader is distrustful of decisions made.

As such, Iranian negotiators have repeatedly asked the US to offer assurances it will abide by the agreement and not withdraw. However, the US has multiple entities that make the final decision, unlike Iran, where a singular person makes decisions.

Currently, the US Senate includes a group of JCPOA opponents that are unwilling to approve any agreement with Iran. Even if US President Joe Biden offers an agreement with the country, the JCPOA could still be in trouble down the road when a new president takes office or if Trump is reelected.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton told the BBC he guarantees a pullout of any Biden-Iran deal should Republicans take back the White House in 2024. Thirty-three US Senate Republicans pinned a letter to Biden warning his administration that if they blocked a review of the Iranian nuclear deal, they would work to nullify it and have it rescinded should the party take back Congress.

It’s not just Republican senators raising concerns. Democratic senators, like Bob Menendez, are also opposed to reviving the JCPOA. These same words and statements are increasing the concerns of the Iranian side.

Is there any solution?

The economy is the heart of every demand in all countries. Politicians will use political tools to secure their economic demands. While ideological values may take precedence over economics in a theocratic country like Iran, this does not appear to be the case. The US has the largest economy globally, making it valuable to international companies, and this has generated reluctance for them to do business with Iran.

It’s clear that Washington’s interest in economic cooperation with Iran certainly affects other economic relations. If Iran wants to get out of the abyss, it must define its economic incentives to motivate the other side and maintain order. The same incentives we see have convinced China and European countries to try to persuade the US to return to the JCPOA because of their economic interests in Iran.

Some Vienna news sources report that US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley told Iranian negotiators outside formal meetings to use the economy as a guarantee that the US would remain in the agreement. He said rather than pressuring Biden for congressional approval, they should bring American investors to Iran so that when the president wants to leave the JCPOA, these companies can lobby to preserve their investment.

The proposal is logical and wise, but it does not ideologically mesh with the above proposal for Iranians. Private American companies will try to influence the US presidents not to leave the JCPOA for their own interests. In the final two negotiation rounds for the JCPOA in 2015, Hassan Rouhani’s government repeatedly said it welcomed American companies to Iran.

This is not the stance that Khamenei took. In August 2015, he announced Americans were not permitted to join the Iranian economy. He said they intended to find ways to influence the country through the agreement and negotiations.

Khamenei said, “We have closed this path, and we close this path decisively. We will not allow American economic influence into our country, nor their political influence, nor their political presence, nor their cultural influence.”

When there was optimism that American cars would be imported into Iran, there was some hope of acceptance for other US products. However, Khamenei expressly opposed the issues and said Americans are reluctant to buy these vehicles because of their high consumption and weight. He questioned why the country should allow importing vehicles from bankrupt American factories. Surprising, no doubt.

It boils down to the fact that Khamenei prevented the economic integration of American companies into the Iranian economy, which has led to dire consequences for Iran over the last two years. This hostility shown regarding American goods does not extend to just its cars. He issued an explicit order to ban the import of American and British coronavirus vaccines, even while people were dying from it.

He said, “If their Pfizer factory can make a vaccine, they should use it first for themselves.”

Economic tools to advance political goals have long been a concern for countries that prioritize national interests. However, due to the ideological nature of the government, Iran has refused to make this issue a priority. Iran is a monopoly and oil-dependent country. The question remains: Will Iran ultimately accept the offer and open the way for American companies?

The writer is a journalist, currently living in London, who works for Manoto TV, an international Persian-language channel, based in the British capital.