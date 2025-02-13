The emotional toll of duty and journey to healing for ZAKA volunteers - opinion

They are the first to arrive at disaster scenes – terror attacks, fires, building collapses, and tragedies that no one should ever have to witness.

The first to lift the shattered pieces, both physically and emotionally, and to restore dignity to those who never had the chance.

ZAKA volunteers are not armed soldiers, yet they face an equally harrowing frontline – the sights, the smells, and the unbearable pain of death and destruction.

For those unfamiliar with this work, it may seem as though time strengthens our resilience. But the truth is, the soul does not develop immunity. Every scene leaves a mark.

The moments when a volunteer stands before an infant who has perished, an entire family wiped out in an instant, or atrocities that defy description – these moments embed themselves deep within the psyche and cannot simply be left behind when the scene is cleared. ‘RESILIENCE IN Harmony,’ 2023. As ZAKA members conclude their painstaking work, their collective recitation of ‘I have faith with all my being’ within the cleared remains of a home becomes a powerful testament to resilience and faith. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

Volunteers have shared how they struggle with flashbacks of the sights and smells, how their quality of life is inevitably affected, and how the feeling of being “scarred” never truly fades.

For years, ZAKA (acronym for the Hebrew Zihuy Korbanot Ason – Disaster Victim Identification) has operated quietly, behind the scenes. The Israeli public knows of our existence but does not fully grasp the weight of the mission we bear.

Only in the wake of the war, and through the exposure of volunteers to the full extent of these horrors, has a real window opened into what we experience daily. The unfathomable sights, the emotional toll, and the urgent need for psychological support have emerged from the shadows, igniting a wider public discussion.

ZAKA volunteers are not only responders, but they are also witnesses to the atrocities the world prefers not to see. Their work is not just about tending to the dead but also about the relentless struggle to preserve human dignity during chaos.

This week, we are sending ZAKA volunteers on a unique journey to Hungary – a journey of psychological recovery. This is not a vacation or a retreat but an opportunity to pause, share, process trauma, and strengthen one another. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

We understand that for our mission to continue, for us to keep standing at the forefront of humanity even in the harshest conditions, we must take a moment for ourselves. This journey is meant to help us regain the strength to continue along the difficult path we have chosen.

Reaching Jewish communities all over the world

IT IS CRUCIAL to emphasize that ZAKA is not an organization that operates solely in Israel. Our International Division reaches Jewish communities all over the world and serves as the first line of support for Israelis facing emergencies abroad.

Our volunteers are on constant standby in over 26 countries, ready to intervene whenever needed. When an Israeli is injured, unconscious, or, God forbid, worse in a foreign country – ZAKA is there.

This was evident in the horrific case of Chabad emissary Rabbi Tzvi Kogen, who was kidnapped and murdered in the UAE. ZAKA International volunteers acted swiftly with the authorities to ensure his treatment and dignity were preserved.

The same was true in Amsterdam, where we assisted Israelis who faced violent antisemitic attacks from pro-Palestinian extremists by connecting them with Jewish communities willing to host them – and by organizing extractions when necessary.

Trauma knows no borders – a volunteer arriving first at a terror attack in Paris, someone handling the remains of drowning victims in Thailand, or a responder assisting a helpless family after a vehicular attack in London – all share the same burden, the same flashbacks, the same emotional weight.

The question is not just how we manage disaster scenes but how we care for those who choose to be there. How do we protect them? How do we support those who return from such missions, broken inside yet determined to continue? It is time to recognize that even those dedicated to acts of kindness need support.

This journey is just a first step, but it signifies a broader shift – a recognition that we must not take our volunteers for granted. We take immense pride in our mission, but we are equally committed to those who carry it out.

As we embark on this journey, we hold onto one hope: that 2025 will be a quieter year. That in the coming year, we will have fewer disasters to respond to and more opportunities to build a supportive, compassionate, and resilient community – not only for those we help, but for those who dedicate their lives to saving others.

The writer is CEO of ZAKA International Division.