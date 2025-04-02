The investigation of Zvika Klein is a threat to press freedom - opinion

The investigation of Zvika Klein, the editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, should deeply concern anyone who values democracy and press freedom.

The decision by Deputy State Attorney for Special Assignments, Alon Altman, to approve an investigation of a journalist regarding matters relating to his professional work is dangerous.

Any Israeli journalist, given the opportunity, would likely travel to Iran tomorrow to conduct an exclusive interview with the Supreme Leader of our fiercest enemy – an enemy that seeks our destruction and actively works toward that horrifying goal.

Why? Because that is the role of a journalist – to provide the public with as much information as possible, especially exclusive and unique insights.

If a journalist traveled to Qatar and published reports on the subject, that should not be grounds for an official warning, an investigation under suspicion of contact with a foreign agent, or house arrest. Iran's Ali Khamenei meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Tehran, February 20, 2025 (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Press Freedom in Israel

Anyone who values democracy should be outraged by the criminalization of such journalistic work.

At the end of January 2025, the Prime Minister of Qatar gave an exclusive interview to Channel 12. Naturally, the channel conducted the interview, as expected.

Will the next step be to investigate Channel 12 reporters?

Will journalists have to live in fear that their work – whether people like it or not, it inevitably involves interactions with foreign media advisors – could land them in interrogation rooms or jail cells?

A journalist who refuses to engage with a "foreign entity" to provide their readers with the broadest possible perspective is betraying their profession.

According to Special Assignments Division regulations and the State Attorney’s guidelines, an investigation against a journalist cannot be initiated without approval from the authorized entity – namely, the Deputy State Attorney for Special Assignments.

The A-G and Qatargate

It must be stated clearly: Ultimately, the head of the prosecution system, who holds the highest authority, is State Attorney Amit Aisman and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

It is unacceptable to investigate a journalist for doing their job.

Moreover, Klein never concealed his connection with Qatari officials.

In reference to the Qatargate affair about a month and a half ago, Klein openly tweeted that the Qatari government approached The Jerusalem Post because it saw the paper as influential and balanced.

The Attorney General and State Attorney have the power to put an end to this madness.

Keeping Klein in custody and failing to close the investigation without charges poses a threat to press freedom and the safety of journalists – regardless of political affiliation.