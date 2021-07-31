China’s declining population: A CCP-made crisis - opinion

The fast-growing population of India is adding salt to China’s wounds, as it will soon surpass China as the world’s largest market and most populous state. The advantage China had for so many years at the numbers game will soon end.

China’s declining population will have serious ramifications on its economic and political fronts. Labor has started getting costlier, and with that the production cost of the items manufactured in China is going up. Psychologically, also, China is losing the war. No longer being number one is badly hurting the Chinese. The decline in population will soon have an impact on investors and how they view China. The pyramid structure of population, in which more young people worked to support fewer old people at the top when China was growing faster economically, is set to change or has already changed, adding to financial problems for the government. During the economic boom, China had the largest labor force. Those demographic conditions were ideal for growth, which has now changed because of changes in those demographics.

The trend of China’s stagnation is a clear result of declining population. The skewed sex ratio and decreasing birth rate is a point of concern. The problem that China’s government is facing is that their policies lie at the root of this declining population, and are the sole reason for it. Any economic, political or internal crisis that may come to light will be a direct outcome of the policies of the government. Fundamentally, The Chinese Communist Party wants to control everything. The state control of population, aka the one-child policy has led to a gradual decline in population.

The average age of the Chinese population is on the higher side. That means there is a smaller section of population can be deemed productive, and that chunk of population has to support a much larger chunk of older Chinese. A common Chinese household will typically contain four grandparents, two parents and one child. The impact on the economy from an inverted population pyramid is quite evident. The immediate fallout of the declining population will be meager, however, the long-term effects of this decreasing trend is set to push China’s economic progress onto the back burner.

State control of population is not limited to the mainland Chinese population. It even has allowed for minorities to have more than one child, and has facilitated a large-scale migration of mainland Chinese to places like Xinjiang and Tibet, changing and upsetting demographics in those places. This has been at the heart of CCP’s agenda and has resulted in major imbalance of the population, effectively changing those areas into Chinese-majority districts through migration and government control.

THE DECLINING trend, however, which is the direct result of China’s one-child policy, is making its inroads into major policy reshaping and economic slowdown. The economic growth rate has already fallen to around 6%, and with the increase labor costs, the dynamics of the economy is sure to be disturbed.

China’s getting into the middle-income trap is still very much up in air. It is not yet clear if China will become a rich country. Per capita income is still on the lower side. It is still a middle-income country. The educational level is not broad enough to support a jump from a middle-income to a high-income level. China doesn’t have a very well-educated mass population, and education is still poor in the countryside. Plus, there are huge numbers of people who only have a middle-school education.

The government is investing in education, but this could be too little too little for China. Scott Rozelle, in his survey studies of rural educational levels, concludes that the educational setup hasn’t grown as it should. China has until now not invested heavily in the educational and technical sectors, and this is hurting it badly. In the modern world, with all its sophistication and technological advancement, China doesn’t have the numbers of well-educated people to continue supporting its economic growth.

The policies of the CCP have hurt China’s interests in more than one way. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is also at the receiving end of these policies. Even though the declining population does not affect the PLA very much, as it has been for decades trying to get smaller, more professional and higher tech. The army is more focused on high-end weapons systems. The challenge, however, is that there is still the idea of the PLA being a mass force in which the pay is not very good, and education is sub-par. A typical recruit is a rural person with a poor education. While the army does have some college graduates, there are not enough who can operate modern weapons systems. This crisis in the defense sector is mainly due to the negligence of the CCP. With the economy and sovereignty at the receiving end, internal political struggles and opposition is taking form, and may cast its shadows on the country’s policies sooner than expected.

The decreasing population poses a high risk for Chinese progress. That progress has already slowed, sounding alarm bells for the leadership. The skewed sex ratio is yet another problem, and has led to an increase in human trafficking and crime. China’s worries are real. The country is now shifting from a one-child policy to a three-child policy. However, the expected relief from this shift remains very far off in the future.

The writer lived in China for 20 years and won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the country. He is the Stephen A. Schwarzman Senior Fellow for China Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. He has published two books, one on civil society and grassroots protest in China (Wild Grass, 2004) and one on Islamism and the Cold War in Europe (A Mosque in Munich, 2010) and contributed chapters to three other books: My First Trip to China (2011), Chinese Characters (2012), and the forthcoming Oxford Illustrated History of China.