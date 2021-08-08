The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Humanz plug-in for Wix elevates marketing campaigns - opinion

The new widget, accessible directly on the dashboard, allows businesses to find the right influencer for their campaign using search categories such as gender, age, and minimum to maximum followers.

By ARIEL SHAPIRA  
AUGUST 8, 2021 20:49
Israeli-based Wix is expanding its large R&D office in Vilnius, Lithuania. (photo credit: MAX SCHINDLER)
Israeli-based Wix is expanding its large R&D office in Vilnius, Lithuania.
(photo credit: MAX SCHINDLER)
The new Humanz plug-in enables any small business with a Wix website to elevate their influencer marketing campaign.
Any business today knows that influencer marketing is an essential part of a brand’s marketing strategy. In fact, statistics show leveraging influencers has a high ROI compared to other marketing methods. In one study, influencer marketing achieved 11 times the ROI of banner ads, and, on average, businesses earn $5.20 for every dollar spent on influencer marketing. However, implementing an influencer marketing campaign can be daunting for new businesses.
While influencer marketing proves to be highly effective, it can also rake up high costs and is often less accessible to small business owners. Start-ups that don’t even know where to begin finding and vetting influencers can hire an agency, but that can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $18,000 per month. On the other hand, businesses that manage campaigns on their own are also faced with high expenses from influencers, with micro influencers charging up to $500 per post. The majority of businesses are interested in allocating less than $10,000 to influencer marketing, so it’s even more important to make every post count by tracking authentic influencers for the brand’s audience.
For small businesses looking to run the most cost effective influencer marketing strategy, Wix is now launching a new app that will enable any brand to launch and monitor a campaign. The Humanz plug-in allows any small or big business with a Wix website to discover influencers and track engagement, impressions and sales.
The new widget, accessible directly on the dashboard, allows businesses to find the right influencer for their campaign using search categories such as gender, age, and minimum to maximum followers. Once a business finds the perfect influencer, they receive all of the influencer’s relevant details to contact and hire them. For businesses who already work with influencers, the Humanz app provides brands with analytics regarding influencer, also allowing users to track a specific post’s traffic and sales.
The add-on app utilizes a freemium model, with “Basic” and “Pro” plans, depending on the number of influencers the business wants to track. This model enables even the smallest of businesses to dip their feet into influencer marketing without having to shell out a huge investment. Moreover, the plug-in is highly accessible as the widget can simply be added and accessed directly from the Wix dashboard without being led to any external websites or platforms.
The Wix Humanz app is a “Light” built-in version of the AI-powered Humanz platform for influencer campaigns of all levels. On the larger Humanz solution, marketers can track influencers and influencers can access parts of their own data, meet other creators, and participate in paid campaigns – all on the same platform. Humanz partnered with Wix in order to make a light version of its data-driven platform accessible to a wider audience of experienced and inexperienced marketers.
Wix, which reached 200 million users worldwide this year, has been improving its website design platform to support new and existing users and business owners. Specifically over the past year, the platform experienced a significant rise in e-commerce business users due to its unique online services. This new Humanz app is the first influencer marketing tool on the Wix platform and serves as another tool to enhance business operations for Wix’s millions of users.
Creating another avenue for simple and cost-effective marketing is all-the-more critical for businesses who have faced many challenges over the pandemic year and a half. The Humanz app on Wix can help businesses access influencer marketing to help boost the brand’s online presence and sales during rocky times.


Tags business wix marketing influencer
