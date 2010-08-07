August 8: Border Clash

Border clash

YENTEL JACOBS

EMANUEL FISCHER

EDGAR ASHER

ELIEZER WHARTMAN

Saga of doors

GISH TRUMAN ROBBINS

Silly hopes

AVIGDOR BONCHEK

Karsh piece instructive

CHANA GIVON

Shame on Israel

YOEL NITZARIM

Cyber-plea from Iran

NAME WITHHELD

Sir, – We have heard enough warnings to do us a lifetime (“PM issues stern warnings to Lebanon, Hamas over attacks,” August 5). The enemy ignores Prime Minister Netanyahu’s threats – quite rightly. If he had just once kept his word and gone after them as hard as he promised to do after he took office, we would not be in the position we are now in.NetanyaSir, – The recent incident on the border with Lebanon raises some important questions regarding UNIFIL’s actions in ensuring implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (“IDF commander killed in worst clashes on Lebanon border since 2006 war,” August 4).First, as the IDF had coordinated its entry into the area, why were there no UNIFIL people at the site to ensure the safety of our troops? Second, when UNIFIL soldiers finally appeared, why did they tell the IDF, and not the Lebanese, to stop? Are we to assume that there is collusion between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army/Hizbullah?JerusalemSir, – The Foreign Ministry released the text of a letter sent to the UN secretary-general complaining about the incident near Misgav Am on Tuesday, in which an IDF battalion commander was shot dead by a Lebanese sniper.There were two serious spelling mistakes – “compoany commander” and “provicative violations.”If this was the letter as delivered, it should be regarded as an embarrassment.We are not a Third World country. If nothing else, a letter such as this can be checked efficiently and quickly on a computer’s spell check. If that fails, show the draft to a native English speaker before the letter is sent.Petah TikvaNothing else has worked Sir, – Regarding “Noam Schalit to Palestinians: Pressure Hamas to agree to prisoner swap” (August 4), there is no outside pressure that will force Hamas to release Schalit.I have a suggestion. For four years, the soldier has been entombed in a dark cellar room, not seeing the sunlight and unvisited by the Red Cross. God knows what else has been imposed upon him.The Arab terrorists we have captured live in fairly comfortable circumstances, have TV, exercise in open courtyards and enjoy family visits, just as any Israeli prisoner. If we were to impose on them the same living conditions imposed on Schalit, there would be a tremendous outcry from their families.They want their sons back as much as we want Schalit back.They would be joined by thousands of unemployed, repressed and frustrated Gazans who resent the dictatorial rule of Hamas. They would chant “Free Schalit to get our sons back!” Hamas would be unable – ruthless as it is – to oppose this popular demand. It would have to free Schalit.Of course, there would be a terrible outcry from our own breast beaters that we are stooping to the level of our barbarian enemies.But if they have any other plan to free Schalit, let them state it!JerusalemSir, – Seth J. Frantzman’s “Wonderfully scripted propaganda” (August 4) validates a saga that was propagated initially by illegal foreign workers – parents of the children designated for deportation – and sadly manifests itself in many Western countries where impoverished migrants desperately seek to improve their lives.As one door closes another opens, and hundreds of permits are issued to legal workers each month – which begs the question as to what motivates the government when there are obviously so many idle migrants in Israel seeking job opportunities.It seems evident that corruption and greed are well ensconced within the bureaucracy and need to be outed.PardesiyaSir, – “Israel hopes flotilla panel will reduce tensions with Turkey” (August 3). How preposterous! Turkey’s Prime Minister Erdogan has shown his unabashed hatred for Israel before, during and after the flotilla. There is enough evidence to show that the Turkish citizens on the boat planned and executed the attack on non-violent Israeli soldiers.Israel should push its claim against Turkey’s homicidal “peace mongers” and not look to kiss and make up. Considering our government’s supine posture, one would think it would know which way is up.JerusalemSir, – The opinion piece by Prof. Efraim Karsh regarding the history of the British in the Middle East (“Shimon Peres versus the Brits,” August 3) offers a much-needed education.Successive Israeli governments have long neglected to state the facts about Jewish rights to a viable state and how the British derailed the approved Mandate plan in an attempt to curry favor with the Arabs. How ironic that at a time when England was suffering devastation from nightly aerial bombing forays by the Germans, the British government favored the anti-Jewish demand of the Muslim religious leader, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, a friend and supporter of Hitler and his final solution for the Jews! We should also remember that not only did the British fail in their Mandate mission to facilitate the creation of a Jewish state, they also abstained during the critical UN vote in 1947 that led to Israel’s birth as a nation. Another noteworthy fact is that until that year, Jews who lived in these territories were known as “Palestinians,” whereas the Arabs did not adopt that identification until much later, and for political expediency.That is why people who are unaware of the region’s history may have the impression that Israel was created on Arab land, which is not so.JerusalemSir, – Regarding “Israel decides to deport 400 children of foreign workers” (August 2), it is not only unjust and not Jewish, it will further tarnish Israel’s public image.How can Israel be a light unto the nations when it shows disrespect for the integrity of the family? Whether the family is legal, Jewish, Israeli or not, it is the core of all that is human.Skokie, IllinoisSir, – I’d like to provide you with distressing news about Iranian bloggers.Hamed Saber is a photo blogger who, during the events after last year’s presidential election, diligently took pictures of protests and shared them with the world via his Flicker account. He was arrested last month and is still in prison without any charges having been filed.Hossein Ronaghi Maleki, known as Babak Khorramdin and a member of Iran Proxy group, was arrested more than eight months ago and was tortured into making false confessions. Iran Proxy was an underground group dedicated to combatting Internet censorship in Iran during the post-election events.These cases are just a small sample of Iranian bloggers who either have been jailed or are being threatened with death. We, Iranian cyberspace activists, want Iran to end the threats and intimidation, and to end the dictatorship in the online environment.Teheran