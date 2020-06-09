The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave

The number of people with coronavirus is climbing again, schools have been shutting down, and over 17,000 students and teachers have been sent into isolation.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JUNE 9, 2020 20:39
Protesters gather in Rabin Square to demonstrate against annexation on June 6, 2020 (photo credit: THE ANTI-ANNEXATION AND OCCUPATION COALITION)
Protesters gather in Rabin Square to demonstrate against annexation on June 6, 2020
(photo credit: THE ANTI-ANNEXATION AND OCCUPATION COALITION)
Sunday evening, Rabin Square, Tel Aviv: Two municipal police officers stood at the southern end of the square, watching people pass, occasionally stopping and fining someone for riding an electric scooter outside of the scooter-and-bike lane. Meanwhile, person after person walked by without masks on their faces, and the officers paid them no attention.
On the northern end of the square, near Tel Aviv City Hall, there were around 100 demonstrators against racism, joining in the worldwide protests in solidarity with African-Americans. Several Border Police officers sat on a nearby bench to make sure things didn’t get out of hand. The crowd was young and people stood close to one another. Some wore masks. Many did not. The police officers apparently had nothing to say about the matter.
This has become a typical scene in Israel. Stores have stopped checking customers’ temperatures upon entry, even though the rules say they still have to. People sit at their desks at work mask-free, despite being less than 2 meters away from the nearest co-worker for hours each day. Teachers get sick of telling kids all the time to put on masks and keep their distance, so they just stop doing it.
And in the meantime, the number of people with coronavirus is climbing again, schools have been shutting down, and over 17,000 students and teachers have been sent into isolation.
After a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel could see the rate of infection double within 10 days.
Netanyahu said that he “decided... to hit the emergency brake” as a result of the climbing numbers, meaning that most plans to ease restrictions were put on hold.
And so, the opening of the train system was put on hold, as well as the opening of theaters and other cultural centers.
At the same time, places that were already open will not be shut down as of yet, in order not to hinder economic recovery after two months of lockdown. It is important to remember that the effects of the lockdown on people’s livelihoods and mental and physical health are just as much a factor as the risk of getting sick, and the reticence to go back to the policies of March and April is not only understandable; it is also wise at this point.
But there is still a disease to fight, so the prime minister also emphasized the basics: Wear a mask, keep a 2-meter distance, and wash hands often.
It’s good that Netanyahu – and any other public official – emphasizes those three simple rules that we can all follow. It’s also good that Netanyahu tries to make an effort to follow those rules in public, though there are far too many photos of public officials not doing the same.
And it certainly is true that if people do not take personal responsibility and the basic steps to ensure their own health, they cannot blame the government if there is a second wave of coronavirus.
But there’s one simple step the government can and should take that hardly seems to be happening: Enforce the rules. It’s not only stores that need to keep to the strict rules; it’s people.
An easy way to do that is to fine people who are not wearing masks. Once word gets out that people have to pay NIS 200 or NIS 500 if a police officer sees their bare faces, there will be far more compliance with the public health instructions.
In the meantime, when hundreds of mask-less people can walk by police officers in broad daylight with no consequences, it is incumbent on each and every one of us who cares about his or her own health and that of others to follow the rules. Our health and that of our loved ones should be enough of a carrot that we don’t need a stick.
No one wants a second wave or an escalation of the current wave. What you need to do is simple: Wear a mask, keep a 2-meter distance and wash your hands.


Tags protests Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by