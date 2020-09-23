Taking down the paywall on High Holy Days, making them accessible for all

Unlike those in Israel, many Jewish experiences are pay-walled. This year’s High Holy Days will be like none other and can change the dynamic in our communities, which associates money and meaning too closely. From Slihot to Shmini Atzeret, American Jewish communities can ensure that these High Holy Days are open to all. In doing so, we can create a meaningful spiritual experience that connects with far more people.Our own East End Temple community has redoubled its experiment with a voluntary “Community Commitment” for those who want to join our congregation. We are encouraging, but not requiring, a donation for those who partake in our High Holy Day experiences. Our faith in our community members and their continued generosity will enable anyone, including those far from our geographic area, to join us in our prayer services regardless of financial means.faith has become stronger because of the coronavirus pandemic, while just 2% say their faith has become weaker.” This pandemic has brought us face to face with the existential, forcing us to contemplate life’s brevity and meaning. We have been pushed to rethink our understandings of self and society and accelerate our choices.All of 2020 has felt like Elul, as we have encountered pain and uplift, gaining insight into our personal and communal lives, discovering ever more where and with whom we belong. Faith has been an indelible part of that awakening for many.In the 12th century CE, Rabbi Moses Maimonides reflected masterfully on the nature of tshuva – turn, return and repentance. In his magnum opus, the Mishneh Torah, Maimonides indicates that God is especially receptive to individual supplication during the 10 Days of Awe, but that God receives communal cries for tshuva whenever a community cries out in unison. If we exclude people from the holiest of our days, they might not encounter either opportunity this year. If we include them, they might encounter both.To be sure, these abrupt changes will mean financial hardship for many communities, especially those that relied on the sale of tickets to meet their budgets as non-profit organizations. They will mean individual challenges for members who are less comfortable with technology. They have already meant sleepless nights for clergy and lay leaders, working to figure out how to ensure a meaningful experience through a combination of online and safely distanced offerings. These challenges are not to be minimized, but they might in the end prove to have been well worth overcoming. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Communities across the United States and around the world find different melodies and tropes, words and traditions with which to adorn the High Holy Days. Each provides different spiritual and intellectual experiences in response to the diverse needs of the people they serve.This year, may we come together as one to affirm that the High Holy Days are free and accessible. May we affirm that money need not be a barrier to meaning, especially in a time such as this. May we find renewal together.Cantor Shira Ginsburg and Rabbi Joshua Stanton are the spiritual leaders of East End Temple in Manhattan.We are heartened to see so many other communities across the country appear to be on similar trajectories, offering some or all of their ritual, study and social opportunities free of charge. If together we take this step, across communities and geographies, we may see the desire to participate in Jewish life expressed in rising attendance and the involvement of countless people who might not otherwise take steps into community.According to the Pew Forum, “One-quarter of US adults overall (24%) say their