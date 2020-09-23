The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Taking down the paywall on High Holy Days, making them accessible for all

One-quarter of US adults overall (24%) say their faith has become stronger because of the coronavirus pandemic, while just 2% say their faith has become weaker.

By SHIRA GINSBURG, JOSHUA STANTON  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 21:55
People walk on a street less than a mile away from Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
People walk on a street less than a mile away from Young Israel orthodox synagogue in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., March 10, 2020.
(photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
Unlike those in Israel, many Jewish experiences are pay-walled. This year’s High Holy Days will be like none other and can change the dynamic in our communities, which associates money and meaning too closely. From Slihot to Shmini Atzeret, American Jewish communities can ensure that these High Holy Days are open to all. In doing so, we can create a meaningful spiritual experience that connects with far more people.
Our own East End Temple community has redoubled its experiment with a voluntary “Community Commitment” for those who want to join our congregation. We are encouraging, but not requiring, a donation for those who partake in our High Holy Day experiences. Our faith in our community members and their continued generosity will enable anyone, including those far from our geographic area, to join us in our prayer services regardless of financial means.
We are heartened to see so many other communities across the country appear to be on similar trajectories, offering some or all of their ritual, study and social opportunities free of charge. If together we take this step, across communities and geographies, we may see the desire to participate in Jewish life expressed in rising attendance and the involvement of countless people who might not otherwise take steps into community.
According to the Pew Forum, “One-quarter of US adults overall (24%) say their faith has become stronger because of the coronavirus pandemic, while just 2% say their faith has become weaker.” This pandemic has brought us face to face with the existential, forcing us to contemplate life’s brevity and meaning. We have been pushed to rethink our understandings of self and society and accelerate our choices.
All of 2020 has felt like Elul, as we have encountered pain and uplift, gaining insight into our personal and communal lives, discovering ever more where and with whom we belong. Faith has been an indelible part of that awakening for many.
In the 12th century CE, Rabbi Moses Maimonides reflected masterfully on the nature of tshuva – turn, return and repentance. In his magnum opus, the Mishneh Torah, Maimonides indicates that God is especially receptive to individual supplication during the 10 Days of Awe, but that God receives communal cries for tshuva whenever a community cries out in unison. If we exclude people from the holiest of our days, they might not encounter either opportunity this year. If we include them, they might encounter both.
To be sure, these abrupt changes will mean financial hardship for many communities, especially those that relied on the sale of tickets to meet their budgets as non-profit organizations. They will mean individual challenges for members who are less comfortable with technology. They have already meant sleepless nights for clergy and lay leaders, working to figure out how to ensure a meaningful experience through a combination of online and safely distanced offerings. These challenges are not to be minimized, but they might in the end prove to have been well worth overcoming.
Communities across the United States and around the world find different melodies and tropes, words and traditions with which to adorn the High Holy Days. Each provides different spiritual and intellectual experiences in response to the diverse needs of the people they serve.
This year, may we come together as one to affirm that the High Holy Days are free and accessible. May we affirm that money need not be a barrier to meaning, especially in a time such as this. May we find renewal together.
Cantor Shira Ginsburg and Rabbi Joshua Stanton are the spiritual leaders of East End Temple in Manhattan.


Tags American Jewry Elul high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by