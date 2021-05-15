The connection between Shavuot and the Bahrain-Israel relationship

Over the last eight months, many collaborations have been announced. Additionally, many more are in the works as we look to increase opportunities in technology, start-ups, fintech, industrial manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, food processing and consumer goods.

In January, the National Bank of Bahrain signed memorandums of understanding with Israel’s two largest banks: Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi. These MoUs were an important first step as both governments created plans to help their business communities participate in opportunities in both markets. These MoUs helped enable investments, trade, clearing services, foreign exchange, securities trade and other critical components to create business between the two countries.

In March, Bahrain signed a $3 million agreement with Mekorot to share water knowledge and technologies, including desalination facilities, automated control systems for water facilities and technological upgrades. The agreement includes consulting by Mekorot for Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority regarding water projects in Bahrain.

That same month, Bahrain and Israel announced our first medical cooperation initiative between Salmaniya Medical Complex and Sheba Medical Center, which includes exchange programs.

As we look toward the future, I am thrilled that H.E. Ambassador Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma has been appointed as head of Bahrain’s Diplomatic Mission to Israel. I had the opportunity to work with the ambassador when I was in Washington and am excited for him to help usher in this next stage of the Bahrain-Israel relationship.

ON JUNE 3, the first Gulf Air flight from Manama to Tel Aviv will take off. It will then return with Israeli passengers looking to visit Bahrain for business and leisure. Our leaders want to encourage tourism. Since both of our countries have done impressive jobs vaccinating their citizens and residents, our leaders announced last month an unprecedented travel corridor for those who are vaccinated. Those carrying a "green pass" will be able to travel back and forth between Bahrain and Israel without quarantine. This sets the stage for tourism to start up fairly quickly.

We are looking forward to Israelis coming to visit and we hope to show you around Bahrain’s many museums and sites. I heard from many Israelis during my two trips to Israel in November about their excitement in having visitors from Bahrain. In January – knowing that tourism would start up after the vaccination numbers increased – I decided to post a weekly Shabbat shalom greeting from different locations around Bahrain. Together, we have wished each other Shabbat shalom from the House of Ten Commandments to The Tree of Life and from King Fahd Causeway to the Arad Fort and many places in between. I am astonished to see how many people the tweet reaches and how many engage with it and in turn, share their own Shabbat shalom greeting from Israel. In less than four months, these tweets have reached over one million people. Many Israelis write to me how they are looking forward to visiting these sites in person when they visit, once the direct flights start.

This Shavuot, as we consider where we are in the context of the shalosh regalim, let’s keep in mind that we are in the similar middle time period in the Bahrain-Israel relationship. The first step is complete, and we are now in the middle stage where business and social relationships continue to be nurtured and where business collaborations are in the works. As we continue in this new era, it’s important to remember that at the core of this agreement is the desire to create a new Middle East, one built on peace and prosperity for all. I believe that the growing partnerships between Bahrain and Israel will lead to sustainable peace in the region.





The writer served as Bahrain’s ambassador to the US from 2008-2013. She currently serves on the board of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities and the House of the Ten Commandments (the Jewish Community of Bahrain). Follow her on Twitter @hnonoo75.