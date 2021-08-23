The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The price of power is not worth soul of the nation - opinion

Agreeing to a US Palestinian affairs consulate in Jerusalem is a betrayal by a Zionist government.

By DOUGLAS ALTABEF  
AUGUST 23, 2021 22:05
It was clear to all that the new Israeli government would be involved in an intricate balancing act in order to sustain itself. With its broad ideological ranging coalition and razor-thin margin of control, the question was always, what, not if: What compromises and accommodations would the new government have to make in order to stay intact?
These questions took on additional intensity based on the unprecedented inclusion of an Islamist party, Ra’am, in the governing coalition; not only in it, but effectively with a veto over it.
With haredi parties out of power, it was not surprising to see initiatives designed to break their control on institutions such as kashrut, marriage and conversion. Conversely, with a left-wing transportation minister, it was not a great surprise that there would be pressure to have public transportation on Shabbat.
These are important issues, but to a large extent they fall into the category of “to the victor go the spoils.”
There are however issues that touch on our sovereignty, our destiny, issues that will impact the very soul of a Jewish state. Dividing Jerusalem is one of these issues, and is perhaps the paradigm for the others.
We have expended blood and treasure time and time again to maintain our nation in the midst of a continually hostile neighborhood. Against all odds, we succeeded in freeing and then uniting our eternal capital Jerusalem, and have maintained it as a paragon of openness for all to partake in.
Our enemies know this and hate us for it. They hate our openness; they hate our success; they hate our existence. “From the River to the Sea” is a barely disguised call for genocide.
Their own interest in Jerusalem is solely a function of our having cleaved to Jerusalem.
They have succeeded in turning their genocidal quest into a human rights issue, attracting soft-hearted and soft-headed Americans into their cause. They have particularly succeeded among left-wing progressive Democrats, who see the Palestinians as an oppressed and benighted people under the thumb of a conquering and usurping Israel.
Because the governing Democratic Party in the US is itself an intricate balancing act, the progressives have succeeded in achieving outsized power and influence, and are intent on using that power to denigrate the relationship between the US and Israel.
And so it is, after a halcyonic period where the US visibly had Israel’s back, the pressures for concessions, goodwill gestures, and poorly conceived policies designed to benefit the Palestinians have returned.
There is only one problem with this American approach: like it or not, it is a zero-sum game. Any benefit to the Palestinians comes at the expense of Israel; this is for the simple reason that the Palestinians are not interested in living with us, but rather in place of us.
There are now reports that the US will ask our new government to authorize the opening of a Palestinian affairs consulate in the heart of western Jerusalem. This would be the equivalent of the Cold War USSR asking the Eisenhower or Kennedy administrations for the right to open a consulate in Georgetown for Americans who want to “learn” more about the Soviet Union.
International law requires the acquiescence of the host country for such a consulate. Common sense and a basic sense of self-preservation and national mission would clearly point to “thanks, but no thanks.”
WHICH BRINGS us back to our new government. Yair Lapid, our new foreign minister, seems to be enamored with the agenda and mindset of the progressive Democrats, and seems intent in currying favor with them. While he characterizes this as an attempt to re-instill a bipartisan posture vis-à-vis the Americans, by all appearances he is in sync and identifies with, and supports the progressive outlook.
This will be a classic case of unrequited love, meaning that the feeling is not mutual.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has impressive right-wing credentials, but seems to have prioritized political self-preservation above ideological consistency.
How does this orientation play into this issue? Bennett wants US approval, particularly from Democrats as a way of showing that he was able to accomplish an accommodation that his predecessor could not.
Bennett wants to show that he can unite American opinion in favor of Israel, but the price of that approval will be very high. It would create a Palestinian office in Jerusalem, it will create the presumption that this is a first but significant step to a more formal Palestinian presence in Jerusalem.
It would represent an unprecedented Israeli formal acquiescence in a two-state solution with a Palestinian capital somewhere in a divided Jerusalem.
The prime minister must understand that he would be doing himself and his nation a terrible disservice by agreeing to such a request. He needs to understand that he is being used by the Biden administration to show a “victory” and accomplishment after the debacle of the Afghan collapse and abandonment.
Bennett cannot allow Israel to be the providers of succor to a disgraced Biden administration. Our national interests cannot be traded for fleeting approval and lasting damage.
Bennett needs to cancel a trip that would give him a much awaited photo op in the Rose Garden, if the price of that photo will be agreeing to the prelude of a Palestinian presence in our capital, an act of national infamy.
A true leader of the Jewish nation will insist on doing that which is in the inviolable interests of our nation. Maintaining, not dividing Jerusalem is the only path that the prime minister should be pursuing.
No balancing act to maintain political power can justify putting our most important national interests at risk, and no government, however tenuous, can call itself legitimate if it is willing to subject our nation to such risk.
The writer is chairman of the board of Im Tirtzu, Israel’s largest grassroots Zionist organization, and director of the Israel Independence Fund. 


Tags Jerusalem Palestinians Arab Israeli conflict usa
