Meteor explosion may have caused Pittsburgh boom on New Year's

A thunderous, ground-trembling boom was heard throughout the area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday, ringing in the new year, with county officials suggesting that an exploding meteor could have been the cause, according to the National Weather Service.

It has yet to officially be confirmed if a meteor explosion caused such a loud boom that even caused the ground to tremble and windows to rattle, but it is the most likely explanation.



The loud explosion heard over SW PA earlier may have been a meteor explosion. This GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product shows a flash that was not associated with lightning. No confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time. pic.twitter.com/ArtHCEA1RT January 1, 2022

According to meteorologist Ray Petelin, of local Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, satellite lightning maps showed a tiny green blip at around 11:26 a.m., which matches the timing of the boom. However, this is still unconfirmed.



Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors. There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 January 1, 2022

But what is confirmed is that definitely wasn't lightning or an earthquake.

A number of other scientific factors point to this indeed being a meteor.

Meteors originate from asteroids or other large bodies in space. Indeed, asteroids under a meter in size are simply known as meteoroids.

When meteoroids or very small asteroids impact the Earth's atmosphere, they become visible but largely disintegrate, sometimes forming into bright fireballs in the process. Anything left upon impact is what are known as meteorites.

This explosion is what usually befalls most meteors that enter the Earth's atmosphere.

And in other meteor impacts, we know that this has happened.

On February 15, 2013, an asteroid exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk, Russia. This asteroid was 17 meters wide, and while it didn't result in any casualties, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in six different Russian cities and caused 1,500 people to require medical attention.

While the Pittsburgh boom wasn't this level, it nonetheless matches what we know about meteors exploding in the atmosphere.

Another factor pointing to this being a meteor is the timing, as it comes amid the Quadrantid meteor shower when these meteors make their annual trip to the Earth and light up the sky as they disintegrate the atmosphere.