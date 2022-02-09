Youngest asteroid pair detected in the galaxy - report

A pair of asteroids that were split apart from its parent body almost 300 years ago was discovered by a team of astronomers, making it the youngest known asteroid pair, according to Lowell Observatory on Friday.

Asteroid pairs are usually formed when a larger spinning asteroid reaches a high enough speed to the point where debris flies off - creating one or more new asteroid bodies. These new asteroids would keep a similar orbit to the parent asteroid. The previous record-holder for the youngest pair of asteroids was "at least ten times older."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The objects in space were properly identified by the Pan-STARRS1 survey telescope in Hawaii and the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona. Both found that the largest measure was "one kilometer in diameter and the other half that size" and have similar orbital paths around the Sun.

The research was then shared with the Czech Academy of Sciences - which confirmed the pair. The two are now "currently separated by about one million kilometers," according to the academy.

Due to how the asteroids are younger than most, the Lowell Observatory finds it difficult to properly explain their properties as well as their formation history.

THE ASTEROID belt between Mars and Jupiter is home to millions of asteroids, but their combined mass is still less than that of the moon. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“Thanks to the measurements performed with the LDT, it is clear that 2019 PR2 and 2019 QR6 come from the same parent object and their high orbital similarity is not coincidental,” says Petr Fatka of the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences. “It’s very exciting to find such a young asteroid pair that was formed only about 300 years ago, which was like this morning—not even yesterday—in astronomical timescales.”