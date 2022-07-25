Microplastics, which are tiny pieces of plastic found in the air, water, the ground and even in the blood of people and animals, have become a matter of increasing concern.

Microplastics are often used as additives in pesticides, paints, detergents and makeup. About 50,000 tons of microplastics per year are produced in the European Union, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology cited the European Chemicals Agency as saying. As the EU has mandated that these additives must be phased out by 2025, new substances are needed to replace them, but they do not exist yet.

In a new peer-reviewed study published in the journal Small earlier this month, researchers at MIT developed a system using silk that may be an inexpensive alternative to microplastics.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The researchers showed that their silk-based material could be used to make herbicide and found it to be more effective than a standard commercial product during testing.

In order to develop the material, the researchers needed to find a way to flash-freeze droplets of encapsulated materials while they were forming in order to analyze the formation process. MIT postdoctorate Muchun Liu used a specialized spray-freezing system and was thus able to watch this process as it occurred.

Aerial view of the East Campus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) along the Charles River (credit: NICK ALLEN/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Remarks by Liu

“To encapsulate different materials, we have to study how the polymer chains interact and whether they are compatible with different active materials in suspension.” Muchun Liu, MIT postdoctorate

“To encapsulate different materials, we have to study how the polymer chains interact and whether they are compatible with different active materials in suspension,” Liu said.

The system can make use of low-quality silk that will likely be thrown away rather than used in fabrics, as well as discarded silk fabric, she said.