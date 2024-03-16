Plant thought to be extinct reappears in Israel a decade later

Barleria prionitis, or the Chinese Barleria plant, has been rediscovered in southern Israel by Dr. Uri Pargaman-Saphir, the scientific director of the botanical garden operated in partnership with KKL-JNF. The plant, which was found south of Eilat, comes in the wake of efforts to create a backup population of this nearly-extinct plant.

Chinese Barleria is native to many regions around the world, including northeastern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and much of Asia.

The plant has not been seen since 2013. Fortunately, two living plants were found at the site from which the last-seen plant was unearthed. With full flowering buds, the plants were located in a channel above the Snuba diving club south of Eilat, near the border with Egypt at the Taba crossing.

Fates of the previous plants

This site was once home to five plants, the last of which dried up and died. The two new plants found recently were grown from a seed bank that was in the ground. Today, the plants bear dry fruits from the previous years, which signaled to the scientists that the plants were at least two years old.

The Chinese Barleria plant is expected to enter its flowering season in the next two to three weeks, typically around the end of March or end of April. View of the Eilat Mountains, in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, November 27, 2020.

Later in the season, the seeds of the plant will be collected in the botanical garden, and there are expected efforts made to cultivate them to create a backup population of this rare plant. KKL-JNF will collaborate with these scientists in the aim of multiplying endangered plants in botanical gardens, with the goal of utilizing the organization’s extensive information on other rare and nearly-extinct plants.