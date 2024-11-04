BeenVerified Review: Closer Look at Its Search Tools & Plans

If you're looking for a reliable background check service, BeenVerified is what you need. In this review, we'll delve into its features, pricing, and overall value to help you decide if it fits your needs best.

We've compared BeenVerified to other top-rated background check websites to ensure you get the most relevant and comprehensive information possible. Whether looking into a potential scam or trying to reconnect with an old friend, BeenVerified can provide valuable insights.

What Is BeenVerified

(credit: PR)

What began as a casual curiosity has evolved into a powerful tool: online background checks. BeenVerified stands out as a leading platform, offering access to a staggering billion public records. With a simple search, users can uncover names, addresses, contact information, social media and dating profiles, and more.

Whether you want to reconnect with lost relatives or conduct thorough background research, BeenVerified's user-friendly interface and extensive database make it invaluable. Thanks to its robust features and vast data collection, it ranks high among the best background check sites.

Beyond its core people search, BeenVerified provides tools to cater to diverse needs. Discover how BeenVerified can empower you with reliable and comprehensive background information.

Is BeenVerifed Legit?

Are you considering BeenVerified for quick access to personal information? With so many background check services, it's essential to do your research.

Based on numerous positive reviews, BeenVerified lives up to its promise. This in-depth analysis explores how BeenVerified works and can uncover details beyond what you'll find on typical search engines like Google.

Ready to see if BeenVerified is right for you? Continue reading to learn about pricing and discover how BeenVerified can help you access valuable information.

What Can You Do With It?

Need to find someone or check their information? BeenVerified is your go-to resource. With a vast database, we offer detailed reports that include:

Personal Details : Names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails

Social Media : Profiles, activity, and connections

Education & Employment : Schools, degrees, and work history

Criminal & Traffic Records : Publicly available information

Use BeenVerified to:

Reconnect with lost loved ones

Monitor your online reputation

Check information for personal reasons

Discover social media profiles

Get started today and unlock the power of people search.

BeenVerified Features

BeenVerified is your go-to platform for simple access to public records. You can start your search with just a name, address, phone number, email, social media handle, or vehicle identification number.

BeenVerified generates a list of potential matches and provides in-depth reports on each. These reports include contact details, possible criminal and traffic records, and social media accounts. While it may offer a different level of detail than some other tools, BeenVerified can deliver essential information.

Key Features

Unclaimed Money Search : Discover if you have any unclaimed funds.

Reveal Email Lookup : Find associated email addresses.

Saved History : Keep track of your searches.

People Search : Locate individuals by various criteria.

Reverse Phone Number Lookup : Identify who called you.

VIN Number Search : Get vehicle information.

Multi-Device Accessibility : Access BeenVerified from anywhere.

Why Choose BeenVerified: Our unclaimed property check sets us apart. Easily search for any unclaimed assets registered under your name.

How Does BeenVerified Work?

BeenVerified simplifies the process of accessing vital information. Instead of spending countless hours and resources searching through various government agencies, you can now get background checks with a single request.

We gather data from reliable public sources, including:

Social Media : Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.

Financial Institutions : Banks, credit unions

Government Records : US Census, FBI, local police, court documents

Public Records : Federal, state, and local government repositories

Commercial Data : Mailing lists, property transfers, business directories

With BeenVerified, you can access a wealth of information, all in one place.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Simple Pricing : BeenVerified offers a straightforward pricing structure

Mobile-Friendly : Its mobile app provides a convenient user experience

Cost Savings : Prepaying for three months can lead to discounts

People Finder : It's effective for locating missing individuals and their belongings

Versatile Data : Offers various options for data entry and retrieval

Numerous Benefits : Membership provides many advantages

In-Depth Information : Provides in-depth background reports

High Search Limit : Members can conduct up to 100 searches per month

Customer-Focused Support : Offers dedicated and helpful customer service

Money-Back Guarantee : Provides a full refund if customers are dissatisfied

Social Media Expertise : Specializes in finding social media usernames

Generous Policies : Offers favorable terms for a background check service

Cons

Automatic Renewal : Memberships automatically renew unless canceled before the next billing cycle

No Single Reports : Individual reports aren’t available for purchase

Slower Searches : In-depth searches may take longer to complete

Data Reliability : The relevancy of search engine data can vary

BeenVerifed Cost

(credit: PR)

BeenVerified offers two membership plans with a monthly search limit of 100. The primary difference lies in the subscription duration.

Monthly Plan : Pay $36.89 for one month of access.

3-Month Plan : Enjoy a 35% discount at $23.98 per month, billed $71.49

A free trial is available for $1 for 7 Day. After the trial ends, you'll be charged $36.89 per month unless you cancel your subscription.

Customer Support

At BeenVerified, you can email them anytime (24/7/365) at support@beenverified.com. If you want to cancel anytime, call their toll-free number, 1-866-885-6480, or simply email support@beenverified.com. BeenVerified customers rave about their speedy support. Their product specialists are available from 6 am - 11:30 pm every day of the week.

BeenVerified Reviews From Real Users - How Legit Is It?

Curious about BeenVerified? We've done the legwork for you. Based on a thorough analysis of real customer reviews, here's the lowdown on whether BeenVerified lives up to the hype.

User Reviews from TrustPilot

Out of 2,103 reviews, BeenVerified on Trustpilot scores a 3.3, with mixed user experiences.

(credit: PR)

(credit: PR)

Alternatives to BeenVerified

(credit: PR)

PeopleLooker is a powerful tool for finding out more about individuals. You can uncover contact details, social media and dating profiles, and even criminal and traffic records with a simple search. Need to trace an unknown number? PeopleLooker's reverse phone number lookup feature has you covered.

While PeopleLooker offers a range of subscription options, its services come at a cost. If you're new to the platform, navigating the different plans might take some time.

>> Get Started With PeopleLooker >>

(credit: PR)

TruthFinder is an online search tool that allows users to gather information about individuals online. Users can access background reports, court records, and property details by simply entering a name, phone number, email, or address. It also features a reverse phone number lookup and email search subscription plans to identify the owner of an unknown number.

With its mobile app and intuitive interface, TruthFinder is accessible from anywhere. However, like many comparable services, it requires a subscription for full access.

>> Get Started With TruthFinder >>

(credit: PR)

Looking for a reliable background check service? Intelius is worth considering. With Intelius, you can access various information on individuals, including contact details, property ownership, and criminal and traffic records. Enjoy the convenience of reverse phone number lookup and a mobile app.

Intelius is a paid service, and some users have reported reliability issues. It's always a good idea to check information from multiple sources.

>> Get Started With Intelius >>

(credit: PR)

Instant Checkmate is a go-to for reliable background checks and public records. While there are many options out there, Instant Checkmate stands out for its reliability and comprehensiveness. It's crucial to use background checks responsibly and ethically. Misusing this information can have legal consequences.

>> Get Started With Instant Checkmate >>

(credit: PR)

PeopleFinders stands out from similar search engines due to its comprehensive criminal and traffic records database, its wide range of background check options, and the ability to locate individuals using their social security numbers.

The "People Search Plus" feature offers users deeper insights into a person's history, including educational background and associated social media & dating profiles. PeopleFinders allows users to create and update a personalized directory, making it a valuable tool for keeping track of connections and related details.

Overall, PeopleFinders is a handy resource for anyone needing to conduct in-depth background checks.

>> Get Started With PeopleFinders >>

(credit: PR)

Since its launch in 2006, this website has become a trusted expert in providing a range of services, from accessing criminal and traffic records to offering advice on reconnecting with people after years of no contact.

Over the past 14 years, over 20 million users have turned to Spokeo for these services. By simply entering a name or phone number, users can receive basic details at no cost.

While the initial information might seem unclear and require some effort to grasp fully, users can uncover valuable insights from the data provided with thorough analysis and interpretation.

>> Get Started With Spokeo >>

(credit: PR)

US Search is a trusted leader in the background check industry, offering quick, reliable solutions for personal searches. Committed to protecting your privacy, US Search guarantees that all inquiries remain confidential, with no notifications sent to the individuals being searched.

By accessing a vast network of public records, US Search can deliver comprehensive records, providing an affordable and efficient way to gather essential information.

>> Get Started With US Search >>

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Using services like BeenVerified to uncover a person’s or company’s criminal history has become much more affordable. This can be incredibly useful for anyone looking to search for someone they’ve recently met or to learn more about their own or a family member’s past.

With a simple online search, you can quickly access information such as a person’s address, contact details, and even the names of their possible relatives. Background check sites and people-search tools are widely available, which is why many of them ask for your personal information. Keeping track of whether you’ve opted out of these services can be tricky.

BeenVerified Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Is BeenVerified Free?

BeenVerified provides a wide variety of easily accessible data. Their pricing is reasonable, which supports the reliability of the information gathered.

Although you can conduct a free search on BeenVerified, a subscription is required to unlock full access to the detailed reports.

Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?

Despite numerous reviews of BeenVerified highlighting errors in reports, such as incorrect facts or mismatches with the intended individual, there have been no complaints regarding data breaches or security intrusions.

Will BeenVerified notify the People I Search for?

BeenVerified will not notify or share the results of any searches with the individuals being searched.

Is BeenVerified Legal?

Reviews of BeenVerified highlight its ability to conduct background checks by accessing public records.

Disclaimer: However, it’s not permitted to be used for job or tenant screening according to Federal Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) regulations.

Conclusion on BeenVerified

BeenVerified is a robust people search engine that provides a range of filtering options to refine your search. Unlike many other platforms, it allows searches using unique identifiers like a VIN or social media handle.

However, one drawback is that you need to subscribe to a membership plan to access detailed reports, making assessing the service's value challenging before committing.

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or the character or integrity of the person you inquire about. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

