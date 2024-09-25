Find My Profession Review – Best for Resume Writing Services

It's common for people to find themselves without a job in today's unpredictable world, where layoffs, downsizing, and bankruptcies happen frequently, leaving many unemployed.

So, what can someone do when they lack the skills or resources to secure a new job? That's why we're reviewing Find My Profession, specifically for those seeking their next dream job.

Find My Profession Overview

Find My Profession was established in late 2015 by Mike Podesto, who identified a market gap during his career transition. Like many professionals, Mike struggled to balance a demanding sixty-hour workweek with the challenge of conducting an effective job search.

Realizing no companies could reliably handle this crucial task, he founded Find My Profession. Today, the job search and resume-writing industry is saturated with options, making it difficult to determine which service to trust without careful research.

To help you navigate this crowded market, we’ve reviewed the experiences and feedback from findmyprofession.com, and we're here to share our insights.

What Is Find My Profession?

Find My Profession offers a professional service designed to give you the competitive edge to stand out from the crowd. Whether you need a revamped resume or assistance identifying areas to improve your interview skills, Find My Profession can help you make the most of your job search efforts.

To discover how these services can contribute to a successful job search, explore what Find My Profession offers by checking their website and customer reviews.

>> Try Find My Profession's Resume Writing Services >>

Services of Find My Profession

While Find My Profession offers basic resume writing assistance, several other job-search-related services set it apart from competitors like Great Resumes Fast. Find My Profession is a strong choice if you're deciding between the two.

The additional services they provide include cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile makeovers, and career coaching. Below, we’ve detailed each of these offerings.

Career Coaching

One of the standout features of Find My Profession is its professionally managed job search service. By opting for a career coaching package, you’ll learn valuable strategies for conducting an effective job search, which can help you secure a job now and in the future.

The coaching covers career discovery, finding the best job opportunities for you, networking strategies, and essential interview skills.

Resume Writing

A well-crafted resume is crucial for any job seeker and is a primary focus for job search services. While some resume services may perform better than others, Find My Profession reviews confirm that their 60-day interview guarantee is effective.

Cover Letter Service

If you dread writing cover letters, you’re not alone. However, they are often required as part of the application process. A professionally written cover letter can make a significant difference in landing your next interview. Our review found that Find My Profession excels in crafting compelling cover letters.

LinkedIn Profile Makeover

If you’re not using LinkedIn for your job search, it’s time to start. A strong LinkedIn profile attracts recruiters and piques their interest in learning more about you. A basic profile can have the opposite effect. Investing time in enhancing your LinkedIn presence can pay off significantly.

Career Finder

One unique service that distinguishes Find My Profession from other resume writing services is its Career Finder package. When you order this package, a job search manager is assigned to you.

This manager handles all the tasks necessary to land your dream job, including identifying relevant job opportunities, applying to approved positions, networking on your behalf, completing job applications to meet recruiters’ expectations, and preparing you for interviews.

How Much Does Find My Profession Cost?

The cost of Find My Profession's services varies depending on the specific services you choose and the duration of things like interview training sessions.

Service Fees

Find My Profession's fees differ based on the level and type of services you select. For example, a cover letter costs around $119, making it one of the more affordable options.

Resume costs vary depending on the job level you're targeting; an entry-level resume costs approximately $395, while a comprehensive package for a C-level executive, including a resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn makeover, can cost around $1,793.

Career Coaching

The price for career coaching sessions also varies depending on the length of the program. A four-week program costs about $999.

Specialized Packages

Find My Profession offers tailored packages for various career paths, including professional roles, IT positions, and government or federal jobs. These packages especially benefit those seeking government positions with unique application processes.

Federal Resume Writing ($695-$1,095) : This service is designed for those securing a federal position or seeking government career advancement. It includes thoroughly analyzing federal job announcements and keyword optimization to create a powerful, targeted federal-style resume.

C-Level Resume Writing ($995): Tailored for top executives (C-suite/C-level), this service focuses on content strategy, design, and value positioning for roles like CAO, CEO, CFO, and others, branding applicants as standout candidates for high-level positions.

Executive Resume Writing ($795): Aimed at current or aspiring executives applying for director-level positions or higher, this service provides strategic positioning and persuasive content to enhance your marketability.

Professional Resume Writing ($595) : Designed for mid-career professionals with 3+ years of experience, this service creates a resume that highlights your unique skills and career goals, with a strong emphasis on keyword optimization and industry relevance.

Entry-Level Resume Writing ($395) : Ideal for recent graduates or those with little experience, this service uses keyword optimization to highlight your accomplishments and offers a resume format tested by top hiring managers.

Curriculum Vitae Writing ($695-$1,395) : This service provides a modern, high-impact, fully editable CV, ensuring it is ATS-compliant and tailored to the US and UK job markets. It includes updates and support to reframe your skills and experiences for your desired role.

Find My Profession’s Resume Writers

Find My Profession was founded in 2015 and has since built a team of skilled and experienced professional resume writers. Some of the writers bring over two decades of experience in crafting resumes.

All writers are based in the U.S. and are members of the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches (PARWCC), the world’s leading association for career professionals.

Their team has expertise across more than 85 industries, allowing them to match you with a writer with specific experience in your field. Throughout the resume-writing process, you'll have direct access to your resume writer via email and phone to ensure clear communication.

Contacting Find My Profession

There are three ways to contact Find My Profession:

Call them directly at (831) 888-0967 to get immediate answers to your questions.

If you prefer to chat, use the live chat feature located at the bottom right corner of the Find My Profession website.

Email your inquiries to help@Find My Profession.com.

Find My Profession Reviews From Real Users

Find My Profession reviews on SiteJabber, which total nearly five stars based on dozens of reviews. In fact, out of 40 reviews, 36 reviewers gave a total of five stars.

SiteJabber breaks up their ratings based on quality, value, and service. Quality refers to whether or not the reviewer feels that services that were provided had value of their own merit without considering the price.

Find My Profession Alternatives

SuperStar Resume is the unrivaled leader in professional resume writing services, embodying the highest standards of excellence. Their history is rich with success stories, as they skillfully blend cutting-edge expertise, tailored strategies, and a true passion for showcasing individual talent.

SuperStar Resume has perfected the craft of creating compelling resumes that grab attention instantly while optimizing keywords to exceed ATS standards. Their unwavering commitment to perfection and personalized approach ensures your resume not only outshines the competition but also becomes a gateway to endless career opportunities.

TopResume is a leading resume writing service and a strong alternative to Superstar Resume Writing Service, especially for those looking to enhance their personal brand. It offers a free professional resume evaluation by a team of over 1,200 expert writers and provides a variety of tools suited for all career levels.

TopResume is renowned for its high-quality resumes, solid reputation, and distinctive free resume checker. It offers flexible payment options, including a 12-month plan, along with a user-friendly website and responsive customer support, making it an attractive choice for job seekers.

ZipJob, a well-established resume writing service founded in 2016, is known for its exceptional commitment to crafting professional resumes. What truly sets ZipJob apart is its strong focus on customer satisfaction.

They offer a unique guarantee: if the resume they create for you doesn’t lead to an interview within 60 days, they’ll rewrite it at no additional cost. While some other services may offer money-back guarantees, ZipJob goes a step further by extending the duration of its guarantee.

ZipJob uses ATS software to ensure your resume is optimized for the Applicant Tracking Systems commonly used by recruiters. Their skilled writers collaborate closely with you to create a personalized resume that aligns with your career goals and aspirations.

With ZipJob’s expertise and meticulous attention to detail, you can confidently present yourself in the best light on paper.

Find My Profession – FAQs

What Countries Do Find My Profession Provide Services In?

While they are headquartered in the United States, they proudly serve our resume writing, reverse recruiting, and outplacement clients worldwide, including those residing in or pursuing job opportunities in other countries.

They have assisted job seekers in more than 25 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, UAE, United Kingdom, and more.

How Long Will It Take Me to Find a Job?

As per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average job search duration is 20.1 weeks, which can extend further for executive-level positions. The length of each job search varies based on individual factors like location preferences, salary expectations, career distinctiveness, and interviewing proficiency.

They have had clients successfully secure employment after just one month working with us, while others have taken over six months. On average, clients typically work for 3 to 6 months before landing a job.

How Will I Communicate With My Reverse Recruiter?

You can communicate with your Reverse Recruiter daily, Monday through Friday, via our online portal or email. If you prefer to get on a call or screen share, you can arrange Zoom calls at your convenience.

Bottom Line

Securing the job you want heavily depends on the strength of your resume, so it’s crucial to seek help from a resume-writing company with a proven success record.

Find My Profession is a top choice among elite executives, boasting a team of certified and experienced resume experts across more than 85 industries and consistently high customer satisfaction ratings on review platforms. However, exploring a few resume services is wise to ensure you find the one that best meets your needs.

