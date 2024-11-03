How Long Do Background Checks Take: Factors That Impact Speed

The duration of a background check varies depending on the type, the specific information requested, and the data sources used. The process can range from a few minutes to as long as five business days.

How Long Does a Background Check Take?

There are various background checks, and the time required to complete each depends on the type of information requested, the source of the data, and relevant legal requirements.

The processing time for a background check can range from a few seconds to up to five business days. However, this duration may be extended if more thorough searches are needed or if information from additional entities, such as professional license certifications, universities, or previous employers, is required.

This article summarizes the typical time frames for common background checks, their purposes, how the data is obtained, and potential obstacles that may cause delays in processing.

What Is a Background Check, & How Long Should It Take?

An organization or individual may conduct a search, commonly called a background check, to check information about a person. This search may include reviewing the individual's criminal history, educational and employment records, drug screening, and other relevant details. A background check ensures that the individual is trustworthy and qualified for a specific role or responsibility. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The duration of a background check varies based on several factors, such as the type of check being conducted, the depth of the search, the relevancy of the information, and the organization managing the process.

A basic background check can be completed within a few minutes to a few days. The duration can vary depending on the industry and type of occupation. Sectors such as healthcare and education often have more stringent standards, which can extend the time required to complete the background check.

It’s important to note that companies must adhere to both federal and state regulations when conducting background checks, and this compliance can also impact the overall timeline. Delays may occur if additional information is needed or if the individual being investigated has resided in multiple locations.

What Are Turnaround Times for Employment Background Checks?

The duration of an employment background check can vary depending on the type of information the employer requires. It may take up to five business days if the process involves manual searches or help from external agencies, such as universities or professional licensing organizations. However, where the necessary information is readily accessible, the process may be completed more quickly.

Background checks are a common practice when individuals apply for a job. To ensure workplace safety and security, employers may also conduct periodic checks on current employees, such as annual criminal background checks or drug testing.

An employment background check may include, but isn’t limited to, an individual's employment history, educational background, credit score, driving record, criminal history, medical records, social media activity, and drug screening.

What Are Turnaround Times for Criminal Background Checks?

A criminal record search typically takes one to three business days. However, it can be completed more quickly depending on the source being accessed, such as the National Criminal Database.

Instant background check services offer rapid results by providing access to essential information that can be searched through specific sources available to authorized background check providers.

These searches include vital components, such as a Social Security number (SSN) trace, a national criminal database search, and a sex offender registry search.

What Are Turnaround Times for Federal Background Checks?

Reviewing various sources, including sex offender registries, county criminal court records, regional and international terrorist watchlists, and state and federal criminal records, can help investigate an individual's criminal history.

Depending on the complexity of the manual search process, these sources may take up to three days to review. However, the typical turnaround for a federal background check is usually one day.

A federal background check involves reviewing records from the 94 U.S. federal courts for any violations of federal criminal law. These offenses may include federal tax evasion, mail fraud, embezzlement, identity theft, interstate trafficking, and criminal activity on federal land.

Note that a federal background check only examines violations of federal law and doesn’t include state-level convictions.

For this reason, employers often review federal and state criminal records to understand an applicant's criminal history. This is common when hiring top executives, Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), public sector employees, or individuals who will have access to sensitive financial information.

Typically, the check covers records going back seven years or more, depending on state regulations and any specific conditions.

Turnaround Time for Fingerprint Background Checks

When a fingerprint background check is conducted, the individual's fingerprints are compared to those stored in the FBI's Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS) source.

The results are typically provided within three days if a match is identified. This type of background check is often conducted with other background investigations, especially those required for pre-employment screenings.

Certain government-regulated facilities, such as public schools, airports, law enforcement agencies, firefighting departments, and healthcare organizations, mandate fingerprint background checks as part of their hiring processes.

Employers may also require fingerprint background checks for positions involving work with minors, the elderly, or other vulnerable populations.

If the fingerprints are of poor quality, the processing may take longer or require resubmission. A criminal record may also delay the return of the results.

If this is the first time an individual submits fingerprints for a background check, the results may take time. In such cases, the fingerprints will be added to the IAFIS source for future reference.

Other Types of Background Checks and How Long They Take

Identity Verification

The most basic form of a background investigation is identity verification. This process ensures that the individual being evaluated is indeed who they claim to be.

These checks confirm that the information the applicant provides, such as their name and Social Security Number (SSN), is legitimate. Typically, this is accomplished through SSN tracing.

Education Verification

Employers conduct education verification to authenticate a job applicant's academic qualifications. This type of investigation typically confirms the degrees obtained and the educational institutions the individual attended. It may also include verifying the individual's grade point average.

Licensing Verification

Verify that an individual possesses the necessary permit when hiring for a position that requires a professional license or qualification.

This process involves confirming with the relevant authority that the employee holds the required license, ensuring their status with the authority is in good standing, and checking the license's expiration date.

Employment Verification

Some employers conduct background checks to verify a job applicant's employment history. This typically involves contacting the applicant's previous employers to confirm their period of employment.

Note that a standard employment verification will provide limited information. Most employers will only confirm the dates of employment and, in some cases, whether the individual is eligible for rehire.

If you wish to ask more detailed performance-related questions, request that the applicant provide specific references who can speak to their past achievements.

Driving Record Checks

If an employee will drive for work-related tasks on behalf of your company, obtain a motor vehicle record (MVR) report to review their driving history.

This report will provide a detailed account of the individual's driving behavior, including any violations and accidents. It will also offer information regarding the driver's license, such as its expiration date, any suspensions, and whether the individual holds a commercial driver's license.

Credit Background Checks

Credit background screenings allow employers to investigate an applicant's past credit activity and current financial situation. The data for these assessments is sourced from credit bureaus, similar to the credit checks conducted for lending or borrowing purposes.

Small businesses should exercise caution when conducting this type of background check. Reviewing a candidate's credit history can provide employers with insights into how the individual manages finances and whether they can be trusted with substantial amounts of money or confidential company or customer financial information.

However, credit background checks are subject to the strictest legal regulations. Employers must comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) when using credit checks for employment decisions.

If a credit check is conducted and the results don’t lead to an individual being selected for the position, a specific procedure must be followed.

This process includes obtaining written consent from the individual using an authorized release form. Suppose an applicant is rejected based on their credit report. In that case, they must be informed of this decision and provided with a copy of the report, allowing them to address any inaccuracies or offer an explanation.

Why Is My Background Check Taking So Long?

If several weeks have passed since you submitted your background check and you have not received a response, there’s no need to worry. Several factors could explain the delay, including the following:

The potential employer has received your background check but has not yet made a final hiring decision

The third-party background check company may be behind schedule

Certain records may not match the information in your background check, prompting the employer to verify the details

The background check organization may be waiting for a regional court record to be processed. For example, if the company requires criminal records from a region without digital resources or with an understaffed court, the process may take longer, requiring patience. If the employer conducts background checks for multiple candidates, this could extend the timeline.

Even if you have passed your background check without issues, the employer may still consider other factors, such as your skills or qualifications, before making a final decision.

The employer may contact you if there are any issues verifying your details, such as missing identification documents (e.g., a photo ID, driver's license, or social security card). Regularly check your email, including your spam folder, to ensure you don’t miss any important communication regarding your background check.

Possible Reasons for a Delay

If investigating your history is taking longer than three to five days, several factors could be contributing to the delay:

Multiple or Similar Names : If an individual has used variations of their name, such as Steve, Steven, or Stephen, this can lead to delays in the background check process. If the individual's record is mistakenly mixed with someone with a similar or identical name, it may cause further setbacks.

Incomplete or Incorrect Forms : A common source of delay in background checks stems from incomplete or incorrect forms provided by the employer or job applicant. Federal regulations require that the agency obtain written permission before initiating the check, and the process can begin once all necessary documentation is submitted correctly.

Manual Court Record Retrieval : Many court records aren’t stored digitally and must be retrieved manually. Depending on the jurisdiction, this manual retrieval process can take 3 to 30 days.

International Background Checks : If an individual has lived in a foreign country for 10 years, an international background check may be required. While this process typically takes 4 to 5 days, some countries have strict privacy laws that can extend the timeline to up to 20 days.

Searching Multiple Sources : The background check service may need to search multiple sources to gather the employer's required information. Specific sources and institutions, such as schools or past employers, may take longer to search or verify than others.

These factors can contribute to extended processing times, but delays are typically due to the need for thorough information gathering.

Bottom Line on How Long Does a Background Check Take

The duration of a background check can vary depending on the complexity and scope of the investigation, as well as the responsiveness of the associated sources.

Typically, most basic background checks can be completed within a few days to a week, while more comprehensive investigations may take several weeks to a few months.

Services such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, and Intelius are reputable and reliable for quick background checks.

BeenVerified is known for its user-friendly interface and rapid results, often delivering reports within minutes. Similarly, TruthFinder and Intelius provide background checks, with reports generally available in less time.

Note that while these services offer convenient and efficient background checks, they shouldn’t be used as the sole source of information when checking someone's history. It’s always advisable to conduct additional research and exercise caution when making critical decisions, such as hiring someone, to ensure thorough due diligence.

