How Long Does It Take to Repair Credit & What to Expect

If you notice your credit score differs from where you'd like it to be, the first thing to check for is errors. Sometimes, mistakes happen. Your account might be reported wrong, your info might get mixed up with someone else’s, or you could even be a victim of identity theft.

When you find an error and dispute it, the credit bureau has about 30 days to investigate. If they need extra time, they can take up to 15 days as long as they let you know. After wrapping up the investigation, they'll notify you of the outcome within five days. They'll correct it immediately if they agree that there was an error.

But, sometimes, disputes get rejected, especially if an identity thief passes off your personal details as theirs. In these cases, you might have to try again with more proof or even go the legal route if necessary.

How Long Does Credit Repair Take?

Here's what to expect if you go to the best credit repair services. First, they’ll handle the same kind of disputes mentioned earlier. They’ll also try to remove negative items from your report, even if they're accurate.

Some lenders might remove negative info as a goodwill gesture, especially if you've been a good customer and just hit a rough patch. There’s also a strategy called "pay-for-delete," where you settle a debt for the lender, removing the negative remark from your report.

Remember, though, that lenders aren't required to remove anything from your report if the information is accurate. Policies vary, but getting everything in writing involves a lot of back-and-forth communication.

Typically, credit repair takes around three to six months. As creditors make changes in your favor, your score should steadily improve.

How Long Does It Take to Rebuild Your Credit?

If you’ve got negative marks on your credit report that won’t budge, the next step is rebuilding your credit the old-fashioned way. This means paying your bills on time and avoiding opening too many new accounts.

Most negative items stay on your report for about seven years, while bankruptcies can stick around for up to 10 years (though some creditors stop reporting Chapter 13 bankruptcies after seven years).

The upside? Your credit score weighs more than recent activity. So, as time passes, the negative stuff hurts less, and you can start seeing improvements before those seven to ten years are up.

How Long Do Derogatory Marks Stay on Your Credit Report?

Your credit score is calculated by the three major bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, but your lenders report your activity to them. This could be as simple as your credit card company noting that you paid on time, increased your debt, or reduced your balance. While these actions impact your score, there’s usually a bit of a delay in how soon it reflects.

Some negative financial events can last for years, with the most damaging ones lasting the longest. So, knowing what actions can leave the most prominent marks on your credit history is essential.

Best Credit Repair Services

At CreditCaptain, they’re all about using tech to make credit repair easier. Their team leverages AI to dig into your credit report, spotting issues quickly and crafting a game plan just for you. Thanks to their smart tools, they can flag errors fast and walk you through a simple step-by-step process to get them fixed. With their ongoing support and guidance, you'll always know what’s happening with your credit and how to make the best moves for your financial future.

Credit Saint is all about being thorough. They don’t just go after the easy stuff. They chase down every error or inaccuracy on your credit report across all three major bureaus. Whether you have a few small problems or a credit report packed with issues, they have tiered services to fit your needs. Credit Saint has your back if you’re looking for a team that will tackle every last detail and won’t stop until your report is spotless.

When your credit repair situation needs legal expertise, Safeport Law is the go-to choice. They’re pros at handling cases beyond standard disputes, whether dealing with identity theft, complex issues, or stubborn creditors.

Having a law firm on your side can be a game-changer, especially if you’re dealing with situations where you need a little extra legal firepower. Safeport Law combines its legal know-how with credit repair strategies to help you tackle even the most challenging cases.

If you’re in a hurry to fix your credit, The Credit People are known for moving quickly. They prioritize the biggest issues on your report to get you results as fast as possible. While credit repair takes time, their approach is about cutting down the wait by immediately focusing on the most impactful disputes. If you’re looking for speed and efficiency, The Credit People are your best bet for a faster credit boost.

Top Ways to Boost Your Credit Score

If you want to boost your credit score, you can take a few quick actions that make a noticeable difference.

One of the fastest ways to see improvement is by working on your credit utilization. This means using less of your available credit. You can lower your utilization by paying off debt, increasing your credit limit, or even opening a new credit account. Beyond that, here are some other strategies to help you build a better credit score:

Pay your credit card bills on time: Consistently paying on time is key, especially if you’re just starting to build credit. It’s your chance to show lenders that you’re reliable. Dispute errors or remove outdated info from your credit report. If you find any incorrect or negative information on your credit report, you can file a dispute to remove it. Clearing up errors can sometimes lead to a quick score bump.

Keep old credit accounts open: The longer your credit history, the better! Keeping older accounts open (even if you don’t use them much) helps improve the length of your credit history, which benefits your score.

Become an allowed user on someone else’s credit card: If a friend or family member adds you as an authorized user to their credit card, it can help build your credit history faster. Just make sure the account is reported to all three credit bureaus.

Use a secured credit card: If your credit is limited or low, a secured credit card can help. You deposit, and the credit limit usually equals that amount. Over time, using this card responsibly can help build up your score.

Report rent and utility payments: You can use that to your advantage if you pay rent and utilities on time. Some services like Experian Boost let you add these payments to your credit history, potentially improving your score.

Limit credit inquiries : When you apply for a new credit card, your score takes a small hit. To avoid unnecessary inquiries, research your credit options before applying. Services like CardMatch can help you see pre-qualified offers without impacting your score.

FAQs

How Fast Can I Raise My Credit Score?

Improving your credit score depends on what actions you take. You could see small improvements within a month or two by reducing your credit utilization or paying off balances. However, more significant gains typically take three to six months, depending on how much work is needed.

Does Checking My Own Credit Score Hurt It?

No, checking your own credit score is considered a "soft inquiry" and has no impact on your score. However, when a lender checks your credit for a loan or credit card application, that's a "hard inquiry," which can slightly lower your score.

What’s the Difference Between a Secured and Unsecured Credit Card?

A secured credit card requires a cash deposit as collateral, which also becomes your credit limit. It's great for building or rebuilding credit. An unsecured credit card doesn’t require a deposit, but approval often depends on your credit history and score.

The Bottom Line

The best time to improve your credit score is now. By staying on top of payments and carefully managing your credit accounts, you’ll be on your way to a stronger credit profile.

Remember, rebuilding your credit takes time, sometimes years. But no matter where you’re starting from, taking a proactive approach is key. Stick with it, and your credit score will reward you down the road!

