How Long It Takes to Get Tax Refund to Show in Bank Account

Tax season can evoke different emotions depending on whether you expect a tax refund. Fortunately, if you’re expecting a tax refund, this time of year can provide opportunities to bolster your savings, make strides toward financial objectives, or establish a solid financial foundation.

However, when discussing tax refunds, the question arises: how long does it take to receive your refund? Continue reading for improved comprehension of the tax refund procedure and timeline, variables that can impact the time it takes to receive your refund, methods for monitoring its progress, and additional information.

The IRS Tax Refund Process

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) follows a highly detailed procedure for handling tax returns and issuing tax refunds. The initial step in this process is accepting your return, which typically occurs within 24 to 48 hours.

During this period, the IRS ensures that the personal information provided on your return aligns with their own records. If everything matches up, you will receive a notification stating that the IRS has accepted your return. This marks the commencement of your refund schedule countdown.

You can assist in expediting the approval of your return by ensuring that all details on your tax return are accurate. For approval, the IRS must verify your personal information and its compatibility with their records. Any inclusion of incorrect information may result in delays.

The IRS will notify you once they have accepted your tax return. If you don’t receive any notification, you can visit their website for updates about its status. If over 48 hours have passed without receiving approval for your return, there might be difficulties encountered during the verification of your information by the IRS.

IRS Tax Refund Timeline

Once the IRS accepts your tax return, the timeline for receiving your refund begins. This typically occurs within 24 to 48 hours after filing. The time it takes to receive your refund depends on how you file it and the method you chose to receive it.

E-file/Direct deposit : 1-3 weeks

Paper file/Direct deposit : 3 weeks

E-file/Check : 1 month

Paper file/Check : 2 months

Where’s My Tax Refund?

Once you've successfully filed your taxes and they have been accepted, the burning question is: "How long will it take for the IRS to give their seal of approval to my refund?" While the gears of tax bureaucracy are in motion, let's explore what you can anticipate regarding timing.

When approving refunds, the IRS strives to work swiftly and efficiently. Historically speaking, over 90% of refunds are processed and approved within 21 days after e-file acceptance. As you wait with bated breath, remember that once approval is granted, your bank account will soon receive a much-needed boost.

To better understand when you might expect your refund, consult the IRS refund schedule. Published every tax season, this schedule is a reliable roadmap indicating when your direct deposit or refund check may arrive. While the IRS cannot guarantee exact dates, this published schedule provides valuable insight into potential timelines for receiving your funds.

Getting your refund after it's been approved : How long does it take for the IRS to deposit your refund into your bank account? The great news is that it takes little time. Financial institutions process direct deposit refunds within a few days. However, the exact timing can vary depending on how quickly banks process transactions and the volume of refunds being processed.

Monitoring when your refund arrives : Waiting for a tax refund can feel like waiting for a seed to sprout, it requires some patience but eventually pays off. To speed up the process, you can opt for direct deposit, which is the fastest way to receive your refund from the U.S. Treasury directly into your bank account. Typically, banks take around one to two days to deposit funds, although sometimes, it may happen even quicker than that.

Throughout these steps, if you wonder "When will I receive my tax refund?" It's best to stay informed by contacting your bank since they ultimately complete the refund process.

Factors Influencing Tax Refund Processing Time

The duration of processing your refund can be influenced by several factors, such as the method you used to file your taxes, how you opted to receive your refund, and the details provided on your tax return.

E-filing versus Paper Filing : The method you choose to file your taxes is crucial in determining how quickly you'll receive your refund. Filing electronically results in a much faster refund turnaround compared to mailing your return. With e-filing, you could receive your refund within one week, whereas paper filing may take up to three weeks. Tax preparation software makes e-filing your return a simple process.

Refund Delivery Method : The method you select to receive your refund also impacts the timeline. Typically, refunds are processed faster through direct deposit than by paper check. Opting for a paper check delivery could extend the wait time to one month for e-filed returns and two months for mailed returns.

Acceptance Date of Return : The IRS's acceptance date of your return determines your place in the queue for receiving your refund. Even if you filed before someone else, delays in accepting your return could result in receiving your refund later than expected.

Accuracy of Information : It’s crucial to ensure the accuracy of all details on your tax return, such as personal and bank account information. An accurate return not only helps avoid audits and legal issues but also expedites the refund process. Inaccurate information can lead to significant delays, especially if it raises suspicion of fraud.

IRS Processing Times : High demand or internal delays at the IRS can prolong the refund process. Staying informed about IRS updates can help you anticipate delays affecting your refund timeline.

Certain Tax Credits : The IRS prohibits refunding specific tax credits until mid-February. If you've claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, expect to receive your refund in the latter half of February, even if you filed early.

How Do I Find the Current Status of My Refund?

The tool known as Where's My Refund? allows individuals to track the progress of their refunds on the IRS website or through the IRS2Go mobile app. If you opt to file your tax return electronically, you can expect to receive information about your refund within 24 hours.

However, if you choose to mail in your tax return, it will take at least four weeks before any details regarding your refund become available. It's important to note that January is typically the month when most people file their taxes.

To check the status of your tax refund, certain information must be provided, including your Social Security number (SSN), filing status, and the exact amount you’re expecting as a refund.

It’s crucial to enter these details accurately, as any errors in inputting your SSN could trigger an IRS Error Code 9001. This may necessitate additional identity verification and a delay in receiving your tax refund.

What’s Taking So Long to Receive Refunds?

Your tax return may require further examination if your refund isn’t received within 21 days. This can occur if your return needs to be completed or contains errors. In such cases, the IRS may send you instructions via mail requesting additional information to process your return.

Delays may also occur if you have claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. According to the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act of 2015, the IRS must hold tax returns for individuals who have claimed these credits until February 15th. If you have claimed either of these tax breaks, a PATH Act message may appear when using the Where's My Refund? tool.

If you’re eagerly awaiting your refund and growing impatient, contacting the IRS directly is unlikely to help. It’s advisable only to contact them if prompted by the Where's My Refund? tool or if it has been 21 days since you filed your tax return electronically (or six weeks after mailing a paper tax return).

What’s the Difference Between IRS Acceptance of a Return and Approval of a Refund?

Certain key stages in processing your tax return provide insight into the status of your submitted documents with the IRS. Let's explore the distinction between "return received" and "refund approved."

IRS Acceptance of a Return: Return Received

Once the IRS approves your submission, it signifies that they have acknowledged and scanned it for any fundamental mistakes, such as incomplete details or significant warning signs. Your submission has been placed in line for further processing.

Approval of a Refund: Refund Approved

When the IRS approves a refund, they have thoroughly examined your tax return. They have scrutinized your income, deductions, and any claimed credits. If all calculations align and you have overpaid taxes, the IRS will give the green light for your refund. They determine the precise amount you will receive in return at this stage.

How Long Does It Take for a Refund to Go From Received to Accepted?

The duration for a tax return to transition from "received" to "accepted" can differ. When you electronically file your tax return, this shift can occur quite rapidly, frequently within a few days.

This procedure may take longer for paper-filed returns because the physical document must reach the IRS and be manually inputted into their system.

Nevertheless, there exist certain exceptional circumstances that might extend your waiting period. Let's examine them in detail.

Making the Most of Your Tax Refund

Have you thought about how you'll use your tax refund this year? Receiving a tax refund presents a great chance to make progress toward your financial objectives. Let's discuss some options for utilizing your tax return to enhance your financial standing.

Reduce debt : If you aim to decrease your debt load, using your tax refund to make an additional payment can expedite your progress. Consider allocating your refund towards paying off high-interest debts, such as outstanding credit card balances.

Establish an emergency fund : An emergency fund is a safety net to cover unexpected expenses or financial setbacks. Financial experts typically advise saving three to six months' living expenses for emergencies. Your tax refund can contribute towards building or replenishing this fund.

Enhance retirement savings : While retirement may seem distant, allocating a portion of your tax refund towards retirement savings can yield significant benefits over time. Even a modest $1,000 contribution today might grow to over $17,000 in thirty years.

Save for a home down payment : Saving for a home purchase often requires considerable time and effort. Redirecting your tax refund towards your future home down payment could accelerate your progress, potentially reducing the time needed to achieve this milestone.

Treat yourself : While it's important to prioritize financial goals, it's also essential to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Allocate a portion of your tax refund towards something enjoyable and non-essential. Balancing financial responsibility with occasional indulgence can help maintain motivation and prevent burnout.

How Long Does It Take to Get a Tax Refund? - FAQs

Why Is My Refund Less Than I Expected?

Various factors could result in your refund being lower than anticipated. There could be a miscalculation or another error present on your return.

The IRS may have subtracted these sums from your refund:

Outstanding federal or state taxes

Arrears in child support payments

Overdue non-tax federal obligations, such as student loans

After your refund has been processed, you’ll receive a notification that outlines any errors or changes made. This notification will also provide details on any deductions made for outstanding debts. The refund check and the notice may come from separate IRS locations, so you might receive an explanation after receiving the actual check.

What Information Will I Need to Check My Refund Status?

To access information about your refund and check the status, you will need:

Your Social Security or taxpayer ID number

Your filing status

The exact refund amount on your return

How to Use the IRS2Go App for Status Updates?

The IRS has developed a mobile app called IRS2Go, which serves as a portable version of their "Where's My Refund?" tool. This app can be downloaded for free onto your smartphone.

Once you have installed the app, you must enter the details required by the "Where's My Refund?" tool: your Social Security number, filing status, and refund amount. After providing this information, the app will update you on the status of your refund. It’s a convenient way to stay informed while on the go.

The Bottom Line

If you're anticipating a tax refund, there's no need to fret or speculate about the time it will take for you to receive it. The details in this article indicate when you can expect it, depending on how you filed and how your refund is processed.

Remember the significance of accuracy when filing your tax return. Providing incorrect information on your tax return can lead to delays in receiving your refund, potential audits, suspicions of fraud, and other issues. To mitigate the risk of inaccuracies and expedite your refund process, consider using reliable tax preparation software or seeking help from a qualified professional.

