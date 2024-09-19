Jackson Hewitt Tax Software Review: Pros, Cons, & Pricing

Jackson Hewitt is renowned for its face-to-face tax preparation services, which are available at approximately 6,000 physical locations across the United States, including 3,000 within Walmart stores. Besides its in-person offerings, Jackson Hewitt allows customers to prepare their tax returns using its online software.

In this evaluation, we’ll analyze Jackson Hewitt's online tax filing software. We aim to determine if this solution aligns with your needs and preferences while shedding light on the associated service fees.

Jackson Hewitt at a Glance

Jackson Hewitt boasts a rich legacy in tax preparation, with nationwide offices akin to H&R Block. In 2014, it ventured into the realm of do-it-yourself online filing by launching its software.

This complements its business model, ensuring that customers who may find tax returns daunting can still visit a nearby brick-and-mortar location for face-to-face assistance from tax professionals.

For those capable of managing their returns, Jackson Hewitt offers an enticing flat rate of $25, which includes a federal return, unlimited state filings, and access to live assistance through chat.

Operating on a cloud-based platform accessible via desktop or mobile devices, there's no offline software available for users who prefer storing their returns locally.

Regarding affordability, Jackson Hewitt presents a compelling offering compared to its competitors' paid options. For instance, TurboTax Deluxe, lacking live chat support, costs $69 plus $59 per state, while a similar service from H&R Block totals $35 plus $37 per state.

Unlike most rivals, Jackson Hewitt doesn't implement tiered pricing based on the complexity of returns. Whether it's a straightforward 1040 form with no special deductions, an investor dealing with stock gains and losses, or a gig worker with business expenses, the pricing remains consistent.

Pros and Cons of Jackson Hewitt

Pros

Jackson Hewitt charges a flat fee of $25 for filing federal and state returns, including multiple state returns

The software features an intuitive interface, allowing users to navigate the sections they must complete easily

Jackson Hewitt only sometimes upsells users compared to other tax filing tools

It offers a three-year price lock guarantee, allowing users to file at the same price in 2022, 2023, and 2024

Cons

Jackson Hewitt doesn’t offer free tax filing, even for simple returns

Users cannot import or upload a W-2 or 1099

Customer support is unable to provide tax advice

How Much Does Jackson Hewitt Online Cost?

Previously, Jackson Hewitt offered three distinct versions of its online DIY tax preparation solutions at different price points. However, it has now streamlined its offerings into a single package priced at $25, encompassing federal and state return filing.

This pricing represents a significant value proposition, especially considering that many other online tax services charge higher fees for processing federal returns.

Jackson Hewitt ensures comprehensive support for all major IRS forms and schedules, enabling users to easily tackle complex returns, including those involving self-employment and investment income.

For comparison, H&R Block Self-Employed, which provides a similar array of forms and schedules, carries a suggested retail price of $85, with an additional $37 charge for state returns.

Similarly, TurboTax Self-Employed costs $89 for federal filing and $39 for each state return, TaxSlayer Self-Employed is priced at $52.95 plus $39.95 per state, and TaxAct Self-Employed charges $69.99 for federal filing and $39.99 for state filing. Prices for these services often increase later in the filing season, as is customary.

Despite these alternatives offering a superior user experience and more comprehensive assistance compared to Jackson Hewitt's online DIY tax preparation, the latter remains a cost-effective choice.

Is Jackson Hewitt Safe to Use?

Jackson Hewitt uses a multi-tiered approach to safeguarding your information, a strategy commonly employed by its industry counterparts.

While not mandatory, the platform offers support for multi-factor authentication and employs encryption to protect data transmitted from your device. The service ensures transparency by notifying you of account-related activities such as password resets or e-file submissions.

When inputting personal or financial details on websites, adopting additional safety measures recommended by PCMag is advisable. This includes using a secure network such as your trusted home Wi-Fi network to enhance security and protect yourself from threats.

How Does Jackson Hewitt Work?

All tax preparation websites function similarly, although user experiences and guidance resources differ. Jackson Hewitt uses a human-like interview approach, prompting users with questions about their income and expenses from the previous tax year through a wizard-like tool.

Users respond to these questions on each page by inputting data, selecting options, or clicking buttons to advance. Official IRS forms and schedules need to be visible to users.

Jackson Hewitt operates in the background, conducting all necessary calculations and transferring user responses onto IRS documents. Throughout the process, various types of help are available.

Upon completing all relevant tax situations (tax topics), the site reviews user responses, highlighting potential errors and omissions. The final step involves payment for the service, after which users can print or e-file their return.

How Do You Get Started With Jackson Hewitt?

To begin, users create an account and configure their security preferences. Jackson Hewitt then initiates its extensive Q&A process, soliciting personal details such as family members' dates of birth and Social Security numbers, and filing status.

The site can import that information for users who used Jackson Hewitt for their 2022 taxes. Unlike other online tax preparation services, Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax are the only ones not allowing data import from a competing site used in the previous year to file a return.

After establishing this tax return foundation, users address income, deduction, and credit topics using a combination of lists and Q&A walkthroughs.

How Does Jackson Hewitt Handle Self-Employment?

Jackson Hewitt covers all tax topics related to Schedule C (the primary self-employment form) in a continuous Q&A format, encompassing income sources (such as 1099-K, 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and other income not reported on those forms), general expenses (like advertising and office supplies), vehicle expenses, and home business use.

Gig workers earning, for example, approximately $5,000 driving for Uber but aiming to offset their income with expenses should navigate through every step, as Jackson Hewitt is comprehensive in this area.

What Products Does Jackson Hewitt Offer?

Like H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt provides tax preparation services online and at physical offices staffed with tax professionals, including approximately 2,600 Walmart stores nationwide. The cost of in-person tax filing with Jackson Hewitt varies based on income type, filing status, and required forms.

Jackson Hewitt’s DIY filing option stands out for its flat $25 fee, covering federal and unlimited state returns.

All necessary IRS forms and schedules are included, but users must ensure completion of each required form for their specific situation and verify the accuracy of the information provided. The software offers minimal guidance for completing complex forms.

Other Notable Features of Jackson Hewitt

Jackson Hewitt's online tax preparation software provides several noteworthy assurances:

100% Accuracy Assurance : Jackson Hewitt pledges to cover IRS penalties and interest arising from software calculation errors. To qualify, you must inform Jackson Hewitt in writing within ten days of receiving the IRS notice. You'll need to file the amended return yourself.

Maximum Refund Assurance : If you discover a larger refund with another service, Jackson Hewitt will refund your $25 fee.

While the help and support tools provided by Jackson Hewitt for taxes may lack, a helpful search function is located at the bottom of the help tab. This feature allows you to access forms by conducting a keyword or form number search.

For example, if you type in "child care," it will take you directly to IRS Form 2441 for child and dependent care expenses. However, to fully use this feature, you must have a good understanding of your taxes.

Jackson Hewitt's Security Center is one of the software's most comprehensive features. Accessible through My Account link, this page allows you to configure or modify multi-factor authentication settings, view current and past session data, and add or remove trusted devices.

If you create an account with Jackson Hewitt but later find that their service fails to meet your needs, deleting your account is simple. Just click on the My Account tab and scroll down until you reach the bottom of the page. From there, select "Delete your account."

Jackson Hewitt Tax Software Reviews – Is It Legit or Not?

If you have any lingering uncertainties about the legitimacy of Jackson Hewitt after reviewing all the information, we can provide you with genuine customer reviews that share their firsthand experiences. These reviews will offer valuable insights into the authenticity of Jackson Hewitt.

FAQ – Jackson Hewitt Tax Software Review

How to Buy Jackson Hewitt

Decide whether to prepare your tax return and establish an account with Jackson Hewitt.

Collect your W-2s and other necessary documents, including prior year returns, some of which can be uploaded to expedite the process.

Use the online prompts to finalize your tax returns for a flat fee of $25, covering federal and multiple state filings.

Use live chat assistance if required during the filing process.

If you need help to complete your returns, you can hand them over to a tax preparer at a nearby Jackson Hewitt office.

Is State Tax Filing Free With Jackson Hewitt?

The cost of $25 to file a federal return covers state tax filing as well, allowing for the submission of multiple state returns.

Does Jackson Hewitt Offer a Mobile App?

Jackson Hewitt previously had a mobile application that enabled users to monitor the progress of their tax refund, estimate their tax refund amount, and submit documents for sharing with their tax preparer. However, Jackson Hewitt has discontinued the availability of this app.

How Do I Get a Copy of My Return With Jackson Hewitt?

Depending on how you filed, there are two ways to obtain a copy of your return: in-person or online. If you filed at a location that uses the Electronic Signature & Storage (ESS) system and electronically signed your return, accessing it through your Jackson Hewitt account should be possible.

However, if you didn’t electronically sign your return, you can request a physical copy by visiting us in person and providing the required identification.

Final Thoughts – Jackson Hewitt Tax Software Review

Jackson Hewitt offers online tax preparation software that provides comprehensive features at an affordable cost.

It’s ideal for individuals who prefer a do-it-yourself approach, are well-versed in their tax circumstances, and know how to report income, deductions, and credits accurately. However, those seeking additional help and guidance may find the software needing more support.

