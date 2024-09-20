Liberty Tax Review 2024: Is It The Right Choice For You

Choosing the right method for filing your taxes can be a complex task due to the numerous options available. Fortunately, you can tackle the IRS forms with assistance as there’s assistance available. The top-notch tax software guides you through each step, ensuring a smooth process when submitting your returns.

Numerous tax software choices are on the market. This evaluation of Liberty Tax aims to determine if their online filing service is optimal for completing and submitting your 1040 forms to the government. Without any delay, let's explore this online tax service.

What Is Liberty Tax?

In 1998, Liberty Tax established its initial branches in the United States and has since become a prominent presence during tax season. With over 3,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, they offer convenient in-person service.

While opting for an in-person appointment may provide satisfactory and cost-effective assistance, there may be better choices than Liberty Tax's self-contained tax software. Compared to other online tax preparation packages, their interface could be more user-friendly.

The majority of the navigation is self-directed, which can be challenging for beginners who are unfamiliar with the process. Experienced filers should be fine with using it; however, those individuals may prefer more visually appealing software options.

Nevertheless, if you initially started your tax return online but find yourself needing more support with the software's performance or usability, there’s a solution. You have the option to transfer your filing process to a physical Liberty Tax office at no additional charge.

Who Is Liberty Tax Good For?

Liberty Tax's online software is most suitable for individuals who are confident in their filing abilities and don't require extensive assistance. It can be beneficial for experienced filers who are knowledgeable about the process and only need minimal guidance while organizing their taxes. However, if you're someone who needs support but wants someone else to handle your returns, there may be better choices than Liberty Tax.

In situations where additional support is required, other tax filing software options such as TurboTax and H&R Block offer better resources, including improved customer service and audit defense products that aren't available with Liberty Tax.

For those with simple tax situations seeking free options, there are numerous alternatives that surpass Liberty Tax's offerings. One example is Cash App Taxes, which provides completely free services at all levels.

If you don't have a specific preference for visiting an office in case of difficulties or double-checking your work, there’s little incentive to choose Liberty Tax over other providers offering more favorable deals elsewhere.

Pros & Cons of Liberty Tax

Pros

A diverse range of services, encompassing both in-person and online tax preparation

Expert guidance was provided for intricate tax scenarios

User-friendly online tools and resources are accessible

Direct deposit option available for tax refunds

Comprehensive tax courses are provided for individuals seeking to understand tax preparation

Specialized services such as tax debt resolution and advisory assistance are available

Cons

Costs may be higher in comparison to certain online-only services

Experience may vary among different franchised locations

Website needs more detailed information regarding specific service fees

Some users might feel overwhelmed by the wide range of services offered

Liberty Tax Features

In-Person & Online Options : Liberty Tax provides the choice between professional tax preparation at physical locations or online filing.

Extensive Form Support : Liberty Tax covers a wide range of tax forms and schedules to accommodate different tax scenarios.

Quick Access to Funds : Clients can opt for advance loans on their tax refunds through Liberty Tax's Easy Advance service.

Specialized Tax Debt Assistance : Liberty Tax offers expert guidance and solutions for clients dealing with tax debts.

Mobile App Access : The Liberty Tax mobile app allows users to manage their finances and tax tasks from their smartphones conveniently.

Educational Support : Liberty Tax offers educational courses and resources to help clients understand tax laws and filing processes.

Business Services : Small business owners can utilize Liberty Tax's payroll management and advisory services for tailored financial solutions.

Integration With Financial Tools : Liberty Tax seamlessly integrates with various financial tools and applications to enhance user experience and efficiency.

What Kind of Help Does Liberty Tax Offer?

Liberty Tax's online assistance needs to be improved in availability. You have the option to engage in conversation with technical support experts, submit email inquiries to them, or input specific words or phrases into a search bar. The search results primarily consist of links to various forms with limited additional information.

Occasionally, when conducting a search, you may come across a few frequently asked questions pertaining to the desired topic - although sometimes they may be unrelated. On certain interview pages, there are links that open helpful windows containing brief explanations, and occasionally small warning messages appear as well. As an illustration, if you enter real estate taxes, Liberty Tax cautions you to ensure that you have yet to enter them elsewhere.

On occasion (but not consistently), the website delves into specific topics and provides supplementary details. For instance, it poses questions aimed at determining if your dependent qualifies for the Child Tax Credit.

While these instances do occur throughout the site, it’s more probable that you will need more guidance on individual subjects compared to TurboTax and H&R Block who excel at offering copious amounts of clearly written and context-sensitive assistance wherever one looks.

How Does Liberty Tax Work?

Liberty Tax is dedicated to simplifying the tax filing process by providing a range of online options for submitting your tax return. Whether you have a straightforward return, need to claim the child care tax credit for your family, or have a more intricate return involving self-employment income, Liberty ensures that the cost remains affordable.

What sets this company apart from others in the industry isn’t only their reasonable fees for complex returns but also their extensive network of over 3,000 locations where you can receive in-person assistance. The best part is that if you desire an expert review of your returns, there's no additional charge because Liberty offers complimentary double-check services at participating locations.

Liberty offers several notable features, including assistance with audits, a guarantee of 100% accuracy, and the option to import previous tax returns filed with other companies for free. This feature helps save time when filing for the current tax year.

In addition, Liberty promises to cover any penalties and interest imposed by the IRS due to math errors or refund the tax preparation fees if another service would have provided a larger refund.

The goal of Liberty's software is to streamline online tax preparation. It’s designed to complete your paperwork in as little as 15 minutes.

How Much Does Liberty Tax Cost?

Liberty Tax provides a variety of options for individuals who choose to file their taxes online. These options include a basic plan, a deluxe plan, and a premium plan specifically designed for those with more intricate financial situations, such as self-employed individuals, small business owners, those requiring Schedule C filings, or real estate investors.

What sets Liberty Tax apart from other online filing programs is its reasonable pricing. Even individuals with unique sources of income will only have to pay $85.95 for the most expensive tier. This stands in contrast to many other programs where taxpayers are charged significantly higher fees for more complex returns. It's worth noting that regardless of the program chosen, additional fees apply when filing state returns.

Basic Tax Filing Services

For just $45.95, Liberty offers their Basic tax filing service for federal returns and an additional $36.95 to file a state return. This package includes the necessary Forms 1040 and 8853, as well as Schedules A and B. However, it doesn’t allow for itemized deductions or the claiming of investment or retirement income.

If you're a single filer, married without dependents, and only have W-2 income, unemployment income, or interest income below $1,500 – this option might be suitable for you. The great news is that by using this service, you can still claim the earned income tax credit!

Even if you've received a taxable scholarship or fellowship grant if your earnings come from tips alone—or even if you receive dividends from the Alaska Permanent Fund—you can still take advantage of this entry-level tier.

It's important to note that your annual income must be at most $100k in order to qualify for this service.

Deluxe Tax Filing Services

Liberty's Deluxe service is priced at $65.95 for federal returns, while a state return will cost you $36.95. With this upgraded program, you'll have the ability to submit additional forms, such as Forms 1040, 4562, 8829, 4136, 8839, and 8853; as well as Schedules A, B, and C.

If you have capital gains from investments or retirement income, this program could be a suitable choice for you. It also allows you to claim education tax breaks or deductions for IRA contributions, alimony payments, or retirement expenses.

The Deluxe service also offers the option of itemizing your deductions. This makes it an ideal choice if you have substantial medical expenses or high mortgage interest payments; or if your other deductible expenses are enough to exceed the standard deduction limit.

Premium Tax Filing Services

If you find yourself in a complex situation, you will surely appreciate the value of Liberty's Premium service. Priced at $85.95 for federal returns and $36.95 per state return, this premium offering enables you to submit a wide range of forms and schedules which include Forms 1040, 4562, 8829, 4136, 4684, 4835, 8839, and 8853 as well as Schedules A, B, C, E, F, K-1.

This particular tax filing service is suitable if your income derives from self-employment or if you have business deductions; rental or farming income; income from an estate; unreported tips; or income from other unusual sources. If your taxable earnings exceed $100k, then it’s advisable to select the premium tax filing service option.

How to Sign Up with Liberty Tax

Signing up with Liberty Tax requires a slightly lengthier initial form compared to other services. In this form, you’re required to provide your name, email address, phone number, password, and security questions.

Similar to other tax packages available, a verification code is necessary to complete the setup process. This code is sent via email by Liberty Tax which you will need to enter in order to proceed. Once verified, you have the option of starting a new return or importing data from a competitor by indicating who prepared your taxes or uploading files from your computer.

After completing these steps, you can move forward with verifying information and filling out the remaining forms.

How to Contact Liberty Tax

If you're looking for assistance in locating a nearby office, you can reach out to Liberty Tax by calling 866-871-1040. Alternatively, if you wish to contact their headquarters, the toll-free number is 800-790-3863. In case you require help with their online services, feel free to email them at support@efile.libertytax.com. If your goal is to find a local office specifically, send an email to office@libtax.com.

While Liberty Tax doesn’t offer an online chat feature, you can personally visiting one of their over 3,000 local offices where a tax preparer will be available to assist you.

Liberty Tax Alternatives

Larson Tax Relief offers various services for business taxes, such as resolving payroll and federal tax issues, addressing conflicts with revenue officers, and dealing with worker classification problems. This makes them ideal for businesses seeking relief from corporate tax debt.

Larson Tax Relief is experienced in providing various forms of tax debt assistance, ranging from personal IRS tax relief to support for corporations. They can also help delay or prevent bank levies.

In addition to receiving numerous positive reviews on customer review sites, Larson stands out for their exceptional business tax services. The company can handle all aspects of business tax preparation, including the necessary paperwork for payroll and corporate income taxes.

Anthem Tax Services provides a comprehensive range of services, including IRS tax debt relief and corporate tax preparation. The company assists clients in applying for various IRS tax debt relief programs such as Offers in Compromise (OIC), innocent spouse relief, and achieving a "currently not collectible" status.

What sets Anthem apart from its competitors is its additional offerings of wage garnishment assistance and tax levy release services. These are only sometimes provided by other companies in the industry.

One notable feature of Anthem's service is its impressive money-back guarantee, which stands out among other tax debt relief providers. If they’re unable to secure any form of resolution from the IRS on behalf of the client, whether it be a reduction in payment amounts or complete debt forgiveness, Anthem promises to refund all fees paid by the client.

It should be noted that this guarantee doesn’t include the initial investigation fee, which typically starts at $350 depending on the individual case details.

Community Tax provides complimentary consultations and reasonably priced investigation fees ranging from $295 to $500.

The primary focus of Community Tax relief is on resolving IRS tax debt, although they do offer limited assistance with state taxes. Similar to other companies in the industry, Community Tax handles applications for various services such as installment agreements and Offers in Compromise, excluding innocent spouse relief.

What sets Community Tax apart from others is their commitment to bilingual support online and through their representatives. Alongside tax debt relief options, they also provide services for tax filing, bookkeeping, and business accounting.

Consultations are offered at no cost, while their exceptional A+ BBB rating is backed by a multitude of positive reviews affirming their prompt response time to customer complaints.

FAQs About Liberty Tax

Does Liberty Tax Do Rapid Refunds?

Liberty Tax doesn’t provide a quick refund choice. You have the option to receive your refund through a paper check, direct deposit, or a Liberty Tax Prepaid Mastercard.

However, if you choose the card option, there will be additional charges. Another alternative is to opt for a Refund Transfer which allows you to avoid paying an upfront fee for tax preparation services.

Using rapid refunds can be expensive and may result in significant tax errors. The best approach is to request a refund via direct deposit from the IRS after e-filing if you want to avoid fees while still receiving your money promptly.

Can Liberty Tax Online Help Me File My Crypto Investments?

Crypto traders have the option to input their trades on Liberty Tax Online, although the process may need more clarity. Each trade must be entered separately on a screen before adding the next one. For filing purposes, most crypto traders should consider TurboTax Premium.

Does Liberty Tax Online Offer Refund Advance Loans?

Users of Liberty Tax Online in multiple states have the opportunity to request a loan for a refund in advance. However, it’s advisable for filers to refrain from these loans due to their excessively high Annual Percentage Rates (APR) that can reach up to 199%.

Final Thoughts

Liberty Tax provides a dependable solution for various tax requirements, granting the convenience of e-filing and the confidence of in-person support. With its dedication to delivering professional service and ensuring customer contentment, Liberty Tax continues to be a solid option for individuals seeking guidance in the intricate realm of tax preparation. Discover more about Liberty Tax by clicking here.

