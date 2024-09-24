How to Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom in 2024

Being a stay-at-home mother is no easy task. When you're managing household responsibilities while taking care of your young ones, the days can pass by quickly.

Fortunately, there are now more opportunities for stay-at-home moms to earn money through flexible and online work. You can make money during those spare moments when the kids are at school, napping, or being cared for by someone else.

Flexible freelance or independent jobs are becoming more prevalent across various industries. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the number of self-employed workers in the country will increase by nearly 8% by 2026.

Whether you're looking to earn some extra cash or need a reliable source of income, here's how you can utilize your skills and resources effectively.

20 Side Hustle Ideas for Stay-At-Home Moms

If you're interested in embarking on a side gig and earning additional money with minimal stress, there are numerous side hustle ideas to promote your skills and schedule according to your preferences.

1. Taking Online Surveys

Incredibly, stay-at-home mothers have the opportunity to turn their free time into additional income by participating in online surveys. There are numerous websites that offer these surveys, allowing you to express your valuable opinions and receive rewards such as cash or gift cards in return. This option is particularly beneficial for moms who are new to making money online, as the process is both swift and simple.

Within minutes of registering on a website, you can begin taking part in surveys. The length of time it takes to receive your payout will vary depending on the survey site and how much time you invest in completing surveys. It's important to note that some sites require you to reach a minimum earnings threshold before being able to withdraw funds.

Survey Junkie stands out as an exceptional platform for market research, connecting moms with companies seeking consumer insights. By signing up and participating in their surveys, you can earn points that can be redeemed for cash via PayPal or gift cards. Survey Junkie focuses on providing an effortless way for stay-at-home moms to share their opinions about various products and services available today.

Branded Surveys, KashKick, and InboxDollars are excellent platforms that cater to stay-at-home moms who want to earn rewards through various online activities. These platforms offer opportunities like surveys and more. Branded Surveys work with brands to collect consumer insights and offer points that can be exchanged for gift cards or cash.

KashKick focuses on providing a user-friendly experience and rewards moms with cash for completing tasks. InboxDollars provides multiple ways to earn, including surveys, watching videos, playing games, and reading emails. Users can redeem their earnings for gift cards or PayPal cash. Join these platforms from the comfort of your own home and transform your opinions into valuable rewards!

2. Sell or Resell Items

If you possess a talent for uncovering fantastic bargains at thrift stores and garage sales, here's an enjoyable approach to utilize your skill. eBay provides the perfect platform for launching your own home-based resale business. By establishing a seller page and creating listings on eBay, you can sell your vintage discoveries (which could include items found at local flea markets or even in your own attic) and generate a profit.

Following this, you will communicate online with buyers and dispatch the sold items. Alternatively, there are also other individual resale websites available. For instance, BookScouter allows you to sell used books, Poshmark or thredUP enables the sale of used clothing (including baby and kids' apparel), while Gazelle specializes in buying old electronic devices.

3. Get Crafty

If you possess a creative inclination, why not earn some extra income by creating something you’re passionate about? There are endless possibilities, whether it's jewelry, aprons, candles, or baby blankets. If your creations are homemade, Etsy provides the perfect online marketplace for showcasing your craftiness.

On Etsy, you will be charged a nominal fee for listing each item and an additional fee when an item is sold. To receive buyer payments, you must set up an online merchant account linked to PayPal. With approximately 91 million active buyers on the site, it presents an excellent opportunity to gain recognition and attract followers for your craft.

4. Rent Your Car or Home

The concept of the "sharing economy" revolves around the idea of sharing or borrowing goods and services. For moms who stay at home, it presents an additional opportunity to generate income.

If you happen to be away from home (or have a spare bedroom), you can transform your house into a temporary rental or bed and breakfast by utilizing platforms like Airbnb or VRBO. This can be especially profitable if you reside in a popular tourist spot. Another option worth considering is renting out your car through TURO, provided that you don't need it regularly.

5. Pet Sit

If you have a passion for spending time with adorable animals, consider getting involved in dog walking or pet sitting. Rover is a platform that allows you to become verified and offer services such as dog walking, in-home dog watching, or house sitting.

You can customize your preferences by selecting the size and age of dogs that suit you best. If cats are more your thing, Meowtel provides an opportunity to offer cat-sitting services.

6. Help out With Chores

If you're looking to lend a helping hand, there's always someone in need. Earn money by completing various tasks such as running errands, putting together furniture, or tidying up for people on TaskRabbit. Alternatively, you can become a shopper for Instacart or Mercato and take care of their grocery shopping needs. There are plenty of opportunities to assist others and make some extra cash along the way.

7. Start a Blog

Are you in possession of a captivating narrative? Are you fond of sharing recipes, DIY concepts, gardening advice, or parental anecdotes? If you possess expertise in sewing, knitting, cooking, baking, traveling, gardening, budgeting or parenting (among others), blogging might be an excellent outlet for your passions.

With the abundance of blogs and websites seeking content creators these days, individuals with enthusiasm and a knack for grammar can easily find a platform to share their ideas online. Familiarizing yourself with publishing platforms like WordPress is beneficial.

Platforms such as Freelance Writing Jobs and ProBlogger Jobs are great resources to discover potential opportunities. It's crucial to inquire about the legitimacy of any prospective job offers.

The compensation rates for bloggers can vary widely depending on factors such as experience level and genre. To establish your credentials initially,

you may need to build up your portfolio by accepting unpaid assignments.

It's important to remember that becoming a successful blogger takes time; many bloggers spend years honing their craft before being able to monetize their efforts.

Currently, personal blogs' primary sources of income are affiliate marketing partnerships or paid endorsements of products and brands featured on their websites.

8. Become a Digital Marketer

Utilize your marketing expertise to your advantage. Small businesses are constantly seeking more effective ways to promote their brands, often hindered by limited financial resources that prevent them from hiring a large-scale marketing agency.

Engaging in freelance marketing can serve as an alternate means of generating income from the comfort of your own home. The flexibility is entirely up to you, allowing you to undertake projects at your convenience and adjusting accordingly with changes in your schedule.

Platforms such as Upwork provide a gateway for connecting with potential clients who require marketing services. You can promote yourself directly to local small businesses within your area. The rates offered typically vary based on experience level, project size, and the extent of work involved.

9. Try Virtual Assisting

Do you possess an inherent talent for organizing? Virtual administrative assistants are in demand across various industries, such as law, real estate, accounting, entertainment, and IT. Typically, these positions offer contract or part-time opportunities that allow assistants to manage their schedules effectively.

The nature of the work varies depending on the industry. It may involve responsibilities like typing and reviewing documents, conducting research, compiling reports, handling phone calls or emails, or overseeing an employer's schedule and travel arrangements. You can find job listings on platforms like LinkedIn and Upwork.

10. Tutor

If you have a formal education background or a strong interest in a particular subject, tutoring can be a fulfilling way to earn additional income while also connecting with others. While previous teaching experience is advantageous, it’s generally not required as long as you can demonstrate expertise in your chosen area.

While it’s feasible to establish your own tutoring business, obtaining a position with an established tutoring company eliminates the need for self-promotion and client acquisition.

Additionally, this allows for more flexibility in scheduling and the possibility of virtual tutoring opportunities. So whether you prefer working independently or within an organization, options are available to suit your preferences and goals in the tutoring field.

11. Write as a Freelancer

Calling all wordsmiths! Freelance writers are the unsung heroes behind a variety of written content. They craft articles for diverse platforms, including magazines, websites, alumni publications, trade magazines, healthcare providers, and hospitals. Additionally, brands, digital marketers, and advertisers frequently enlist the help of freelancers to create promotional materials like newsletters and other types of persuasive copy.

Establishing a solid client base requires patience and networking skills. However, once you carve out a niche in a particular area or industry as a freelance writer, it has the potential to become your full-time livelihood.

12. “FLIP” Used Items

Originally considered more of a pastime than a profession, flea-market flipping has proven itself to be a skilled pursuit where individuals can earn six-figure incomes by purchasing and reselling pre-owned items. The term "merely" is utilized, recognizing that achieving success in this industry necessitates significant dedication.

However, for someone, particularly a stay-at-home mother, to thrive in this field, there’s an understanding that one must be willing to frequent thrift stores and flea markets. While it's acknowledged that profitable items can also be acquired through eBay, the emphasis lies in the fact that remarkable bargains aren’t stumbled upon from the comforts of one's own living room.

13. Be an English Teacher Online

If you possess a neutral English accent, hold a bachelor's degree in any field (yes, truly), and have an inclination towards teaching, this opportunity may suit you perfectly. Typically, this position involves instructing English to young kids in China and often offers competitive compensation.

Numerous companies are available where you can apply for such roles. Applying to multiple organizations will enhance your likelihood of securing employment. Among the most renowned and trustworthy establishments are VIPKID, gogokid, HAWO, and EF Education First.

14. Start a Day Home

Not everyone will choose the same path as you in becoming a working stay-at-home mom. Some mothers genuinely enjoy working outside of their homes and require reliable childcare options for their children during the day.

Numerous women are willing to pay a decent amount of money to find someone they can trust to care for their little ones. As a mother, you likely already have toys and a secure environment for children to play in, and you probably already provide meals for yourself or others. So why not utilize these skills to earn an income from home?

15. Become a Proofreader

If you have a strong command of the English language and are seeking a flexible job that allows you to work at your own pace, there’s an inexpensive course available to teach you this skill quickly.

It’s reminiscent of blogging, writing, or providing assistance, making it ideal for stay-at-home moms. It offers the flexibility to set your own hours and take on as much work as you can manage.

16. Sell Recipes and Photos of the Food You Cook

It's surprising that there’s actually a demand for people willing to pay a fair amount of money for photographs and recipes. For instance, someone paid $45 for pictures and instructions on how to make jalapeño poppers. This type of content is known as semi-exclusive, meaning the creator can earn around $250-300 per recipe they develop and photograph. And on top of that, they get to enjoy the food themselves.

However, it's not just food-related content that online publishers are interested in. There’s a much broader market for all sorts of content, such as crafts and do-it-yourself projects at home, basically anything that requires unique images.

The speaker also mentions a Facebook group where people sell this kind of content. So if you're looking for work-from-home opportunities or need some inspiration, this group might be worth checking out.

17. Search Engine Evaluator

As a search engine evaluator, you assist search engines in deciphering users' online search intentions. I've taken on this responsibility multiple times, and it's an excellent means of earning extra income. These positions are usually project-based and require you to uncover opportunities proactively.

With the added benefit of flexible scheduling, you can make between $12 and $14 per hour in this capacity. Two reputable companies that provide these opportunities are Appen and Lionbridge.

18. Brand Ambasssador

In the role of a brand ambassador, you collaborate with brands to endorse their products and services through social media platforms. ZipRecruiter reports that the average compensation for a brand ambassador is approximately $18 per hour or an annual salary of $38,146.

19. Write Online Dating Profiles

Are you someone who enjoys taking leisurely strolls along the sandy beach, solving crossword puzzles on lazy Sundays, and earning extra cash for your clever and captivating communication style? If so, then profile writing in the online realm might just be the exciting opportunity you've been searching for.

Rather than settling for monotony, consider joining a reputable agency that specializes in freelance profile writing. Not only will this provide you with a steady stream of work assignments, but it also offers impressive compensation ranging from $70 to $120 per profile.

However, it's important to note that e-Cyrano emphasizes the importance of skill when it comes to achieving success in this line of work. So please don't think you can simply throw together any old generic content just to make a quick buck.

20. Sell Your Photos

If you're an active user of Instagram or Facebook, chances are you're familiar with the art of capturing and sharing enticing moments. Whether it's a beautifully set table or a breathtaking sunset over sand dunes, your photos have the potential to be valuable assets for companies looking for stock imagery. Of course, if privacy is a concern and you don't want your baby's image to be used in this way, it's best to stick with lifestyle photos that don't include identifiable individuals.

One platform that offers an opportunity to monetize your photography is Twenty20. They offer $2 for each photo purchased, making it a potentially lucrative venture if you have a collection of standout shots. So if you're sitting on a treasure trove of images, selling them as stock photos could be an easy way to earn some extra cash.

4 Platforms to Make Quick Money From Home

(credit: PR)

Looking to make some extra money during your free time? Completing online surveys is a great way to earn additional cash and cover bills or have fun nights out. One reputable survey site you can consider utilizing is Survey Junkie.

Survey Junkie is an online market research community owned by DISQO, a consumer insights platform. Their main goal is to provide data and analytics to the market research industry. With over 20 million members, Survey Junkie allows individuals to share their opinions and make their voices heard by participating in online surveys. Each survey comes with points that can be redeemed for cash or free gift cards.

When it comes to legitimacy, Survey Junkie lives up to its promise of offering rewards in exchange for your time spent taking surveys. It has received positive ratings from Trustpilot, scoring 4.2 out of 5 based on over 44.6k customer reviews. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) rates it at the same score, with over 1,450 customer reviews.

How You Can Earn With Survey Junkie

Taking Online Surveys : Survey lengths typically vary between 10 and 200 points.

Product Testing : Compensation varies, but on average, Survey Junkie pays approximately $5 – $50 for product testing.

Online Focus Groups : Compensation varies based on the focus group, with Survey Junkie generally paying $25 – $100 for online focus group participation.

Phone Surveys : On average, Survey Junkie offers compensation in the range of $5 – $100 for participating in phone surveys.

(credit: PR)

Numerous businesses prioritize the feedback of their customers and regularly engage in market research. This not only allows individuals to express their thoughts and influence a wide range of products, features, and significant business decisions but also offers the opportunity to earn money.

The hub for such activities is survey platforms. To begin, all one needs to do is create an account, provide some personal information, and participate in surveys. Branded Surveys is one such platform that compensates users for completing online surveys as well as other tasks.

Originally established in 2012 under the name Mintvine, the company rebranded itself as Branded Surveys in 2017. It functions not only as a marketing research entity but also offers payment for user opinions through its user-friendly website with a vast selection of available surveys.

Branded Surveys has earned a solid reputation over time as a legitimate and trustworthy survey platform. Trustpilot rates the company at an impressive 4.1 out of 5 based on more than 85.7k customer reviews. The prevailing sentiment among positive reviews revolves around the abundance of survey options available to participants.

How You Can Earn on Branded Surveys

Online Surveys : Has the potential to earn you a maximum of 300 points.

Survey Streak : Offers an opportunity to earn an additional 300 points by completing multiple surveys within a week.

Daily Polls : Earn 5 to 10 points by successfully completing daily polls.

Poll Streak : Accumulate 25 to 100 points by participating in a poll each day for ten consecutive days.

Leaderboard Bonuses : Enjoy the Leaderboard feature to monitor points earned by fellow survey takers, with the top 10 earners receiving an extra 10 points!

(credit: PR)

KashKick is an online platform that falls under the "get paid to" (GPT) category. It provides individuals with opportunities to earn cash rewards by participating in different activities. KashKick, like other similar platforms, generates revenue by connecting customers with various brands.

Despite being a new player in the GPT industry, KashKick offers many of the same features as more established platforms. When you become a member of this platform, you can engage in tasks such as completing surveys, playing games, and searching for cash-back deals. Rest assured that Kashkick is a legitimate website where you can earn rewards for successfully finishing tasks like surveys and game playing, among others.

How You Can Earn on Kashkick

Online Surveys : Compensation increases with the duration of the survey.

Reward Offers : KashKick typically offers cashback ranging from $0.50 to $50.

Referral Program : Earn 25% of your referral's lifetime earnings on the site.

Payouts : KashKick pays in cash, eliminating concerns about limited gift card options. To qualify for a payout, you must have a minimum of $10 in your KashKick account. Once you reach the payout threshold, simply click on your balance and request a payment. The funds are on their way.

(credit: PR)

Founded in 2000, InboxDollars is a website that rewards its users with cash. Over the years, the company has experienced significant growth and now boasts millions of members worldwide. In 2019, Prodege, an online giant that also owns Swagbucks, ShopAtHome, and MyPoints, acquired InboxDollars.

InboxDollars provides various opportunities for its members to earn money. These include completing surveys, playing games, watching ads or online videos. With each activity completed online, users accumulate credits in their account until they reach a minimum balance of $30 before they can request payment.

However, InboxDollars is more than just a survey site; it offers multiple avenues for earning extra income online. Here are some of the different ways you can make money with InboxDollars:

How You Can Earn on InboxDollars

Play Online Games : According to their website, members can earn money and receive complimentary gift cards and prizes by playing online games such as Solitaire or Mahjongg.

Watch Videos : Members can watch sponsored content and accumulate cash in their InboxDollars account.

Magic Receipts : Simply include a specific grocery deal in your Shopping List, purchase it at a participating store, upload the receipt, and receive cash back from your shopping.

Online Shopping : Prominent brands like Walmart and Gap provide the company with a commission when you make purchases through the links associated with your InboxDollars account. InboxDollars, in turn, shares a portion of that commission with you.

Reading Emails : Opening and reading the message might earn you a small fee.

InboxDollars Search : You can commence earning rewards by using their search engine to surf the web instead of conventional search engines.

Other At-Home Jobs for Moms

The previously mentioned positions don’t constitute an exhaustive compilation of the most desirable employment opportunities for stay-at-home moms. There are innumerable methods to generate income from the comfort of your own home.

Depending on your background, experience, expertise, and even personal interests, it’s highly likely that you can discover a means of earning money based on your unique talents.

For individuals with a keen sense of fashion or a strong passion for clothing and style, platforms such as Poshmark, Mercari, and eBay present additional avenues for generating income from home. These websites facilitate the resale of clothing items and other products online.

One profitable approach involves scouring local thrift stores and consignment shops to uncover great deals which can then be resold at a higher price point. Alternatively, if you possess crafting skills or are adept at creating printable materials, sites like Etsy offer an opportunity to sell these types of items.

How Can I Realistically Make Money as a Stay-At-Home Mom?

As an at-home caregiver, there are various ways to generate income. These include participating in online surveys via platforms like Survey Junkie, offering freelance writing services, engaging in dropshipping, or providing tutoring sessions. Additionally, you can sell any unwanted items on Facebook Marketplace or utilize your crafting skills to earn extra money.

Is It Cheaper to Be a Stay-At-Home Mom?

By staying at home, you have the privilege of taking care of your infants without incurring daycare expenses. Numerous mothers discover that being a stay-at-home mom is more cost-effective, and it's not solely due to eliminating the need for daycare.

Bottom Line

As we have witnessed, the business environment will transform significantly in the coming years. Numerous sectors have acknowledged the benefits of remote work, and larger corporations are expected to offer more opportunities for working from home.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of existing opportunities or establishing your own online business can provide a means to support your family while being in the comfort of your own home.

