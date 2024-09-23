How to Make Money Fast: 10 Quick Methods & Top 4 Platforms

Are you in need of additional supplemental income, looking to increase your earnings for important expenses, or hoping to save up for a special purchase at the end of the month? In situations like these and many others, it’s crucial to understand how to generate quick money without relying on the traditional pay cycle.

Luckily, there are many methods through which you can use your skills and abilities to earn some fast cash. Continue reading as we explore ten different avenues available.

4 Platforms to Make Quick Money From Home

Completing online surveys can earn extra money during your spare time. While it won't make you rich, it allows you to earn additional cash to help with bills or fund fun nights out. Survey Junkie is a legitimate survey platform that allows you to use your free time for this purpose.

Owned entirely by DISQO, a consumer insights platform, Survey Junkie operates as an online market research community that provides data and analytics to the market research industry. With over 20 million members actively sharing their opinions through completing online surveys, each survey comes with points that can be redeemed for cash or free gift cards.

Survey Junkie is a trustworthy and genuine online survey site where you can trade your time spent taking surveys for either cash or free e-gift cards. The website has garnered positive feedback on Trustpilot with a score of 4.2 out of 5 based on over 44.6k customer reviews, while the Better Business Bureau (BBB) rates it at the same score based on over 1,450 customer reviews.

Although taking paid surveys through SJ won't make you wealthy, you won't fall victim to scams, and no misleading information will be involved.

How You Can Earn With Survey Junkie

Taking Online Surveys : Typically, surveys offer anywhere from 10 to 200 points

Product Testing : Payouts vary, but Survey Junkie's product testing generally ranges from $5 to $50 on average

Online Focus Groups : Compensation depends on the specific focus group, but Survey Junkie typically pays between $25 and $100 for participation in online focus groups

Phone Surveys : On average, Survey Junkie provides compensation ranging from $5 to $100 for participating in phone surveys

Many companies value the opinions of their customers and regularly conduct market research. This allows individuals to voice their thoughts, influence various products, features, and significant business decisions, and provide an opportunity to earn money.

The hub of activity lies within survey platforms. To participate in surveys, one needs only create an account, provide personal information, and complete the survey. Branded Surveys is a platform that compensates users for completing online surveys and other tasks. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Originally known as Mintvine, when established in 2012, the company rebranded itself as Branded Surveys in 2017.

As a marketing research company, they offer payment for user opinions through their user-friendly website, which provides access to many surveys. Having been around for quite some time, Branded Surveys has earned a reputation as a legitimate and reliable survey platform.

Trustpilot rates them at 4.1 out of 5 based on over 85.7k customer reviews, where positive feedback predominantly highlights the wide range of survey options offered by the platform.

How You Can Earn on Branded Surveys

Online Surveys : Has the potential to yield up to 300 points

Survey Streak : Accumulate an additional 300 points by consistently taking multiple surveys within a week

Daily Polls : Earn 5 to 10 points by completing daily polls

Poll Streak : Accumulate 25 to 100 points by participating in a daily poll for ten consecutive days

Leaderboard Bonuses : Explore the Leaderboard to track points earned by fellow survey takers, with the top 10 earners receiving an extra 10 points!

KashKick is an online platform under the "get paid to" (GPT) category. It allows individuals to earn cash rewards by engaging in various activities. The primary source of revenue for KashKick and similar websites comes from connecting customers with different brands.

While relatively new in the GPT industry, KashKick offers many of the same features as more established platforms. As a user, you can take surveys, play games, and even discover cash-back deals upon registering on their site. KashKick is a legitimate rewards platform where you can earn money by completing various tasks such as surveys and playing games.

How You Can Earn on KashKick

Online Surveys : Compensation increases with the duration of the survey

Reward Offers : KashKick provides cashback offers ranging from $0.50 to $50

Referral Program : Earn 25% of your referral's lifetime earnings on the platform

Payouts : KashKick offers cash payments, eliminating concerns about limited gift card options. Once your KashKick account reaches a minimum of $10, you can request a payment by clicking on your balance, and the funds will be on their way

Founded in the year 2000, InboxDollars is a website that provides cash rewards. Over the years, this company has experienced significant growth and now boasts millions of members from various parts of the world. In 2019, Prodege, a larger online company that also owns Swagbucks, ShopAtHome, and MyPoints, acquired InboxDollars.

InboxDollars offers its members many opportunities to earn money. These include completing surveys, playing games, watching ads, or watching online videos. By participating in these activities online and accumulating credits in their accounts over time, users can then redeem their earnings once they reach $30.

Note that InboxDollars is not solely focused on surveys, as it provides multiple avenues for members to earn extra money through various means. Here are some of the different ways you can make cash with InboxDollars:

How You Can Earn on InboxDollars

Play Online Games : Members can earn real money and receive free gift cards and prizes by playing online games like Solitaire or Mahjongg, as mentioned on their website

Watch Videos : Members can accumulate cash in their InboxDollars account by watching sponsored content

Magic Receipts : By adding specific grocery deals to your Shopping List, making purchases at participating stores, and uploading the receipts, you can earn cashback from your shopping effortlessly

Online Shopping : InboxDollars receives a commission from prominent brands like Walmart and Gap when you shop through affiliated links in your InboxDollars account. InboxDollars shares a portion of that commission with you

Reading Emails : Opening and reading messages may earn you a small fee

InboxDollars Search : By using their search engine for web surfing instead of traditional search engines, you can start earning rewards

10 Ways to Make Quick Money

1. Sell Your Things on eBay, Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace

If you're looking to make a quick buck, one of the most effective methods is to sell the possessions you already own simply.

Do you have old clothes, electronics, books, or other miscellaneous items taking up space in your garage? You could consider organizing a yard sale or garage sale to declutter your storage area. However, with the rise of the internet, there are now faster and more convenient options available. Platforms like eBay, Poshmark, Craigslist, Etsy, and Facebook Marketplace provide an opportunity for you to quickly sell these items online.

Each platform allows you to list the specific items that you want to sell within your local area. If these items hold value or are in good condition, you’ll likely receive offers from interested buyers within a few days. From there, you can decide whether to accept these offers or continue searching for better opportunities.

Using online platforms is an excellent way for getting rid of various items such as cars, clothes, and more.

Remember that sometimes shipping may be required when selling through these platforms. This means that shipping fees might cut into your overall profit. For example, selling something on eBay may require paying shipping fees to reach its buyer.

Time to set up: A few hours

Time to make money: Days or weeks

Requirements: A computer, various items for sale, and accounts on the selling platform(s) you prefer

2. Start an Amazon Dropshipping Business

Partnering with product manufacturers, wholesalers, shipping companies, or fulfillment specialists is the key to operating a dropshipping business. As a drop shipper, your first step is creating a brand website to showcase the products you want to sell.

When a customer makes a purchase on your website, you forward the order details to your fulfillment partner. They then work with the manufacturer to obtain the product and handle shipping directly to the customer.

The beauty of dropshipping lies in its ability to bypass traditional retail business requirements such as physical infrastructure and significant financial investment. This makes it an accessible and cost-effective option for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses.

If you're considering starting a dropshipping business, Amazon is an excellent platform for getting started. With its centralized marketplace and vast array of products available from various manufacturers, once you establish partnerships with suitable suppliers or wholesalers on Amazon's platform, there are countless opportunities for success in this field.

Although you may generate some rapid income, it won't be until your brand establishes a reputation and accumulates many outstanding reviews for its offerings that you'll truly make substantial profits.

To achieve swift earnings and passive income through this approach, you'll require ample credit card capacity and unwavering commitment to your business.

Time to set up: A few days

Time to make money: Weeks, at minimum

Requirements: Experience in computer and business operations, along with established business agreements with product manufacturers and shipping companies

3. Start Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing presents a distinctive approach to online marketing wherein you, as the affiliate marketer and blogger, promote partners' offerings through your blog or other forms of e-commerce content. Subsequently, when a customer clicks on any links associated with those products or services and completes a purchase, you receive a percentage of the profits earned by your partner.

If you already possess an established blog, affiliate marketing provides an excellent opportunity to generate quick income. By joining affiliate programs affiliated with renowned brands (many of which are connected with Amazon), you can create blog posts that highlight top-notch products in specific niches or industries while incorporating relevant affiliate links for each product.

Having an existing readership will facilitate quicker earnings from affiliate profits. However, if you don’t currently have a blog or dedicated readership, it may take some additional time and effort to establish yourself in this lucrative field.

Time to set up : A few hours

Time to make money : Days or weeks

Requirements : Computer, blog, established readership, and participation in an affiliate program

4. Take Online Surveys

Did you know that it's possible to earn money online by participating in surveys? There are websites where you can complete surveys during your free time and receive cash or gift cards as compensation. Note that not all paid survey sites are created equal.

Survey sites can be a viable option for beginners who want to make money online because they allow you to sign up and start taking surveys within minutes. The time to get paid will vary depending on the survey site and how much time you invest in completing surveys. Some sites have a minimum earnings threshold that must be reached before cashing out.

One example of a market research platform is Survey Junkie, which connects users with companies seeking consumer opinions. By signing up and completing surveys, users can earn points that are redeemable for gift cards or cash through PayPal. Survey Junkie focuses on providing a simple way for users to share their thoughts on different products and services.

Time to set up: Minutes

Time to make money: Hours

Requirements: A computer or smartphone

5. Pursue Side Gigs on Freelance Sites

Online platforms like Upwork and Fiverr function as job boards where freelancers can showcase their skills in various fields, such as programming, graphic design, or writing. These platforms offer a convenient way to find freelance opportunities and earn money quickly. You can turn these side hustles into a full-fledged career with just an internet connection and some expertise.

Create an account on one of these websites and start bidding on available jobs clients post. If you are selected for a project, you must meet the client's requirements and deliver quality work within the specified timeframe. Many clients appreciate speedy completion of tasks, so this can help you.

As you gain experience and establish yourself as a reliable freelancer through consistent, high-quality work, you’ll gradually build up your reputation. Freelancing can become your primary source of income with decent earnings while enjoying the freedom and flexibility of setting your own schedule.

This quick-money strategy has the potential to evolve into a small business venture. Depending on your area of expertise or specialization (also known as niche), there are various avenues for growth such as creating online courses or securing virtual assistant positions. You may even have opportunities to contribute regularly to prestigious press organizations.

Time to set up: Hours

Time to make money: Days

Requirements: Skills and qualifications for freelancing, along with a computer and any required software

6. Try Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

Apps like Rover provide a fantastic opportunity to earn money, especially for those fond of animals quickly. If you've ever desired to become a pet sitter or make money by walking dogs, playing with cats, and caring for other people's pets, then this is the perfect chance for you.

Engaging in pet sitting and dog walking can generate income quickly. Once you create your profile on the chosen pet-sitting app and include all relevant information, you can immediately start accepting requests from potential clients who need pet-sitting or dog-walking services.

There's nothing quite as satisfying as making money while taking care of animals, particularly if you are an avid pet lover or already own pets yourself.

If you perform exceptionally well in your role as a pet sitter or dog walker, some clients may pay extra fees as bonuses to secure your services when they require help during vacations or emergencies.

However, it might take some time and successful experiences working as a professional pet sitter before substantial earnings start flowing in.

Time to set up: Hours

Time to make money: Hours

Requirements: Pet-sitting application, a smartphone, and pet essentials (like leashes and bowls)

7. Consider Babysitting

Finding babysitting jobs through social media can be just as profitable and rewarding as pet sitting, if not more so. However, parents are more particular when vetting potential babysitters than pet sitters.

Unlike with pet-sitting platforms like Rover, relying on an app may not be sufficient for finding babysitting gigs. Instead, establish a strong reputation within your local community as a reliable and responsible babysitter.

This can be achieved by actively seeking job board opportunities or obtaining referrals from satisfied clients. Babysitting offers the advantage of earning money quickly. However, many parents require immediate solutions in emergency situations.

By keeping your schedule flexible and available at short notice, you can respond promptly to last-minute requests for babysitting services. In return for simply supervising someone's home, engaging with children, and ensuring they adhere to their bedtime routine, you can earn extra income effortlessly.

Time to set up: Days

Time to make money: Varies

Requirements: Babysitting supplies and a mobile phone; consider CPR certification

8. Host guests on Airbnb

Airbnb has become a widely popular application among homeowners for various reasons. One of the main advantages is the opportunity to generate income by renting out unused real estate to travelers and tourists in their area. When you become an Airbnb host, you can quickly earn money as your guests arrive.

However, hosting on Airbnb comes with its fair share of challenges and potential drawbacks. As a host, it’s your responsibility to ensure that your property is well-prepared for guests and that they have everything they need during their stay. Once the guests depart, you must make sure that your property is ready for the next set of visitors.

With all this in mind, if you possess an exceptional property or even just a spare bedroom in a prime location, there exists significant potential to earn substantial amounts of money by renting it out through Airbnb. Opting for this route proves far more beneficial than leaving the space unused.

Time to set up: Days

Time to make money: Varies

Requirements: Residential space or extra room available for rent, along with an Airbnb account

9. Become a Delivery Driver

Delivery driving is an excellent way to earn extra income because it's simple to get started and only requires a few things that most people already have: a vehicle and a smartphone. By becoming a delivery driver, you can work for various rideshare and food delivery apps like Lyft, Uber Eats, Instacart, and DoorDash, allowing you to start making money within minutes.

As a delivery driver, your responsibilities will include driving back and forth between restaurants, delivering food to customers' locations, and monitoring the app for new delivery opportunities.

If you have spare time and want to make money without too much hassle or frequently leaving your vehicle behind, this opportunity could be perfect for you. With platforms like Instacart, you'll not only deliver items but also act as a shopper by helping customers purchase their groceries or other needed goods.

However, joining these companies as a delivery driver requires following the traditional process. This involves submitting your resume, attending an interview session, and undergoing background checks. The entire process may take several weeks before completion. Therefore, if you're looking for quick cash, you shouldn't expect to become a delivery driver overnight.

Time to set up: Weeks

Time to make money: Hourly, once employed

Requirements: A car and a smartphone

10. Do Odd Jobs

You can earn cash fast and improve your financial situation by completing miscellaneous tasks in your community or nearby vicinity. Individuals in your local area likely require help with various jobs such as:

Home or neighborhood maintenance

Grocery shopping help for elderly individuals

Groundskeeping or yard work services

There are many opportunities for skilled individuals to take on these various jobs. If you possess the necessary tools and expertise, why not engage in these miscellaneous tasks and earn some income?

If you enjoy it, consider advertising within your community. Applications like TaskRabbit enable local residents to post available job opportunities. Engaging in odd jobs is a great method for quickly earning money as most of them offer immediate payment upon completion. Many of these tasks can be finished within a few hours or even less time.

Time to set up: Hours

Time to make money: Hours

Requirements: Handyman skills, tools, and an app profile

How to Make Money Fast – Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Earn Money Online Easily?

Consider taking on side gigs like website testing, participating in surveys through platforms like Survey Junkie or Branded Surveys, and selling your pre-loved items online. These opportunities require minimal setup time and have low entry barriers. Another option is to generate passive income by exploring affiliate marketing or renting out your vehicle.

How Can I Make Money Offline?

Consider offering childcare services or tutoring to students in your area. Alternatively, you can explore other avenues like giving music lessons or walking your neighbors' dogs for a fee. There are plenty of offline opportunities for making money if you're willing to put in the effort.

What Kind of Freelance Work Can I Do From Home?

In today's world, the option to work remotely as a freelancer offers a variety of professional opportunities. Whether it's marketing, writing, accounting, or web design, popular freelance platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr provide individuals from diverse backgrounds with the chance to showcase their skills.

The Bottom Line

In today's challenging times, making ends meet and securing a stable income is difficult. However, you can generate additional income every week by tapping into your creative side and putting in some extra effort. This helps alleviate the financial strain and opens up opportunities for personal financial growth.

