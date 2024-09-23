How to Remove Personal Information from the Internet

In the age of online living, divulging personal information has become inevitable. However, our data is often stored in numerous places without our knowledge, making it nearly impossible to protect. With cybercrimes projected to increase by 15% annually, it's crucial to remove your personal information from the internet immediately.

To prevent you from becoming a cybersecurity statistic, we’ve compiled a list of common locations where our data is stored and provided steps to remove it. We’ll begin with quick and simple measures you can take to safeguard your privacy before moving on to more time-consuming processes.

10 Ways

1. Use Security Features on Websites, Hardware, and Apps

Although there’s no comprehensive federal legislation in the United States regarding digital privacy and data protection, other regions may offer more robust safeguards that allow individuals to have greater control over their personal information when browsing online.

To ensure the security of your data, here are some simple measures you can implement while using the internet:

Try incognito browsing

Opt out of cookies on sites you visit

Use the do-not-track features available in your browser

Modern operating systems offer users extensive control over the tracking and selling of their personal information. Both MacOS and Windows provide built-in security settings that can safeguard privacy on respective devices. It’s essential to review these settings when setting up a new device.

It’s crucial to manage app settings to limit the collection and sharing of personal data. Even if an app is categorized as a game, it shouldn’t be assumed that it won't collect and sell user information, as this is often the case.

Access the settings for each downloaded app on your device. By staying vigilant and using available security measures, individuals can take control of their online privacy and protect their personal information from being tracked or sold without their consent.

2. Remove Personal Information From Google

The world's largest and most widely used search engine, Google, receives 40,000 queries per second. This level of popularity is further reinforced by the millions of individuals who rely on Google's free services, such as Gmail and Google Docs Sheets daily.

But what allows these services to be offered at no cost? The answer lies in Google's collection and utilization of your personal information. Removing information from Google search results is a relatively straightforward process. There are several options available for accomplishing this:

Submit a request to Google straightforwardly to eliminate personal data from Google search results.

If using the Google app, access the three dots adjacent to the relevant information and request its removal.

Follow these steps to eliminate outdated information and images from websites featured on Google search results pages.

Use this process to complete a request to remove specific personally identifiable information or content susceptible to doxxing.

Although removing certain information can be beneficial, it may not entirely erase your presence from internet searches. This might be challenging, particularly if you remain active on social media, your name is linked to a business, or you're a public figure.

3. Opt for Companies That Remove Personal Information From the Internet

When eliminating your personal information from the Internet, it’s often necessary to manually visit each website, conduct searches on Google, and address any exposed data. This process can be both time-consuming and laborious.

However, some services, such as DeleteMe, aim to alleviate this burden. Numerous companies specialize in removing your digital footprints effortlessly and efficiently.

(credit: PR)

DeleteMe, a service that was established in 2011, has positioned itself as a leading provider of privacy protection for individuals. Its primary objective is to remove personal information from the internet, which includes sensitive details like phone numbers, addresses, ages, and employment specifics.

While DeleteMe claims to cover over 750 data brokers and people search sites, upon closer inspection, they directly address only 43 of these platforms.

For the remaining entities, which encompass various categories such as fitness guides, dentist offices, and book clubs, DeleteMe uses customized removal requests. As a result of this approach, the extent of their comprehensive coverage may not be as extensive as initially advertised.

Despite the intricacies involved, DeleteMe offers a user-friendly interface with valuable information. As a trailblazer in privacy protection, the company has established itself as a trusted leader. The cost for their services is $129 annually.

DeleteMe is well-known as a provider of privacy solutions; however, there are mixed reviews regarding the effectiveness of their services. Some users have reported inconsistent outcomes and described their experience as unpredictable.

(credit: PR)

Operating on a direct principle, Incogni sends requests to opt-out and remove personal information from a predetermined list of data brokers, and people search sites.

However, one notable drawback is that Incogni cannot identify which specific sites possess your data. Instead, their requests indiscriminately distribute your information across various platforms.

This indiscriminate approach carries potential risks as your details may unintentionally be shared with new sites that previously needed access to such information. This introduces an element of uncertainty and raises privacy concerns.

Incogni doesn’t provide users with detailed information regarding the specific data held by each site about them. As a result, users need to be made aware of the extent of their online exposure. In terms of cost, Incogni offers two subscription options: $77 billed annually or $12.99 per month.

(credit: PR)

Optery, a new player in the privacy service industry, protects over 270 data brokers and people who search websites through its tiered pricing plans, which range from $39 to $249 per year.

What sets this platform apart is its transparent dashboard, which offers users screenshots of the specific data held by each site.

However, the more extensive coverage is only available at the premium level. Some users have expressed concerns about the accuracy of Optery's verification process for identified data and have reported occasional involvement from data brokers in confirming removals through confirmation emails.

Despite these potential drawbacks, Optery offers strong transparency features by showcasing exactly what information is being held by each site.

Users considering this service should carefully consider the benefits of transparency against any challenges they may face with accuracy or additional steps required in the removal process.

(credit: PR)

Privacy Bee positions itself as a leading privacy protection service, touting its coverage of 440 data brokers and people search sites. They claim to encompass 100% of data brokers and a significant portion of people search platforms.

A key feature offered by the service is that it handles all communication with data brokers on behalf of users, eliminating the need for users to manage cumbersome emails themselves. Privacy Bee goes above and beyond by providing custom removals from over 150,000 additional sites at no extra cost, catering to niche platforms.

Flexibility is another benefit of the service, as it allows unlimited removals of name variations, addresses, and phone numbers per user. This is made possible through an AI-powered bot that guarantees accurate deletions of personal information.

By offering these comprehensive features and using advanced technology, Privacy Bee aims to be a reliable guide in safeguarding individuals' privacy online.

Privacy Bee may seem expensive compared to its competitors, with an annual price of $197. However, the benefits it offers make it worth considering. One of these benefits is the comprehensive coverage and features that users receive.

Privacy Bee stands out by providing free digital footprint scans, which allow users to understand their vulnerabilities and access do-it-yourself removal guides. Although navigating through the dashboard might be challenging initially, users report that it becomes easier with time and familiarity.

Privacy Bee prides itself on being a practical and feature-rich privacy protection service. It emphasizes providing robust coverage and enabling hands-on management of data removal processes. Overall, Privacy Bee positions itself as a reliable solution for safeguarding personal information while offering valuable transparency to its users.

4. Erase Old Email Accounts

Having outdated email addresses can expose a wealth of personal information. From conversations with close friends and family to online shopping, healthcare records, and banking details, compromised email accounts have the potential to wreak havoc.

Each email service provider typically offers guidelines on how to delete old accounts within their settings. It's crucial to safeguard any valuable photos or important data before closing an account since once it's deleted, there's no way to recover it.

5. Delete Unused Shopping Accounts

Many of us have registered for an online store account to make a purchase, enticed by discounts or free shipping. However, it’s important to consider the potential risks associated with these accounts.

When you create an account, you entrust a third party with important personal information such as your address and payment details. Unfortunately, there’s often uncertainty surrounding how well these entities protect this information.

Cybersecurity Tip: If unsure where to begin, search your email for keywords like "order confirmation" or "shipping confirmation." This may direct you to accounts that have been inactive for a while.

It's worth considering deleting any shopping accounts that you no longer use. When purchasing on a website, opt to check out as a guest rather than creating a new profile.

6. Delete Unused Apps From Your Phone, Tablet, and Computer

Your mobile, tablet, and computer applications can also serve as a means of accessing personal information. When you create an account for an app or if the app is monitoring your activities, that data could be shared or sold to a third party by the application.

While removing unused apps is beneficial, it’s crucial to ensure that your data has been completely wiped from their systems before uninstalling them from your device. To accomplish this:

Navigate to the app settings on your device and locate details regarding data collection and usage. Disable any data collection options as necessary.

If required, access the in-app account you established, delete all stored information, and proceed to deactivate the account.

Before initiating any action, access the privacy settings when downloading a new app. If the app demands excessive information, consider exploring alternative options.

7. Remove Social Media Accounts You Don’t Use

In social media, options abound, ranging from the early days of Myspace to the current dominance of Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. These platforms offer ample opportunities to share personal information.

However, even if you haven't accessed an account in a while, it may still be vulnerable to data brokers and individuals with harmful intentions. Closing such accounts is advisable to safeguard your data further and reduce its availability online.

Cybersecurity Tip: Need to be more sure about the platforms where your profiles exist? Conduct a search using your name to identify the websites with relevant results. You can review your email inbox for activation emails that indicate the platforms you have registered on.

To ensure the security of your information, follow the instructions provided by each website carefully. Be cautious, as some sites may attempt to persuade you to deactivate your account instead of deleting it. Complete deletion is advisable if you want maximum safety for your data.

Engaging in regular social media cleanups is an effective method of maintaining control over your social media privacy. This process can involve various actions such as:

Limiting the visibility of your profile to selected individuals

Consistently update passwords or employ a password manager for secure management

Eliminating any posts, comments, or photos that others could perceive as controversial

Severing connections with inappropriate accounts

Enhancing the security and tidiness of your profiles will minimize the exposure of your data and contribute to a more favorable impression for potential employers.

8. Opt out of People Search Sites

Online platforms such as whitepages.com, TruthFinder, and Spokeo serve as extensive sources for personal data. If you've ever visited any of these websites, you may have been astonished by the wealth of information they possess about you. This includes details such as:

Current and past addresses

Phone numbers

Links to social media profiles

Traffic and criminal infractions

Regrettably, each platform has distinct protocols for opting out, which necessitates a significant investment of time to have your data eradicated. Delve deeper, and you will uncover guidelines on how to opt out.

If you lack the time or inclination to delve into the intricacies of opting out, DeleteMe can be utilized to erase your personal details from all people search websites.

9. Remove Your Information From Data Brokers

Data broker websites share similarities with people search sites as they contain a wealth of information about individuals. However, data brokers use this information to create supposedly anonymous profiles that can be sold to businesses seeking marketing leads or other types of data. Data brokerage is a lucrative industry projected to reach $462.4 billion by 2031.

The process of opting out from data brokers differs from other opt-out procedures, but most can be completed within just a few minutes.

Many data broker platforms have dedicated sections on their websites labeled "Privacy" or "Consumer Information," where users can gain insights into how their data is utilized and discover methods for opting out.

Besides data brokers, credit bureaus also collect and potentially sell individuals' information. It’s advisable to verify the status of one's information being sold by credit bureaus after requesting removal from other data broker sites.

Please note that the procedure for opting out of credit bureaus is more complex due to the range of products they offer containing your information. However, there’s no need to be concerned as you can opt out of all bureaus and their products, albeit with a slightly longer timeframe.

To have your data removed from these lists, it’s advisable to contact the credit bureaus directly or utilize services such as DeleteMe for a more streamlined process.

10. Clean up or Delete Old Blogs and Websites

Regardless of whether you’re a digital native who has grown up using the internet or someone who is relatively new to it, your online presence extends further than you realize.

Performing a search for your name (and be prepared to dig deep into the search results to find less well-known references) and checking through your email accounts for sign-up confirmations will help you identify these websites.

Outdated information about you may still exist on these sites.

Personal websites established for expressing thoughts or showcasing skill portfolios

Outdated team pages on previous employers' websites

Associations or clubs from which you've disassociated that still display your name and photo

Forums where you no longer contribute using your real name

If your presence is detected on any of these platforms, email the webmaster and request removal from the site. Providing URLs will facilitate the process of locating these instances.

Cybersecurity Tip: If you cannot recall your login details for any websites you have signed up for, search for instructions on resetting your password or refer to the platform's FAQ page to find the appropriate contact person who can assist you in regaining access.

Now that you’re aware of the steps involved in removing personal information from the internet if safeguarding your personal data is a priority for you, it may be worth considering a service like Norton's Privacy Monitor Assistant. This service can aid in removing your data from websites where it may be vulnerable to purchase or exploitation.

Staying updated about the latest cybersecurity risks is an effective way to develop a habit of being cautious about what information you share online.

It’s crucial not to overlook the security of your family members. Take proactive measures such as implementing parental controls for your children's online activities, ensuring they don’t disclose any sensitive information.

What Type Of Information Do You Want Removed?

When selecting a deletion service, it's crucial to understand the types of personal information that can be removed from various sources.

For example, the dark web doesn’t have any obligation to comply with removal requests and often refuses to take down exposed data. If your information has been compromised on the dark web, contact your provider and make necessary changes, such as updating your credit card or phone number details.

Well-known people search engines like Whitepages, Spokeo, and TruePeopleSearch are legally bound to honor opt-out requests for personal information.

It's essential to understand that Google merely indexes the information posted on these sites without sourcing or directly publishing user data. Therefore, removal requests need to be directed toward the original sites where this information originated from.

Public data sources can disclose various personal details, including your name, contact information, address, and even the names of your family members.

When assessing companies that specialize in removing personal information from the internet, confirm their ability to eliminate your data from major regulated data brokers effectively and people search platforms upon request. This ensures that you can rely on them to safeguard your privacy.

How to Increase Your Online Privacy

To ensure your online security, it’s essential to go beyond simply removing your data from the internet. Developing and adopting good cybersecurity habits that enhance your privacy is important. Here are some recommended practices for maintaining good cyber hygiene:

Control your social media sharing : Manage the level of sensitive information, such as location data, that you disclose on your public social media profiles. Consider deactivating or deleting accounts that you infrequently use.

Exercise caution with new app installations : Before subscribing to new services or installing apps, carefully weigh the privacy implications. Ensure that the benefits of the app or service outweigh any potential risks associated with sharing personal data.

Avoid unnecessary account linking : While convenient, signing into apps using your Facebook or Google account can pose security risks. Avoid linking accounts unless absolutely necessary to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access in case of a security breach.

Restrict visibility on social media : Review and adjust your privacy settings on social media platforms to limit access to your profile from public users. This helps prevent strangers from viewing your personal information.

Steer clear of public Wi-Fi networks : Public Wi-Fi networks are susceptible to data interception, potentially exposing sensitive information about you, your device, and your online activities. Exercise caution when using public Wi-Fi.

Consider using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) : When accessing public Wi-Fi, employ a VPN to encrypt your internet traffic, safeguarding it from cybercriminals. VPNs also offer protection against data surveillance by advertisers while browsing websites.

Be cautious with data sharing on unsecured channels : Exercise discretion when sharing sensitive information through email or messaging apps, as these platforms may not guarantee privacy. Even purportedly secure apps like WhatsApp and Telegram have vulnerabilities.

Be aware of the limitations of "Incognito Mode" : Google Chrome's private browsing mode primarily prevents others, such as family members, from viewing your browsing history on your device. It doesn’t offer additional protection for your online accounts or privacy settings.

Some Other Ways to Optimize Privacy

Opt Out From Marketing Associations

To proceed, the initial step would involve opting out of any marketing organizations that may possess your data. The information they typically gather encompasses financial records incorporating your spending behaviors, household expenses, discretionary spending, and even economic indicators like employment specifics.

These associations aid marketers in using your data effectively by enabling them to identify consumer spending trends for better targeting. While marketing associations allow consumers to regulate how their data is handled, these choices often necessitate cookies and are specific to devices or browsers.

Therefore, your preferences will not be preserved if you clear your browser cookies, disable cookies altogether, or switch devices. Considering this aspect carefully, here are a few of the prominent marketing associations from which you should opt out:

The Data & Marketing Association

The Network Advertising Initiative

The Digital Advertising Alliance – AdChoices and AppChoices

Erase Public Records

Much of the personal information found online originates from public records, such as court documents or Department of Motor Vehicles records. While it may not be possible to erase this information completely from all sources, many US states provide options for requesting the removal of sensitive details like contact information or social security numbers.

To initiate this process, contacting the county clerk's office directly in your jurisdiction will be necessary.

Optimize Your Phone Settings and Restrict Permissions

Firstly, it’s important to adjust your phone settings. While there are numerous options available for phone privacy settings, the two most crucial ones are location tracking and app permissions. The specific locations of these settings will vary depending on your operating system and device.

If you have an Android device, navigate to settings > security and privacy > privacy > permission manager. From here, you can modify permissions such as location sharing, microphone use, and camera use for each individual app.

For iOS users, access settings > privacy & security. Within this menu, select each category of information (e.g., calendars and reminders) to see a list of apps that currently have access to that data. You can then revoke permissions accordingly.

Afterward, return to the privacy & security menu and choose "app privacy report." Finally, disable the option by selecting "turn off app privacy report."

TIP: To enhance your privacy and security, it’s advisable to disable Bluetooth when not in use. This precautionary measure prevents tech giants like Google from tracking your device's location through its connection with nearby devices or Bluetooth beacons.

Optimize Smart Device Privacy Settings

Devices like smart TVs and speakers can collect personal information from users. Smart televisions implement automated content recognition technology to track viewing habits for targeted advertising. However, users can protect their privacy by disabling this feature through the TV's privacy settings menu.

Even seemingly inconspicuous devices such as speakers can pose risks to user privacy. In certain cases, contractors may access recorded audio from these devices. Hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in speakers to eavesdrop on unsuspecting individuals.

Fortunately, there are measures one can take to address these privacy concerns. Adjusting the privacy settings on most of these devices is a good practice. It's advisable to mute smart speakers when they’re not in use.

For detailed instructions on adjusting the settings of two popular smart speaker models, please refer below:

Alexa – Adjust the privacy settings here.

Google Home – To delete all recordings, access the Account tab in your phone app and choose "My Activity." From there, you can remove all recorded data. You can enable the automatic deletion of future recordings.

What Should You Do Before You Start Removing Your Information?

Several necessary steps exist before you begin removing your personal information from the internet. Surprisingly, this initial stage is both challenging and crucial. However, investing time in completing these tasks will undoubtedly prove beneficial in the future.

1) Start With a Google Search to Find Out What Information Others Can See

Eliminating your personal information from the internet may seem like a challenging task. A valuable starting point to get your bearings is by conducting a swift Google search. This approach lets you ascertain which information is accessible online and visible to others.

To prevent autofill and online tracking, use incognito mode. Research crucial details associated with you, such as your name, address, and family members. Make a record of your findings, including any social media platforms or data brokers that appear.

Below are some advanced Google search techniques that can aid in identifying pages containing your personal data:

“Firstname Lastname” “City”

“Firstname MiddleName Lastname” “city”

“Firstname Lastname” “address”

“Firstname MiddleName Lastname” “address”

“address”

“Firstname MiddleName Lastname”

TIP: To stay informed about any new information that appears online, creating a Google Alerts notification using your name is recommended.

2) Decide How Much Information You Want to Remove From the Internet

After thoroughly understanding the extent to which your personal information is available online, it becomes essential to determine the level of privacy you desire.

While statistics show that 86% of Americans have made efforts to minimize their digital presence, only some are inclined altogether to remove all their personal data from the internet.

To make an informed decision, consider addressing the following questions:

Which tools and services are indispensable for you now?

What type of information do you prefer not to disclose online?

What advantages do the tools and services you wish to retain offer compared to the risks of disclosing the required information online?

To retain some data on the internet while still maintaining privacy, finding a middle ground that considers the tools and services you wish to continue using, the extent of information you want to delete, and the level of risk you're comfortable with is crucial. Achieving this delicate balance requires careful consideration and decision-making.

TIP: Eliminating any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) that may pose a substantial threat of identity theft, financial fraud, direct harm, or other potential hazards is imperative.

Always remove the following if you come across it:

Confidential government identification (ID) numbers like US Social Security Number

Bank account numbers

Credit card numbers

Images of handwritten signatures

Images of ID docs

Highly personal, restricted, and official records, like medical records

Personal contact info (physical addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses)

Confidential login credentials

3) Browse the Internet in Private

It's important to take preventive measures to safeguard your data privacy in the long run. One such measure is to browse the Internet privately whenever possible.

For enhanced privacy and security while browsing the internet, use a reliable VPN like Surfshark. By encrypting your data, a VPN establishes a secure tunnel that protects your personal information from external threats.

If you cannot purchase a VPN, an alternative option is to enable private browsing mode on your web browser. It should be noted that private browsing mode doesn’t guarantee complete privacy, as explained in another article we have published.

However, this mode will ensure that no history, passwords, or cookies are left behind after each session. The following are some of the private browsing options offered by popular browsers:

Chrome – Incognito mode

Mozilla Firefox – Private browsing

Microsoft Edge – InPrivate browsing

Safari – Private browsing

FAQs

Are you seeking further information on eliminating your personal data from the internet? We possess solutions to several frequently asked inquiries.

What is PII (Personally Identifiable Information)?

Personally Identifiable Information (PII) refers to data that enables the identification of an individual, either directly or indirectly. PII encompasses information that’s associated with or can be connected to a specific person.

Names, locations, purchase records, internet browsing habits, employment history, and educational history are examples of personally identifiable information.

What Is the Best Company to Remove Personal Information From the Internet?

Removing personal information from the internet makes it difficult to pinpoint a single company that reigns supreme. Numerous providers offer similar services at comparable prices. Nevertheless, DeleteMe stands out among the options discussed in this blog post. It's crucial to assess your specific needs and seek a provider who can address most items on your checklist.

How Do I Protect My Identity Online?

Developing a digital security mindset is crucial, encompassing more than just one action. It involves being conscious of your online activities and the frequency you disclose personal information.

You can make necessary adjustments to protect yourself by identifying patterns in your behavior. To minimize your vulnerability daily, consider implementing these simple and efficient measures:

Opt out of tracking on your devices and any sites you visit

Set your profiles on social networks to private

Be careful about where you shop

Know how to spot phishing scams

Bottom Line

Congratulations on reaching this point in our guide! By following our steps, you have successfully minimized your digital footprint. Maintaining online privacy and security requires ongoing effort, so it's advisable to revisit many of the steps regularly.

While this may require time and dedication, safeguarding your safety and privacy is always worthwhile. Exercising patience during this process is crucial, as completing everything in one day is unlikely.

It's important to acknowledge that there might be certain things you won't be able to remove from the internet completely. However, following our guide diligently will significantly decrease your online presence and enhance your overall privacy and security.

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and ensures quality, relevance, and value for our readers. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of JPost.

The sponsor holds full responsibility for the content and retains the copyright of the material. For specific service-related advice or decisions, it is recommended to consult with a qualified professional.