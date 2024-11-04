10 Best Reverse Email Lookup Services & Free Options

Need help identifying the sender of an email but don’t know where to start? You're in the right place! In this guide, we’ll explore the top tools for reverse email lookup.

These handy resources can help you quickly uncover the identity behind an email address. Whether you're trying to reconnect with someone or confirm a professional contact, these tools will prove invaluable. Let’s dive in and get started!

>> Use BeenVerified >>

10 Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Email Address Lookup Overall

PeopleLooker – Best for Quick Results

Spokeo – Best for Long-Term Use

PeopleFinders – Best for Affordability

TruthFinder – Best for Non-Digitized Searches

Intelius – Best for Detailed Searches

Instant Checkmate – Best for Checking Educational Information

US Search – Best for Comprehensive Reports

DeepSearchPro – Best for Advanced Users

InfoTracer – Best for Business Networking

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Email Address Lookup Overall

(credit: PR)

Even the best spam filters can’t catch everything, leaving your inbox cluttered with messages from unknown senders. Our top choice for reverse email address lookup is BeenVerified, which can provide valuable insights into suspicious email addresses, helping you determine if the sender is legitimate or potentially fraudulent.

Enter the email address, and BeenVerified will search its extensive database for relevant information. Results may include the sender's name, associated social media & dating profiles, photos, and other public record details.

The reverse email lookup tool is a powerful way to check an email sender’s identity. It offers far more detail than a basic Google search.

Pros

Dedicated customer service

User-friendly mobile apps

Transparent pricing structure

Comprehensive people search results

Cons

Search results can be slow to load

Inconsistent result reliability

No free trial available

Pricing Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

BeenVerified doesn’t offer a reverse email search as a standalone service. You must subscribe to one of their plans to access full reports. They offer two membership options:

Pay $36.89 for one month of access

With a three-month plan, enjoy a 35% discount at $23.98 per month , billed at $71.49

Both plans provide unlimited access to all features and reports, including all seven search types. You can opt to receive notifications when specific reports are updated.

>> Try BeenVerified >>

PeopleLooker – Best for Quick Results

(credit: PR)

Spam once accounted for nearly 20% of the average person’s daily emails, with companies being frequent targets. PeopleLooker helps reduce spam by making it simple to identify unknown senders with its reverse email address lookup feature.

Besides identifying email senders, PeopleLooker helps protect your personal information from unwanted access. It pulls data from millions of records across hundreds of sources to provide you with the most up-to-date personal details.

Enter your information, and PeopleLooker will search public records to find the owner's real name, contact details, and background information.

Pros

Respects user privacy with secure search results

Simple-to-use platform

Available on Android and iOS mobile apps

Clean and visually appealing interface

Cons

Slow processing times for requests

Some information requires additional fees

No live chat support is available

Pricing

PeopleLooker doesn't offer a reverse email search, but it provides two pricing options based on your needs.

The first plan is a monthly subscription priced at $23.99, which includes unlimited reports, sex offender searches, property searches, phone and email address lookups, and access to criminal and traffic records.

The second plan is a three-month subscription at a lower rate of $19.19 per month . It offers the same features but is billed in one upfront payment for the full three months, making it more cost-effective.

>> Use PeopleLooker >>

Spokeo : Best for Long-term Use

(credit: PR)

Spokeo is our top pick if you're looking for more than just identifying the person behind an email. It combines powerful email lookup capabilities with various other search options, including name, address, and phone number searches.

Beyond just a name, Spokeo can provide detailed information linked to an email address. It pulls data from billions of records, including social media, historical, corporate, personal, and court information.

When you search for an email, Spokeo scours its vast sources to uncover all relevant details. With its user-friendly interface, this versatile email lookup tool offers comprehensive results, though it doesn’t provide free reverse email lookups.

Despite this, Spokeo remains an excellent choice for reverse email lookups, offering its services at some of the most competitive rates.

Pros

Provides comprehensive checks

Affordable pricing

Simple-to-use interface

Cons

Heavy reliance on social media data

Limited to U.S. searches only

Occasional inaccuracies in results

Pricing

Spokeo is the most affordable option for email lookup services. With a subscription, you can access all search features, including name, address, and phone number lookups. However, free reverse email searches aren't available. Below are the monthly membership fees:

$14.95/month , $44.85/month for a three-month plan

$19.95/month for a one-month plan

>> Visit Spokeo Now >>

PeopleFinders – Best for Affordability

(credit: PR)

For a quick and simple way to uncover more about an unknown email address and its user, try an email search on PeopleFinders. You’ll swiftly discover if the email is linked to someone you know.

Sometimes, you may discover that the email has suspicious origins, potentially being a target for phishing or other scams. On the flip side, if all you have is someone's email, you can use it to dig up additional contact details like a current address, phone number, or even associated social media & dating profiles.

PeopleFinders tap into billions of public records, including social media handles and email addresses, making finding more information about someone based on an email, name, address, or phone number simpler.

Over 250 million people in the US use email regularly. Many of those addresses are tied to their owners.

PeopleFinders’ data aggregation expertise allows it to trace the owner of an email address, making its reverse email address lookup tool effective at spotting scams, even without offering free reverse email searches.

Pros

Affordable pricing

Simple-to-use interface

Extensive database

Multiple search options

Cons

Requires a subscription

Limited data for some email addresses

Some information may be outdated

Pricing

With its reverse email address lookup service, PeopleFinders offers a variety of price plans. They can provide a one-time lookup and several subscription options. A summary of their price is shown below:

PeopleFinders Membership: $24.99 per month

PeopleFinders Premium Membership: $29.99 per month

>> Use PeopleFinders >>

TruthFinder – Best for Non-Digitized Searches

(credit: PR)

TruthFinder's reverse email address lookup allows you to uncover information about a person using their email address. It searches public records and online data to provide detailed facts about the individual.

Since public records are available to anyone, the key to a successful reverse email address lookup is the quantity and quality of information. While many tools can provide primary names, they often need more relevance when identifying detailed information about the email sender. TruthFinder stands out with its vast database of over 150 million records, making it highly reliable for this search type.

Besides reverse email address lookups, TruthFinder offers reverse phone number lookup and email search subscription plans. It gathers extensive data to reveal the real person behind an email address.

TruthFinder sources information from social media, court records, police reports, and other public sources, ensuring you get relevant and reliable insights. This comprehensive approach makes it a top choice for reverse email address lookups. Check out our detailed TruthFinder review for an in-depth analysis of its capabilities.

Pros

Access to data from the deep web

Comprehensive and detailed reports

Cons

Limited to users within the U.S.

Reports take a bit of time to generate

Pricing

You must subscribe to an entire membership plan to unlock TruthFinder's features.

Two-month unlimited plan: $23.28/mo ($46.56 every 2 months)

Unlimited one-month plan: $28.05/mo

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

>> Use TruthFinder >>

Intelius : Best for Checking Educational Information

(credit: PR)

Although Intelius doesn’t offer a direct reverse email address lookup feature, it can still help gather information about an email sender. Once you have the person’s name, contact number, or home address, Intelius can help you contact them.

A legitimate email address typically includes the sender’s name and company details. Intelius stands out in the industry as a trusted brand that uniquely provides details of educational background for the individuals you search for.

Pros

Can provide educational insights and background information

Can deliver quick results

Trusted and reputable company

Cons

Results limited to the U.S.

Relatively expensive

Pricing plans lack transparency

Pricing

Intelius offers a quick and simple way to search for basic information, with multiple subscription options. Subscribers to Intelius Unlimited Person Reports can choose from various plans.

Check out our Intelius review for an in-depth look at this email search service.

Reverse Phone Number Lookup + People Search: $34.95/mo

People Search: $21.13/mo , billed $42.25 every 2 months

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Intelius or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

>> Use Intelius Now >>

Instant Checkmate : Best for Detailed Searches

(credit: PR)

Instant Checkmate is a great choice if you're looking for a detailed, affordable people search tool. It lets you search for specific information by name or phone number, though you'll need more than just an email address.

What sets Instant Checkmate apart is its speed and access to a vast public records database. Reports include marriage records, assets, criminal histories, court records, and other publicly available data.

With every subscription, you get unlimited searches, and you can rest simple knowing your privacy is protected. Instant Checkmate prioritizes user confidentiality.

Pros

Access to an extensive database of public records

Detailed search results

Advanced filters for more reliable searches

Cons

No option to purchase individual reports

Relatively high subscription fees

Search process can be slow at times

Pricing

Instant Checkmate offers solid value if you use it long-term. The platform only can provide subscription options, granting full access to its services.

Check out our Instant Checkmate review for an in-depth analysis of this email address search tool.

3-month subscription with unlimited reports: $28.09 per month , billed at $84.28 every three months

1-month subscription with unlimited reports: $35.12 per month

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate is not a consumer reporting agency and does not provide consumer reports. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

>> Try Instant Checkmate >>

US Search – Best for Comprehensive Reports

(credit: PR)

US Search is renowned for its diverse search options, giving users access to a wide range of data. This versatility has secured its spot on our top reverse email address lookup services list. The all-in-one search package allows users to uncover detailed information linked to email addresses and perform searches across various social media platforms.

Pros

Responsive customer support

Extensive core people search data

Wide range of features in the premium plan

Cons

Higher cost for access to advanced features

Pricing

US Search's pricing structure needs to be clarified. It needs to include upfront details about costs or the ability to request a custom price quote, and a clear pricing page makes it difficult to determine charges.

Our test search found only one available plan, which offers unlimited reports for $19.86 per month. However, if you opt for auto-renewal, canceling requires a phone call. Unfortunately, there's no option to purchase individual reports.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use US Search or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. US Search does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

>> Check Out US Search Now >>

DeepSearchPro – Best for Advanced Users

(credit: PR)

With DeepSearchPro, you don’t need to commit to a long-term membership. You can opt for a one-time background check, criminal and traffic records check, or take advantage of their affordable 3-day trial to explore the service.

Though there isn't a dedicated email lookup tool, DeepSearchPro offers various services, including

background checks, criminal and traffic records, public records searches, people searches, and reverse phone lookups.

DeepSearchPro quickly combs through large volumes of public records, delivering answers in just moments. This saves you valuable time compared to conducting the research yourself. The platform uses proprietary matching algorithms to connect individuals with locations, phone numbers, and companies.

DeepSearchPro also provides professional and enterprise data services for users with larger needs to support high-capacity usage.

Pros

Unlimited searches

Risk-free trial available

Access to bankruptcy and property records

Cons

Pricing structure can be confusing

Pricing

DeepSearchPro's pricing structure can be confusing. You can try their background check service for three days for just $3.95. After that, the subscription automatically renews at $9.95 per month.

If you’d rather purchase a single report, the cost is $29.95, although some services are also listed at $9.95, which adds to the confusion.

Interestingly, the monthly plans for public records reports, people searches, reverse phone lookups, and email searches are more expensive than the background check membership, which offers more comprehensive details.

Two options are available for enterprise-level packages via PeopleFinders: one for $72 and another for $159. These plans provide 1,000 and 5,000 monthly reports, contrasting with the regular 1-month membership fee of $9.95, including unlimited searches.

>> Use DeepSearchPro Now >>

InfoTracer – Best for Business Networking

(credit: PR)

InfoTracer is a dependable background check service that features reverse email lookup. It is a great option for business professionals who need an affordable people search tool. It can help sales teams gather details on potential leads or provide individuals with valuable insights about their network connections.

With InfoTracer, you can perform searches using various criteria, including name, email, phone number, address, username, IP address, and even vehicle plate numbers. These tools are included in its competitively priced monthly plans.

Pros

Quick results

Unlimited searches

Comprehensive search features

Cons

Slightly pricier than competitors

No mobile app is available

Missing educational background information

Pricing

InfoTracer offers a monthly membership that lets users perform unlimited background checks, reverse email searches, and more. For just $3.95, you can start with a seven-day trial that includes one background check report and unlimited searches. Once the trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled in the full membership at $19.05 per month.

>> Try InfoTracer Now >>

Ranking Methodology for the Best Reverse Email Lookup

We evaluated the following factors when determining the best reverse email lookup tools:

Source Size : The tool is more likely to find information on an email address if it pulls from an extensive database.

Information Relevance : The tool should provide reliable and up-to-date details about the email account's owner.

Search Options : Various search methods should be available to increase the chances of finding relevant information.

User-Friendliness : The tool should be easy to navigate, even for beginners.

Additional Features : Some tools like background checks or dark web monitoring may offer extras.

Price : The software should be affordable, offering various subscription plans to fit different budgets.

Customer Support : Reliable customer service should be available to assist if any issues arise.

By considering these factors, you can effectively compare and rank the top reverse email lookup tools to find the best fit your needs.

>> Consider BeenVerified >>

Free Reverse Email Lookup Methods

Free reverse email lookups can be performed using several methods:

Social Media Search : You can use social networks like Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook to perform a reverse email lookup. You might uncover more information about the owner if the email is linked to a social account.

Google Search : Enter the email address into Google to see if any results appear. This might include posts from forums, associated social media & dating profiles, or personal websites.

Email Header Analysis : By examining the email header, you can find details like the sender's IP address and email server, which may help identify the sender.

Reverse Email Lookup Services : These tools provide basic information about the email address owner, such as the domain and whether the email is valid.

Search on Forums or Message Boards : Some users post their email addresses in forums or message boards. You can search these sites to see if the email is associated with any posts.

Remember that some reverse email search methods may not always yield reliable or detailed results, as the email owner may not have made their information publicly accessible.

What Is a Reverse Email Lookup

A reverse email search service is an online tool that helps users identify the sender of an email and the potential reasons for contacting them.

Some of the data you can uncover include:

Known aliases

Full name of the sender

Photos of the sender

Associated social media & dating profiles (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.)

Current full address

>> Use BeenVerified >>

Why Use Email Lookup Tools?

Email lookup tools are commonly used for three key reasons:

Marketing : Checking the relevancy of email addresses collected by marketing or sales teams is essential to ensure you're reaching real people. This helps prevent your email campaigns from bouncing and improves engagement rates.

Personal Background Checks : Individuals often use email lookup tools to learn more about someone they’ve met, such as a new friend or romantic interest. It's a common way to gather information on someone who has reached out, but can also, unfortunately, be misused for inappropriate reasons like cyberstalking.

Risk Analysis : Firms, both small and large, use reverse email searches to enhance cybersecurity, assess potential risks, and prevent fraudulent activities.

>> Consider BeenVerified >>

What Are the Limits of Reverse Email Lookups?

The first limitation relates to the freemium model many email search engines use. While some services offer free reverse email lookups, accessing the actual results often requires payment.

It can be frustrating when you think you’ve found a free reverse email lookup service but are only redirected to a paid one. Checking webmail addresses can be challenging or impossible, particularly for marketers. For example, Hunter.io clearly states that it only supports professional domains.

Next, there are speed issues to consider. For instance, if you run an e-commerce store and need to process many customer email addresses quickly, your only option might be to integrate an email analysis API into your system.

Risk analysis tools can provide almost instant results, but some services require you to enter addresses individually, with wait times of up to five minutes for each result. It’s also important to differentiate between email finders and reverse email search tools. Unlike reverse email lookup, email finders locate an email address based on a person’s name.

Lastly, there's data quality. Ideally, you want up-to-date information, but many tools rely on outdated sources to provide user data, which can undermine their usefulness.

In some cases, manually entering an email address into a search engine and background checking might deliver better results.

>> Try Out BeenVerified >>

What Data Can I Get From an Email Search?

One advantage of using email to search for user information is that it connects you to vast data. This is why such searches are often referred to as conducting an email background check.

Email searches are also more targeted than looking up information like a device or IP address.

Email Address Validity

A reverse email search can help check if an email address is genuine, with the SMTP check playing a key role in this process. Essentially, the tool checks the email’s domain (e.g., @gmail.com or @yahoo.co.uk) and confirms if the address is valid and active.

Email Domain Type and Quality Verification

Some email domains are considered more reliable than others, mainly due to the ease of creating accounts. For example, while Gmail.com is widely trusted, signing up for an account is simple and free.

In contrast, some email providers offer greater security through stricter verification processes, like SMS verification, making their domains more secure.

You can also check the age of an email address. Newly created ones may raise suspicion, whereas an older address might be seen as more trustworthy unless exposed in a data breach. You can check the domain registration date, which is common for personal websites and business emails, though scammers can still exploit these domains.

Email Address and Social Media Lookup

One of the most effective ways to confirm the validity of an email address today is by checking if it’s been used to create social media accounts. This process, called social media profiling, searches platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to see if the email is linked to any profiles.

A reliable social media lookup tool can also provide additional details, such as the person’s name, location, and bio, offering valuable context.

Email Address Found on Data Breaches?

A handy tool can cross-check an email address against known data breaches. If the address appears in a breach, it provides insight into how long and how often the email has been in use. However, it may also signal potential misuse if a fraudster has accessed the account.

Email Blacklists Check

Another method to check an email's legitimacy is by searching it on public spam blacklists. If the address has been flagged for scams, it could show suspicious activity. Since users who sign up with a known spammer address might no longer have access to the mailbox, it’s wise to block them or search their other details manually. In some cases, the address could even be malicious.

Email Address Quality Evaluation

One intriguing aspect to evaluate is whether an email address was created by a real person or generated by a bot or fraudster, who often acts quickly. The quality of the email name plays a key role here.

A strong email profiling tool uses string analysis to determine whether an email seems authentic or was likely auto-generated. Suspicious signs include excessive use of special characters or numbers and mismatches between the account name and email handle.

>> Use BeenVerified >>

Best Practices to Avoid Phishing Email Scams

Not everyone who emails you is a friend. Despite solid spam filters, your inbox will occasionally face phishing attempts. Cybercriminals often aim to steal sensitive information like credit card or social security numbers.

Some attackers may try to infect your website with malware, holding your data for ransom. Others, like online vandals, cause harm simply to prove they can.

Fortunately, phishing scams share common traits, making them simpler to recognize and avoid.

If you receive an email from someone you don't know or trust, avoid clicking on any links or attachments. This is a key reason to use a reverse email lookup to identify the sender. Malicious links can infect your device, and while some may appear to direct you to a legitimate company's website, the actual destination may be different. Always hover over the link to check where it leads before clicking. Be cautious of emails claiming your credit card has been used fraudulently or asking you to update your card details. These are often phishing attempts designed to steal your personal information. A common red flag is the sender's email address, usually a random string of characters or a suspicious name. If you're concerned about your Visa account, close the email and go directly to your card provider's official website to check your account securely. Never share your password—no legitimate company will ever ask for it. Use unique passwords for each critical account, and update them regularly to stay secure. Keep your phone and other devices updated. While updates may seem tedious, they offer the latest protection against cyber threats. Always shop on secure websites. Look for "https://" and a padlock icon in the browser bar. If the site only starts with "http://," it's not secure. Consider using antivirus software with anti-phishing features. Many popular security programs include this option to scan attachments and files for malware.

>> BeenVerified - Best Reverse Email Lookup Site >>

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where Does Reverse Email Lookup Information Come From?

Most email address finders rely on open-source intelligence (OSINT) for database enrichment. A reverse email lookup gathers data from devices, IP addresses, and social media profiles.

Are Reverse Email Lookup Tools Legal?

To comply with EU regulations, the best reverse email search services ensure all data collected adheres to GDPR standards, maintaining privacy and legal compliance.

Disclaimer: However, it’s not permitted to be used for job or tenant screening according to Federal Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) regulations.

Will the Person Know I’m Searching for Them?

The reverse email search mentioned above is completely safe for the user. However, when using services like LinkedIn, remember that users may be notified if you view their profile, depending on their privacy settings.

What Does an Email’s Domain Type Tell Me?

Remembering that the domain can offer valuable context to the data presented is essential. Disposable domains, often used for temporary email accounts, are susceptible to misuse. Custom domains may also require extra scrutiny, as fraudsters could use them to bypass security measures or obtain a safe listing.

>> Try Out BeenVerified >>

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Bottom Line

There are several options available for top reverse email lookup programs. Some of the best tools include BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, PeopleFinders, Spokeo, and Intelius. These platforms offer many features, including detailed search results, up-to-date information, user-friendly interfaces, multiple search options, dark web monitoring, and background checks.

While there are free reverse email lookup options, such as social media searches or Google searches, it’s important to note that many of the best tools come with a cost. Free methods might not always provide reliable or comprehensive information about the email owner.

Ultimately, the right reverse email lookup tool depends on your needs and budget. Before deciding, reviewing and comparing the features and user feedback is wise.

>> Try BeenVerified >>

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and ensures quality, relevance, and value for our readers. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of JPost.

The sponsor holds full responsibility for the content and retains the copyright of the material. For specific service-related advice or decisions, it is recommended to consult with a qualified professional.