TopResume Review 2024 – Best for Resume & CV Writing Services

Diving into the job market can feel like a wild ride. That’s why many job seekers turn to professional resume writers to craft or fine-tune their resumes for specific job opportunities.

These experts don’t just polish your resume. They often offer tailored feedback, help with rewrites, and even boost your cover letter.

This article examines customer feedback reviews of TopResume, identifies common themes, and considers whether it’s the right choice for updating or creating your resume.

>> Try TopResume: Resume Writing Service >>

What Is TopResume ?

(credit: PR)

TopResume is a top-notch resume-writing service dedicated to helping job seekers craft their personal brands. Its initial offering sets it apart: a free professional resume evaluation by its team of resume experts.

Beyond that, they provide an array of tools designed for everyone, from those just starting their job search to experienced professionals looking for an edge.

TopResume Pros & Cons

TopResume Reviews Pros

High quality. TopResume boasts a team of over 1,200 professional resume writers. Whatever your needs, you can count on receiving top-tier services. For example, if you opt for an executive package, you'll get a high-level resume tailored to your professional status and free of grammatical errors.

Outstanding reputation. The sheer volume of positive feedback in TopResume reviews speaks volumes. These reviews show why this resume-writing company earns such high customer praise.

Free resume checker. This relatively rare tool allows you to check your resume for free to determine if it needs any enhancements. It’s a handy feature for anyone wanting an extra review.

Convenient payment plans . TopResume.com offers three different service packages with varying costs and resume services. The most comprehensive package even includes a full LinkedIn profile makeover. Whichever you choose, each plan boosts your resume and improve your job prospects.

Outstanding user experience. The site’s design is clean and user-friendly, making navigation a breeze. You shouldn't face any difficulties finding what you need on the site.

Quick customer support team. At TopResume.com, the customer always comes first. The support team quickly responds, promptly addressing any questions or issues.

There is no need to pay all at once. You don’t need to pay the full amount upfront. With a yearly subscription through Affirm, you can split the cost into 12 manageable payments. This is a great option if you prefer spreading out your payments.

TopResume Reviews Cons

There are only two free revisions. Your resume only gets two free revisions. If you have specific needs or extensive requirements, this might not be enough to fully capture everything you want.

There is no 24/7 live support. The support team at TopResume operates only during standard business hours, which might be inconvenient if you’re in a different time zone. However, during these hours, the staff is helpful and responsive.

No PayPal support. Surprisingly, TopResume.com doesn’t support PayPal payments. You’ll need to use a bank card instead. While this might not be an issue for most, some users may prefer PayPal for transactions.

No money-back guarantee. Some negative reviews highlight the absence of a money-back guarantee as a downside. However, given the overwhelmingly positive feedback, a refund likely won’t be necessary for most users.

>> Try TopResume: Resume Writing Service >>

Who Is TopResume Best For?

You might need extra guidance if you're just starting your job hunt or fresh out of school. For seasoned executives and professionals, gaining an edge in a crowded job market can be crucial.

And for those eager to break into a brand-new industry, the challenge can seem even greater. Crafting a resume marks a critical step in anyone’s career, but it can feel like a heavy lift. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is especially true when you’re unsure how to condense all your accomplishments into a one or two-page document, format it for your field, write a compelling cover letter, and still grab a hiring manager's attention.

TopResume facilitates this process by providing the key tools job seekers need to stand out to potential employers.

Who Is TopResume Not Ideal For?

Frugal spenders

Foodservice employees and manual laborers

HR professionals with an insider’s knowledge of resume standards

If you're short on cash, exploring free resume templates with a company like Resumonk might be smart. They offer a variety of professional templates that you can download at no cost. This can be a solid starting point.

Maybe you have strong writing skills and can craft a compelling resume, but the design or format is where you stumble. In that case, a resume builder service like Resumonk or MyPerfectResume could be a powerful and budget-friendly solution worth considering.

If you're unsure about using a resume writing service, TopResume’s free resume review might help you decide.

Experienced resume professionals will provide a personalized review, offering feedback and suggestions for improvement. This analysis could reveal that your resume is already in good shape, and you are not obligated to pursue further services.

>> Try TopResume >>

TopResume Product Features

TopResume offers standout features across its three service tiers, contributing to its reputation as a leading resume-writing service. Every tier starts with a free resume review and builds on that foundation to add more value.

Keyword Optimization

In today’s tech-driven world, software simplifies our lives. Recruiters rely on Application Tracking Systems (ATS) to sift through resumes and identify the most qualified candidates.

This software uses keywords to sort resumes. If you haven’t included the right ones, your resume might be filtered out before a human sees it. However, you shouldn’t stuff your resume with too many keywords, either.

A skilled resume writer can guide you on which keywords to use and where to place them. These professionals know how to present your brand and format your resume to pass through ATS filters and move to the next stage.

60-Day Interview Guarantee

TopResume’s 60-Day Interview Guarantee promises job seekers will land twice as many interviews as they did before receiving their custom resume, or they'll get a free rewrite. Though they don’t offer a full refund, TopResume is dedicated to delivering results for their clients.

The Interview Guarantee is available to those who purchase the Career Evolution package or higher. When you invest in TopResume’s services, you’ll work with an experienced resume professional to craft a standout resume that comes with a guarantee and gives you confidence in your job search.

>> Use TopResume’s Resume Services >>

LinkedIn Profile Makeover

LinkedIn is a professional networking site that has become nearly as crucial as your resume. Recruiters check your LinkedIn profile to get a more complete view of you.

Pairing a polished resume with a professionally crafted LinkedIn profile could be a game-changer for your career. LinkedIn is a powerful tool to showcase your work experience and grab attention.

Many people overlook LinkedIn’s impact. It’s not just about displaying your personal brand and expertise.

LinkedIn also helps you search for jobs, research companies, and industry leaders, and make valuable connections that can lead to job opportunities. TopResume’s LinkedIn makeover is a major advantage for those aiming for brand consistency.

TopResume Pricing

Many TopResume reviews express disappointment with the value of the add-on services, especially the Elite Executive Priority Package.

Customers often feel that the cost of these services doesn’t match the value, which underscores the need for the company to focus on customer satisfaction.

TopResume’s pricing starts at $149 for a basic resume, with more expensive packages, including cover letters and LinkedIn profile rewrites. Each package comes with a Career.io subscription and a promise of a job interview within 60 days.

However, some job seekers reported needing more interview callbacks in their reviews. When pricing concerns arise, a member of TopResume’s support team typically reaches out to help resolve the issue.

The most expensive package, priced at $699, includes a complete rewrite of your resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn profile, along with a Career.io subscription, interview preparation, a two-day turnaround, and a guarantee that your resume writer is among the top one percent in their network.

However, several reviews suggest that this executive package is overpriced for the value it delivers.

>> Use TopResume’s Resume Services >>

TopResume Customer Service

Their support agents claim to respond within 24 hours if you email them, but in our experience, they usually reply much faster (we tested this four times). Even if it takes the full 24 hours, it’s still prompt by most standards.

However, trying to reach them by phone outside of business hours is impossible, which can lead to frustration.

>> Use TopResume >>

TopResume Reviews from Real Users – Is TopResume Worth It?

TopResume holds an average rating of 3.9 out of five stars on Trustpilot, based on feedback from over 13,000 customers. While a score under four suggests less-than-ideal customer satisfaction, many reviews are still positive.

(credit: PR)

(credit: PR)

(credit: PR)

TopResume Alternatives

(credit: PR)

SuperStar Resume is the unrivaled leader in professional resume writing services, embodying the highest standard of excellence. Their history is rich with success stories, as they skillfully blend cutting-edge expertise, tailored strategies, and a true passion for showcasing individual talent.

SuperStar Resume has perfected the craft of creating compelling resumes that grab attention instantly while optimizing keywords to meet ATS standards. Their commitment to perfection is unmatched, and they take a personalized approach to ensure your resume not only outshines the competition but also unlocks endless career opportunities.

>> Try SuperStar Resume >>

(credit: PR)

Find My Profession offers a premium resume writing service aimed at helping professionals at every level improve their resumes and boost their chances of securing their dream jobs.

This service provides personalized, top-tier resume writing tailored to individuals across various industries. This overview will explore the standout features, benefits, and key considerations of using Find My Profession’s resume writing service.

Besides resume writing, Find My Profession provides LinkedIn profile optimization, cover letter writing, and career coaching. These extra services create a comprehensive package for job seekers looking to enhance every aspect of their professional image.

A professionally written resume can increase candidates' confidence during their job hunt, allowing them to approach applications and interviews with greater self-assurance.

>> Use Find My Profession >>

(credit: PR)

ZipJob, a well-established resume writing service founded in 2016, distinguishes itself with an unwavering commitment to delivering professional resumes. A key feature that differentiates ZipJob is its strong focus on customer satisfaction.

They offer a unique guarantee: if the resume they create doesn’t lead to an interview within 60 days, they’ll rewrite it at no extra cost. While some other services may offer money-back guarantees, ZipJob goes the extra mile by extending this guarantee period.

ZipJob uses ATS software to scan your resume, ensuring it’s optimized for the Applicant Tracking Systems commonly used by recruiters. Their experienced writers collaborate closely with you to craft a resume personalized to your career goals and ambitions. With ZipJob’s expertise and meticulous approach, you can confidently present yourself effectively on paper.

>> Try ZipJob >>

TopResume Review – FAQs

How Long Does a TopResume Resume Rewrite Take?

TopResume states that its writers typically complete a resume within one week, with up to two rounds of revisions taking an additional week each. However, many customer reviews suggest that TopResume occasionally falls short of delivering its resume-writing services within the promised time frame.

For quicker service, TopResume offers a 48-hour turnaround for the first draft of your resume, either as an add-on or included in their highest-tier package.

Is TopResume’s Free Resume Review Really Free?

TopResume provides a free resume review, but its resume services and add-ons are paid options. Their packages range in price from $149 to $699.

Final Thoughts

TopResume has established itself as a leader in the resume-writing industry. If your resume isn’t getting the responses you’re hoping for, it might be worth investing in your future.

When aiming for the perfect job, consulting professionals could be a smarter choice than leaving things to chance. Regardless of your experience level, having a fresh perspective on your resume can make all the difference.

>> Try TopResume: Resume Writing Service >>

Disclaimer: Content quality approved by JPost.

JPost oversees the native, paid, and sponsored content on this website and ensures quality, relevance, and value for our readers. However, articles attributed to this byline are provided by paying advertisers, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of JPost.

The sponsor holds full responsibility for the content and retains the copyright of the material. For specific service-related advice or decisions, it is recommended to consult with a qualified professional.